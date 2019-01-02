It's always fun to daydream about an upcoming trip that involves the surf and sand. You might be looking ahead to plan your spring break trip in a couple months, and what better way to escape the cold than with a tropical vacation? Not much sounds more relaxing than crystal clear ocean water, the warm sun beating down on you, and having a Mai Tai in hand (for those who are 21 or up). If you're headed on a beach getaway in the near future, you'll need Instagram captions for resort pics for all of your sunny snaps.

Beach resort vacays are an Instagram lover's dream come true. You have no shortage of places to take pics in. Camp out by the pool, post up on the sand, take lounge-y pic in a cabana, or chill on a float with your bestie and a couple of smoothies. The possibilities are endless. Your Instagram feed will be the envy of all of your friends, especially if you have some clever captions to accompany your snapshots.

Grab your swimsuit, a floppy straw hat, some SPF, and your favorite pair of sunnies, and get ready for an epic vacation. Don't forget to document every part of it on the 'Gram!

1. "Off to get some vitamin sea."

2. "Tropical state of mind."

3. "Let's wander where the WiFi is weak and the sun is strong."

4. "Eat, beach, sleep, repeat."

5. "We run this beach."

6. "Some of the best memories are made in flip flops." — Kellie Elmore

7. "Jet lag is for amateurs." — Dick Clark

8. "If you need me... call me on my shell."

9. "Good vibes, high tides."

10. "All my bags are packed, I'm ready to go." — John Denver, "Leaving, on a Jet Plane

11. "I haven't been everywhere but it's on my list." — Susan Sontag

12. "Stay salty."

13. "Life is better in flip flops."

14. "Of all the books in the world, the best stories are found between the pages of a passport."

15. "Good vibes happen on the tides."

16. "Jobs fill your pocket. Adventures fill your soul." — Jaime Lyn Beatty

17. "Vacation mode: on."

18. "Work. Save. Travel. Repeat."

19. "Travel, because money returns. Time doesn't."

20. "There are seven days in a week and 'someday' is not one of them." — Benny Lewis

21. "Catch flights, not feelings."

22. "Because when you stop and look around, this life is pretty amazing." — Dr. Seuss

23. "Tropic it like it's hot."

24. "Work hard, travel harder."

25. "Lost at sea? I'm not shore."

26. "I've got a bad case of wanderlust."

27. "Beach, please."

28. "Mermaid to be."

29. "This is my resting beach face."

30. "Finding paradise wherever I go."

32. "I don't know where I'm going, but I'm on my way." — Carl Sandburg

33. "Girls just wanna have sun."

34. "And at the end of the day, your feet should be dirty, your hair messy, and your eyes sparkling." — Shanti

35. "We can always be chasing the sun." — Sara Bareilles, "Chasing The Sun"

36. "I'm in love with cities I've never been to and people I've never met." — Melody Truong

37. "You're allowed to be a little shellfish when you're on vacay."

38. "Wanderlust."

39. "Salty hair, sandy cheeks."

40. "Find a beautiful place, and get lost."

41. "That little sun of a beach."

42. "We travel, not to escape life, but for life not to escape us."

43. "When in doubt, spring break."

44. "Life takes you down many paths but my favorite ones lead to the beach."

45. "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever."