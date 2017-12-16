44 'Frozen' Quotes For Instagram When You're Sleighing Winter Break

Winter break is great for many things that you can't do when you're cramming for tests or working on the regular. It opens up a bunch of free time, and while you may want to spend some of it outdoors, the weather also makes you want to just sit at home and veg out in front of the fireplace. And spending that much-deserved couch break is all the excuse you need to watch some of your favorite winter movies. One of my all-time favorites is Frozen, and it is chock-full of memorable moments that always make for a good time. Since it is winter, after all, it's such a perfect opportunity to use the best Frozen quotes for Instagram to make your feed super chill.

The storyline and the songs made me fall head-over-heels in love with this flick, and I've been a big fan ever since the first time I watched it. Idina Menzel seriously sleighs any day of the week with her voice, and Jonathan Groff has been a favorite of mine since Spring Awakening. Add that in with some Kristen Bell magic, and it's a classic.

Needless to say, here are some quotes that are sure to capture the chilly theme you may be going with this winter on your Instagram.

1. "Only the act of true love can thaw a frozen heart." — Olaf

2. "Do you wanna build a snowman? It doesn't have to be a snowman" — Anna

3. "The cold never bothered me anyway." — Elsa

4. "I don't have a skull... or bones..." — Olaf

5. "I'll rise like the break of dawn." — Elsa

6. "I think some company is overdue. I've started talking to the pictures on the walls!" — Anna

7. "Who's the funny looking donkey?" — Olaf

8. "Be the good girl you always have to be." — Elsa

9. "Some people are worth melting for." — Olaf

10. "They say, 'Have courage,' and I'm trying to." — Anna

11. "It's so cute, it's like a little baby unicorn." — Olaf

12. "The heart is not so easily changed but the head can be persuaded." — Grand Pabbie

13. "I like warm hugs." — Olaf

14. "Now that's ice.. I might cry." — Kristoff

15. "I'll distract him while you run." — Olaf

16. "Ice is my life!" — Kristoff

17. "Knock. Just knock. Why isn't she knocking? Do you think she knows how to knock?" — Olaf

18. "Don't let them in, don't let them see." — Elsa

19. "The sky's awake, so I'm awake, so we have to play." — Anna

20. "Let's go kiss Hans, who is this Hans?" — Olaf

21. "Conceal, don't feel." — Elsa

22. "I didn't know winter could be so beautiful." — Anna

23. "Fear will be your enemy." — Grand Pabbie

24. "The window is open, so's that door, I didn't know they did that anymore." — Anna

25. "Oh, I don't know why, but I've always loved the idea of summer, and sun, and all things hot." — Olaf

26. "For the first time in forever, nothing's in my way." — Anna

27. "We were just talking about you! All good things, all good things!" — Olaf

28. "Can I just, say something crazy? ... I love crazy." — Anna and Hans

29. "Watch out for my butt!" — Olaf

30. "The only frozen heart around here is yours!" — Anna

31. "Love is putting someone else's needs before yours." — Olaf

32. "Yes, I'm alone, but I'm alone and free!" — Elsa

33. "Oh, look at that. I've been impaled." — Olaf

34. "You've kind of set off an eternal winter... everywhere." — Anna

35. "A kingdom of isolation and it looks like I'm the queen." — Elsa

36. "Don't know if I'm elated or gassy. But, I'm somewhere in that zone." — Anna

37. "But people smell better than reindeers. Sven, don't you think that I'm right...That's once again true, for all except you." — Kristoff

39. "That's no blizzard... that's my sister!" — Anna

40. "Hoo-hoo! Big summer blowout!” — Oaken

41. "This is awkward. Not you’re awkward, but just cause we’re…I’m awkward. You’re gorgeous. Wait, what?" — Anna

42. "I'm gonna tell him." — Kristoff

43. "That was like a crazy trust exercise.” — Anna

44. "A real howler in July, yeah?" — Oaken