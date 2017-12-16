44 'Frozen' Quotes For Instagram When You're Sleighing Winter Break
Winter break is great for many things that you can't do when you're cramming for tests or working on the regular. It opens up a bunch of free time, and while you may want to spend some of it outdoors, the weather also makes you want to just sit at home and veg out in front of the fireplace. And spending that much-deserved couch break is all the excuse you need to watch some of your favorite winter movies. One of my all-time favorites is Frozen, and it is chock-full of memorable moments that always make for a good time. Since it is winter, after all, it's such a perfect opportunity to use the best Frozen quotes for Instagram to make your feed super chill.
The storyline and the songs made me fall head-over-heels in love with this flick, and I've been a big fan ever since the first time I watched it. Idina Menzel seriously sleighs any day of the week with her voice, and Jonathan Groff has been a favorite of mine since Spring Awakening. Add that in with some Kristen Bell magic, and it's a classic.
Needless to say, here are some quotes that are sure to capture the chilly theme you may be going with this winter on your Instagram.
1. "Only the act of true love can thaw a frozen heart." — Olaf
2. "Do you wanna build a snowman? It doesn't have to be a snowman" — Anna
3. "The cold never bothered me anyway." — Elsa
4. "I don't have a skull... or bones..." — Olaf
5. "I'll rise like the break of dawn." — Elsa
6. "I think some company is overdue. I've started talking to the pictures on the walls!" — Anna
7. "Who's the funny looking donkey?" — Olaf
8. "Be the good girl you always have to be." — Elsa
9. "Some people are worth melting for." — Olaf
10. "They say, 'Have courage,' and I'm trying to." — Anna
11. "It's so cute, it's like a little baby unicorn." — Olaf
12. "The heart is not so easily changed but the head can be persuaded." — Grand Pabbie
13. "I like warm hugs." — Olaf
14. "Now that's ice.. I might cry." — Kristoff
15. "I'll distract him while you run." — Olaf
16. "Ice is my life!" — Kristoff
17. "Knock. Just knock. Why isn't she knocking? Do you think she knows how to knock?" — Olaf
18. "Don't let them in, don't let them see." — Elsa
19. "The sky's awake, so I'm awake, so we have to play." — Anna
20. "Let's go kiss Hans, who is this Hans?" — Olaf
21. "Conceal, don't feel." — Elsa
22. "I didn't know winter could be so beautiful." — Anna
23. "Fear will be your enemy." — Grand Pabbie
24. "The window is open, so's that door, I didn't know they did that anymore." — Anna
25. "Oh, I don't know why, but I've always loved the idea of summer, and sun, and all things hot." — Olaf
26. "For the first time in forever, nothing's in my way." — Anna
27. "We were just talking about you! All good things, all good things!" — Olaf
28. "Can I just, say something crazy? ... I love crazy." — Anna and Hans
29. "Watch out for my butt!" — Olaf
30. "The only frozen heart around here is yours!" — Anna
31. "Love is putting someone else's needs before yours." — Olaf
32. "Yes, I'm alone, but I'm alone and free!" — Elsa
33. "Oh, look at that. I've been impaled." — Olaf
34. "You've kind of set off an eternal winter... everywhere." — Anna
35. "A kingdom of isolation and it looks like I'm the queen." — Elsa
36. "Don't know if I'm elated or gassy. But, I'm somewhere in that zone." — Anna
37. "But people smell better than reindeers. Sven, don't you think that I'm right...That's once again true, for all except you." — Kristoff
39. "That's no blizzard... that's my sister!" — Anna
40. "Hoo-hoo! Big summer blowout!” — Oaken
41. "This is awkward. Not you’re awkward, but just cause we’re…I’m awkward. You’re gorgeous. Wait, what?" — Anna
42. "I'm gonna tell him." — Kristoff
43. "That was like a crazy trust exercise.” — Anna
44. "A real howler in July, yeah?" — Oaken