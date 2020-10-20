This year, ditch the ordinary fall decor for pumpkin' extraordinary. Pastel pumpkins are a gourdgeous way to spruce up any traditional setup, and you only need a few of these beauties in your space to create an Insta-worthy moment. Once everything looks picture-perfect, these Instagram captions for pastel pumpkins will come in handy for posting on your feed.

It's no wonder why you're seeing gourds in soft shades of pink, green, blue, and yellow taking over your social media feed. This fad is beyond sweet, and it's about time you get creative with your own paint brushes. Get yourself a bunch of real or plastic pumpkins to paint in your favorite soft hues. Then, arrange them throughout your space to make it feel especially cozy for the season.

You can place mini pastel pumpkins along your fireplace mantel or in an Insta-worthy vase on your desk. Find some pastel pumpkins with inspirational sayings on them that you can even use as a centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table. There are also velvet pumpkins and wool pumpkins on Etsy that'll add some variety to your seasonal decor.

Whatever pumpkins you end up surrounding yourself with, you'll need to capture a pastel dream pic and post it with any of these 45 pumpkin captions.

Maureen P Sullivan/Moment Open/Getty Images

1. "Pastel is the new orange."

2. "Why choose one color when you can choose all the colors?"

3. "Autumn leaves and pretty pumpkins, please."

4. "Sweet like candy."

5. "Life's better in pink."

6. "Dreaming in pastel."

7. "I love my pastel pumpkins a latte."

8. "If it's pastel, I want it."

9. "Going from gourd to gourdgeous."

10. "Spice up your life." — Spice Girls, "Spice Up Your Life"

11. "I'm no Cinderella, but I know that pumpkins are magical."

12. "Cutest picks of the patch."

13. "I've never met a pumpkin I didn't like."

14. "You paint me a blue sky." — Taylor Swift, "Dear John"

15. "Like a rainbow with all of the colors." — Taylor Swift, "Me!"

16. "Feeling faBOOlous."

17. "My pumpkins are bootiful."

18. "Simply meant to be." — The Nightmare Before Christmas

19. "Orange you glad I went with pastel pumpkins?"

20. "I only pick the best colors."

21. "My favorite color is the rainbow."

22. "Living in a pastel dream."

EyeWolf/Moment/Getty Images

23. "Don't limit yourself to just orange."

24. "Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed." — Legally Blonde

25. "Pastel is always in season."

26. "Pastel pumpkins are ahead of the carve."

27. "It's the *pastel pumpkins* for me."

28. "Do you have this in pastel?"

29. "A blast from the pastel."

30. "I wouldn't put it pastel me."

31. "Pastel me the pumpkin."

32. "Hey pumpkin, you are delightful."

33. "If Easter and Halloween had a baby."

34. "Now my world's a faded pastel." — Steve Miller Band, "Born To Be Blue"

35. "Daydreaming in hues of pink."

36. "A pumpkin a day keeps the witches away."

37. "I found the cutest pumpkins in the patch."

38. "'Tis the season to be basic AF and not give a d*mn."

39. "These pumpkins are my aesthetic."

40. "I like pretty things."

41. "My autumn vibes are pastel."

42. "Get you a pumpkin that matches your sweaters."

43. "Peachy keen."

44. "Hey pumpkin."

45. "My pastel dreams are coming true."