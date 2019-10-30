43 Lit AF Products On Amazon That Have Reviewers Shook

You'd think checking out the reviews before buying a product would be common sense, and yet I find myself taking chances on items that have literally zero reviews on a weekly basis. Then when I finally receive whatever I ordered and it's overwhelmingly underwhelming, I obviously can't be bothered to send it back, so it ultimately winds up buried in a closet somewhere. Is this a waste of my time and money? Of course. That's why I'm now making a concerted effort to only buy products with the highest ratings on Amazon instead.

Whether it's an insulated travel mug with over 5,700 positive four- and five-star reviews, or a board game akin to "Cards Against Humanity" so offensive that even the box says it should probably be banned (boy oh boy, are the one-star ratings on that one a doozy), we've got all the Amazon products with five-star ratings that you could possibly want.

I think we can all agree: whether or not a mascara that's smudge and waterproof gets you out of bed in the morning is up to you, but you can rest assured that these Amazon products with enthusiastic reviews definitely do have the people who wrote them shook.

1. A Mattress Pad That Keeps You Cool And Turns Hard Mattresses Into Comfy Ones Linenspa Memory Foam Topper $65 | Amazon See on Amazon This cooling gel mattress topper is made from a combination of 2 inches of lightweight memory foam and cooling gel to help keep your sheets breathable no matter how hot it is. The pad sits right on top of your mattress and comes in six mattress sizes. One Amazon reviewer raved that "It turned my insanely firm mattress into a little chunk of heaven! Within a week our aches and pains had diminished substantially and we were sleeping so much better! The tossing and turning also wasn’t as bad any more. We are also very hot sleepers and this was still very comfortable temperature wise combined with cooling sheets."

2. A Pillowcase That's Made From 100 Percent Mulberry Silk ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with 100 percent mulberry silk, this luxuriously soft pillowcase will help you drift off into a soothing slumber. The fabric is designed to prevent your hair from tangling and matting if you toss and turn during the night. It's also hypoallergenic and good for your skin, ensuring you don't wake up in the morning with creases all over your face.

3. An Instant Ice Cream Sandwich Maker That Works Within The Hour Chef'n SweetSpot Mini Ice Cream Sandwich Maker $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Ideal for a cozy night in, you can make ten mini desserts with this ice cream sandwich maker. Using the included spatula tool and the cookie and ice cream molds, you can make perfect mini ice cream sandwiches that only require an hour in the freezer to be ready to eat. Plus, the casings are made from a silicone material that's super easy to clean.

4. A Down Comforter That Only Costs $34 Chezmoi Collection White Goose Down Comforter $40 | Amazon See on Amazon The Chezmoi Collection white goose down comforter is stuffed with luxury goose down-alternative so that it can be used year-round without getting you overheated. The box stitching helps avoid any shifting within the duvet, and the four corner tabs allow you to anchor the comforter to the duvet. But what really has reviewers raving about this blanket is that it only costs $34!

5. A Pack Of The Softest Underwear You'll Ever Wear Jockey French Cut Women's Underwear (Pack of 3) $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Modal is fabric that has been taking over the underwear industry thanks to its ultra-soft feel, but Micromodal (which is what these undies are made with) is a rare breed of modal that is even softer. "I think I'm in love!" one Amazon reviewer gushes about the Jockey French cut women's underwear. The Each pair is cut to have a full rise with moderate coverage, and because they're 8 percent spandex that means they'll hug you in all the right places.

6. A Deep Conditioning Treatment That Uses Argan Oil To Penetrate Strands Arvazallia Argan Oil Hair Mask $13 | Amazon See on Amazon You could shell out the big bucks for a keratin treatment at a salon, or you could nurture your hair with the hydrating Arvazallia Argan oil hair mask. This hair mask is formulated with the highest quality cosmetic-grade argan oil, which is naturally rich in essential vitamins and nutrients. Effective on all hair types including permed, natural, and curly hair, use this mask anytime your hair needs a boost of shine and softness.

