5 Affordable Ways To Celebrate The Fourth Of July Without Blowing Your Budget

Happy Independence day! It's officially time to celebrate this Fourth of July with family, friends, fireworks, fun, and food. You finally have a day off from work, so why not spend it with the people you love most? There are so many ways you can enjoy the day without blowing your summer budget. Fireworks can be expensive, and a road trip to the beach might be more than you bargained for, but you don't have to miss out on all of the festive vibes. If you're looking for affordable ways to celebrate the Fourth of July with your crew, I've got you covered.

Most people celebrate the Fourth of July with pool parties, beach trips, and barbecues. These are all great ways to spend the day, but low-cost options also exist. You may have to get a bit creative, and honesty there's no better time to flex your DIY muscles. Bring out all of your red, white, and blue to get into the patriotic spirit this Fourth of July. You can arrange a cheap AF night on the town with your BFFs, or a cozy night in if crowds aren't really your thing. Don't be fooled into thinking that there's only one way to have fun. You won't have FOMO with these affordable ideas.

1 Host An All-American Potluck Jeff Wasserman/Stocksy What's a celebration without the delicious food that goes along with it? Gather your family and friends to host an American-themed potluck. Summer holidays are all about bonding with your favorite people. Fortunately, you don't have to spend much to enjoy the Fourth of July with your loved ones. Give everyone a classic American dish to prepare, like hot dogs, potato salad, and apple pie. If everyone brings their designated dish, you'll enjoy a Fourth of July feast without breaking the bank.

2 Watch Fireworks Without Buying Them Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images News/Getty Images Fireworks come to mind when you think of July 4, but the costs can add up quickly. By the end of the night, you've spent hundreds and have nothing to show for it. At the same time, you don't necessarily have to miss out on the light show. Instead of buying fireworks, search for a place in your community to watch them for free. Head to your nearest beach or rooftop bar to watch fireworks light up the skyline.

3 Plan A Patriotic Picnic Gabriel (Gabi) Bucataru/Stocksy Who doesn't love an all-American picnic in your favorite park? Picnics are a great way to enjoy the great outdoors with your friends while eating a delicious meal. If you want to keep things patriotic, challenge yourself to stick to red, white, and blue snacks. You'll need to get creative on your shopping trip to honor the patriotic picnic theme. Think strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream. If you're struggling in the creativity area, then you can spend hours looking through Pinterest for snack ideas.

4 Have A DIY Red, White, And Blue Spa Night With Sangria Maja Topcagic/Stocksy Avoid the crowds this Independence Day, and treat yo' self to a DIY spa night. Consider buying red, white, or blue bath bombs for your own version of a festive night in. Give yourself an at-home pedicure, and attempt an American flag-inspired nail design. Once you've pampered yourself, it's time to prepare sangria to sip while you finish watching the latest Netflix series. Any holiday is a great day for self-care. A DIY spa night is the perfect way to stay low-key and do things your way this Fourth of July.