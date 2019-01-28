How do you plan on spending spring break this year? It's one of the most wonderful times of the year for college students, and it's easy to see why. You're able to ditch the books for an entire week, and make a fun plan with your number one squad. It's part of the quintessential university experience for many, but what happens when you can't travel for spring break? Surprisingly, there are plenty of things to do when you can't go on spring break, so turn that frown upside down ASAP.

Spring break should be an exciting time for every student, but it can be a bit of a bummer when your spring break doesn't look like everyone else's on your social media feed. When you're on a college student's budget, a vacation just may not be in the cards this time around — and that's totally OK. The great this is, you can still enjoy the break in your own way.

Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to plan a huge trip with a large group of friends. Sometimes, the joy of spring break lies in the simple fact that you finally get a chance to unwind and relax. There's no right or wrong way to do spring break, and here are some attainable ideas for every college student who can't travel to the tropics this year.

1 Learn Something New On Your Own Terms Cara Dolan/Stocksy You may be wondering why you'd want to learn something new when you finally have a break from school, but that's exactly the point. During spring break, you'll finally have the time to invest in learning something new on your own terms. Why not enroll in hot yoga or Italian cooking classes in your area for the week to spice things up a bit? After all, trying something new is an adventure in itself.

2 Take A Hike On A Local Trail, And Don't Forget To Bring Your Camera Kevin Gilgan/Stocksy While you're scrolling through your feed, you may discover some hidden gems in your college town. Why not do a little bit of research on local trails, and take a hike with your camera? You'll be able to fulfill your inner curiosity without spending money on plane tickets. And who knows? You might find yourself a relaxing new spot to call your own.

3 Try Out A Trendy Restaurant In Town VisualSpectrum/Stocksy Let's be honest: You've been eyeing that trendy new restaurant in town, and this is your chance to try it out. Many students will be out of town, so you can finally avoid those long lines and really enjoy your meal. Bon appétit!

4 Hit The Road For A Day Trip RG&B Images/Stocksy You may not be able to fly to a tropical destination on spring break, but that doesn't mean that you can't explore someplace you've never been before. Consider rounding up the friends who are still on campus, then, pack up your car for a day trip to the nearest city!