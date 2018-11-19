Holiday travel is always exciting for everyone involved, but it can be stressful as well. During the holidays, everyone seems to be hitting the road. Families are flying across the country to enjoy a turkey dinner together, couples are escaping the cold for tropical getaways, and cousins are meeting up to spend Christmas together. It's amazing to reunite with family members you haven't seen in a while, but the logistical aspect of travel can wear on anybody. If you experience a cancellation, delay, or have a long layover, don't fret. These are the best Airbnb experiences to do over the holidays. You'll pass the time and make unforgettable memories in the process.

There are some travel hiccups you just can't avoid. With large amounts of people traveling and unexpected changes in weather, delays seem to be more common during the holidays. I think that most of us can agree that this is the absolute worst time to experience cancellations or delays, but it's an unfortunate possibility. So, what do you do in the midst of these circumstances? Consider getting out of the airport and experiencing all that your current city has to offer.

While Airbnb is known for their home rentals, they also offer really unique tours and experiences with local hosts. There's something for everyone on Airbnb Experiences, and they're a great way to pass the time. Let's just say, you're in for a treat. Travel is all about making the most out of every situation, so keep calm and carry on.

1 Go Vintage Shopping With A Stylist In Chicago GIC/Stocksy This Airbnb experience is ideal for anyone who may be in search of affordable, yet stylish clothing. According to the listing, the host of this experience is a Chicago native and vintage clothing dealer who knows exactly where to go in order to find the coolest shops and hidden gems. Be prepared to find chic garments for those upcoming holiday parties you have on the books!

2 Cook With A Chef In Chicago Alberto Bogo/Stocksy Instead of eating at the airport, why not cook your own meal? You can learn how to cook pasta from a MasterChef Season 5 finalist who has been featured on a multitude of television shows. You'll learn how to make two different kinds of pasta from scratch, and end the experience with an epic view of Chicago's skyline. This will be an experience that you and your tastebuds will never forget.

3 Attend A Secret Concert In Seattle Duet Postscriptum/Stocksy If you find yourself on a layover in Seattle, then you may want to escape to this secret concert experience. The musician host will introduce you to local artists in a gorgeous historic mansion. The setting will be exclusive and intimate, and you just might walk away with a few new friends!

4 Tour The Venice Skate Park In Venice, California Alejandro Moreno de Carlos/Stocksy Tour the Venice Skate Park with a skateboarding photographer/magazine editor. You'll get to see the headquarters of "skate, surf, and music magazine," Juice Magazine. You'll also stroll the streets of Venice and tour the famous skate park that Venice Beach is known for.