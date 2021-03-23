The only thing closer than the romantic relationships in Friends are the friendships on the show — and in your squad. Every time you marathon the show with your besties, you can't get over how similar your crew is to the sitcom's. You and your BFFs love to spill the tea (or coffee) in your own Central Perk, get in some quality time every Friendsgiving, and may even room together like Rachel and Monica or Joey and Chandler. Just like the characters from your fave series, you and your besties are there for each other each step of the way, which is why these Friends-themed group chat names perfectly describe your crew.
When you're not swapping Friends GIFs in your chat, your group messages are often filled with #OOTDs that Rachel Green would adore, Chandler Bing-worthy jokes, and college mems that Ross and Chandler could definitely relate to. Basically, your group messages are Friends-themed already. Adding a moniker inspired by the show will only solidify your texts as sitcom-level hilarious.
These Friends-themed group chat names are a mixture of heartwarming titles that say, "I'll be there for you," and funny messages that'll make your crew LOL. Whether you opt for something sweet or witty (or a fun combination of the two), your friends will be so touched at the thoughtful quip you picked out.
1. Apartment 20
2. The Central Perk Crew
3. The Real Nestle Toulouse
4. Uterus Opinions Only
5. Can I Interest You In A Sarcastic Comment?
6. This Chat Will Never Be On A Break
7. The One With The Best Crew
8. Could This Group Chat BE Any Funnier?
9. How You Doin'?
10. The Smelly Cats
11. Friends That Room Together, Stay Together
12. I'll Pee On Any One Of You
13. You're My Regina Phalange
14. This Chat Is Unagi AF
15. Anyone Need A Huggsy?
16. We Go Together Like Joey And Pizza
17. 'Cause You're There For Me Too
18. Apartment 19
19. Our Very Own Sitcom
20. My Lobsters
21. I'll Be There For You
22. They Don't Know That We Know They Know We Know The Tea
23. The Monicas To My Rachel
24. Just A Bunch Of Turkey Heads
25. You've Reached The Moo Point
26. You've Been Bamboozled!
27. To The Ones Who Know Chandler Bing's Job
28. Anytime You Need Me, Bing Me
29. When You Say Pivot, I Pivot
30. Chicks And Ducks
31. Hair Claws, Hot Gossip, And Hilarious Jokes
32. The Marcel To My Ross Geller
33. Can't Talk Right Now, Playing With Dinosaurs
34. The Transponster Is Texting...
35. My Apartment Is Your Apartment
36. 24/7 Ugly Naked Guy Updates
37. Fountain Friends Forever
38. Princess Consuela Has Entered The Chat
39. If You Don't Text Me Back... I'll Wear Everything You Own
40. Warning: Chat May Cause Janice-Level Laughter
41. My Right-Hand Phalanges
42. West Village Squad
43. This Chat Is The Central Perk Of Being Your Friend
44. I'd Never Throw Your Leg In A Fire
45. The Days Of Our Lives