7. The Shower Head That Uses Infrared Mineral Stone To Soften Your Skin And Hair Luxsego Ionic Filter Shower Head $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with a double filter system that uses infrared mineral stone and negative ion mineral stones to reduce the chlorine in your water, the Luxsego ionic filter shower head purifies your shower water which in turn leaves your skin and hair feeling smoother and softer. It has received 450 positive four and five-star reviews, and one user even called their experience, "a powerful cascade of aquatic bliss."

8. The Broom Specifically Designed To Handle Pet Hair Evriholder FURemover Broom $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Sweeping up pet hair can leave you with balls of fur flying through the air, but the Evriholder FURemover broom solves this by trapping pet hair between soft rubber-like bristles to keep it down on the ground where it belongs. Plus, since the bristles are made from rubber this broom is super easy to clean. Or, if you don't have any pets, you could also use this broom to clean cars and boats (it's got a built-in squeegee), or even just to pull dust and lint out of carpeting.

9. The Cleaning Kit That Turns Your Power Drill Into A Scrubber Drillbrush Power Scrubber Kit $15 | Amazon See on Amazon The drill is not included with this: I repeat, the drill is not included! But what you do get with the Drillbrush power scrubber cleaning kit are three different sizes and shapes of brushes that will attach to a cordless drill for a deep and effective scrubbing. The nylon bristles won't scratch your surfaces, and they can be used on tubs, sinks, baseboards, shower enclosures, porcelain, and more.

10. The Necklace Fan That's Basically A Personal Air Conditioner O2-Cool Necklace Fan $10 | Amazon See on Amazon These fans may not look like much, but the unique design blows air right up at your neck so you can stay cool and keep your hands freed. And because this fan is lightweight and super portable, it's perfect for hot days on the beach, or even for cooling down during yard work. "I love that these are cheap and fun," one Amazon reviewer writes about the O2-Cool necklace fans, going on to say that the fans "work perfectly for walking around on hot days and they really do make a difference on how hot you get."

11. A Mug With Over 5,700 Positive Reviews Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the stainless steel vacuum insulation reliably keep your beverages hot or cold for hours, but the Zojirushi stainless steel mug is also completely leakproof and you can pop the top with the press of a button. It even has over 5,700 positive reviews to back it up. "This is a great mug," one Amazon reviewer raves. "I bought it for its insulating abilities and leak proof design. I am also very pleased with the dimensions. It is rather tall, but the diameter will fit into any cup holder, unlike some of the recent additions to the insulated cup market."

12. The Moisturizing Cream That Gives You Visible Results From The First Use First Aid Beauty, Ultra Repair Cream $32 | Amazon See on Amazon Soothing dry, flaky skin when you're in a rush is almost impossible, but with the First Aid Beauty ultra repair cream you'll be able to see visible results after just one use. No seriously — this repairing skin cream claims to increase your skin's hydration by up to 169 percent upon application. It's even formulated with shea butter, colloidal oatmeal, and an antioxidant booster.

13. The Mascara For Sensitive Eyes And Skin That'll Last All Day Long Blinc Original Tubing Mascara $26 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever rubbed your eye only to realize too late that you've screwed up your mascara, then the blinc mascara is right up your alley. Not only will it last the whole day since it's smudge, fade, run, and smear-proof, but the formula is gentle enough that it won't irritate sensitive eyes and skin. Unlike other mascaras, this one forms small water-resistant tubes around your lashes for long-lasting hold that protects them from clumping and flaking.

14. A Legging That Comes In *SO* Many Sizes And Colors Daily Ritual Women's High Waist Stretch Legging $18 | Amazon See on Amazon From extra small to a double XL, these high-waisted leggings come in plenty of sizes so you can choose what's most comfortable for you. They're also available in six different colors, including charcoal heather grey and dark olive. With a fabric blend of cotton and spandex, the leggings provide plenty of stretch, along with the high waistband that facilitates a super comfortable fit.

15. An Organic Foot Balm Made With Five Natural Raw Oils To Hydrate Your Skin Bliss of Greece Foot Balm $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Bliss of Greece foot balm not only uses olive, almond, grape seed, and lavender oils to hydrate your feet, but the reviewers make it sound life-changing. "My feet were cracked beyond repair," one Amazon reviewer writes. "I mean I was nearly cutting the bottom of my socks...this balm worked for me and I’m on my feet all day in this cold weather. Believe me, it will work for you too!"

