46 Odd And Brilliant Products On Amazon That'll Be Your New Favorites

In my humble opinion, normality is overrated — especially when it comes to items on Amazon. Sure, you could shop for the same housewares and cosmetics you could easily get in-store — but you could also opt for the weird-as-hell products that are actually genius, and you probably won't find those anywhere else. As someone who does all her shopping online and writes about products for a living, I can assure you that the latter is way more interesting.

In fact, when it comes to hidden gems on Amazon, it's the bizarre, under-the-radar stuff that truly ends up improving your life. I'd never think to type "easy-spread butter knife" or "socks with built-in ice pockets" into the search bar, and yet, these are the types of items that reviewers can no longer live without. They may be weird and unexpected, but whoever invented these things had real, everyday solutions in mind.

So whether you're in the market for some products that'll make your life easier, or you're just one of those people who likes to stay on top of strange trends, these 46 odd but brilliant Amazon products are definitely worth the read-through. According to reviewers, they'll be your new favorites in no time.