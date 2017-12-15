30 Snow Day Instagram Captions, Because You're Never Too Old To Play Hooky

No matter where you're at in life, you'll never be too old for a snow day. Since the beginning of time, being blessed with a snow day was truly the greatest gift. Even if you snoozed your alarm 10 times on the regular to drag your sorry butt out of bed for school, if there was a possibility for a snow day, things went down much differently. Your body automatically hopped out of bed at the crack of dawn to look outside the window in hopes of seeing a blanket of snow covering the ground. TBH, the majority of us in our 20s still do that to this day; don't even try to deny it. This season, whatever your wintery plans may be, you'll need some snow day Instagram captions to sleigh the day. Because, pics or it didn't even happen, right?

Whether your school or office decides to shut down for the day, or you're just up to snow good with your girlfriends playing some hooky, it's time to be nostalgic AF and embrace the snow day to its fullest potential. You truly cannot put an age limit on the excitement many of us get when we see the very first snowfall of the season. It's beautiful, and the possibilities of snowy activities are truly endless. Needless to say, once the snowflakes start piling up, it's time to get planning.

Call up the crew and head to a local mountain to shred it up, throw a snowpocalypse party, play with your pups in the snow, or have a cozy day indoors baking cookies. Don't forget to warm up by the fireplace with some hot cocoa, because it's certainly not a snow day without it.

For your scenic wintery snaps...

1. "Up to snow good." — Unknown

2. "Breathing in snowflakes." — Ed Sheeran, "The A Team"

3. "Spread the sparkle." — Unknown

4. "If life sends you snow, make snow angels." — Unknown

5. "No snowflake ever falls in the wrong place." — Zen proverb

6. "A snowflake is winter's butterfly." — Unknown

7. "If kisses were snowflakes, I'd send you a blizzard." — Unknown

8. "Snowflakes are snow angels blowing kisses." — Unknown

When you hit up the slopes with your crew...

9. "All we need is powder." — Unknown

10. "There's no waiting for friends on a powder day." — Unknown

11. "Children of winter never grow old." — Unknown

12. "Paradise doesn't have to be tropical." — Unknown

13. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy a lift pass." — Unknown

14. "The secret of life? Just enjoy the ride." — Unknown

15. "The slopes are calling." — Unknown

16. "Live. Breathe. Ski." — Unknown

17. "Every skier is a morning person on a powder day." — Unknown

18. "Skiing is a dance and the mountain always leads." — Unknown

19. "Life is a mountain, not a beach." — Unknown

No snow day is complete without the essential snacks and drinks to pair with it...

20. "It's never too cold for ice cream." — Unknown

21. "Today is a hot chocolate kind of day." — Unknown

22. "Hot chocolate weather." — Unknown

23. "Chocolate is nature's way of making up for Mondays." — Unknown

24. "Hoodies and hot cocoa." — Unknown

25. "Forget love, I'd rather fall in chocolate." — Linda Maron

26. "Life is short. Eat cookies for breakfast." — Unknown

27. "In the cookie of life, friends are chocolate chips." — Salman Rushdie

28. "Stop hating, start baking." — Unknown

29. "A balanced diet is a cookie in each hand." — Unknown

30. "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas, but if the white runs out, I'll drink the red." — Unknown