16. The Book That Helps You Quit Self-Sabotaging And Prioritize Your Life Get Your Sh*t Together by Sarah Knight $13 | Amazon See on Amazon "Whether you want a light read full of hilarious insights, or actually need a kick in the ass to get your 'life' together, this book has what you're looking for," one Amazon reviewer writes about Sarah Knight's Get Your Sh*t Together. "This is the type of book that you buy someone as a gag gift, and then read and keep for yourself because it was more honest and insightful than you ever expected." This self-help book introduces you to the concept of mental decluttering, teaching you how to prioritize your goals in life and delete any self-sabotaging tendencies.

17. A Party Game So 'Disturbing' People Are Freaking Out In The Reviews Disturbed Friends: This Game Should Be Banned $23 | Amazon See on Amazon The market is pretty saturated with "offensive" card games a-la "Cards Against Humanity" these days, so if you're going to stand apart you've really gotta push it. According to reviewers of Disturbed Friends, that's just what this game does. One Amazon reviewer warned "WOW! Don't include Mom in this game!" while others stressed that this game was truly for those who are 18 years and older with sick minds. To be fair to the game, the front cover literally says "This game should be banned," so if you're truly looking to push the envelope in terms of raunchy party games then this game is for you.

18. A Pore-Blurring Makeup Primer That's Essentially An IRL Filter DHC Velvet Skin Coat $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only will it help minimize the appearance of pores, but the DHC velvet skin coat even helps reduce oiliness to help makeup apply smoothly and last longer. Use it before foundation or wear it alone to leave your skin feeling soft and silky.

19. A Pair Of Glasses That Filter Out Harmful Blue Light Rays J + S Blue Light Shield Glasses $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Blue light emitted by electronic devices like televisions and computer screens can be harmful to your eyes over time, which is why the J + S blue light shield glasses claim to filter out 90 percent of high-energy blue light rays. Whereas other glasses on the market feature heavily tinted lenses, these glasses use a lens with low color distortion so that you get the ideal compromise between protecting your vision and still having good viewing quality.

20. A Set Of Towels Made From Luxurious Egyptian Cotton Pinzon by Amazon Egyptian Cotton Towel Set $24 | Amazon See on Amazon It's not just that $24 for a six-piece towel set is an amazing deal, or that this particular set has a cult following on Amazon, but what really makes this Egyptian cotton towel set great is the medium-weight Egyptian cotton that is super absorbent and super durable. The set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths and is machine washable.

21. This Face Massager That Will Make Your Skin Glow 3D Roller Face Massager $9.99 | Amazon See on Amazon This futuristic-looking massager has roller balls that look like disco balls, which are fun but also functional. The diamond-cut texture of the roller balls actually gives the massager a little more oomph. The 360-degree rotating design of the massager promotes circulation and tightens the skin.

22. A High Quality Pen That Has 6 Different Functions Jiulyning 6-in-1 Tech Tool Pen with Ruler $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're into crafts and DIY projects or you simply like to have extra tools on hand, this sleek multi-function gadget offers six implements in a tool the size of a pen. On top of being a writing utensil, it works as a ruler, a level, a flathead screwdriver, and a Phillips head. "This pen is both very functional and extremely unique," wrote one Amazon user. "I've been complimented on it at the engineering office several times and I've found myself using each of the features quite often."

23. A Conditioner That Dyes Your Hair Celeb Luxury Viral Colorditioner $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Dying your hair fun colors often wreaks havoc on your strands, but this "colorditioner" solves that problem. The two-in-one product deposits color into your hair, but also contains a BondFix that strengthens hair follicles at the molecular level, which helps to prevent breakage and restore a smooth, shiny texture. The color is semi-temporary with one application, but becomes more permanent with subsequent applications. Choose from colors like coral, rose gold, lilac, magenta, blue, and green.

24. An Acne Patch Variety Pack That Caters To Different Types Of Breakouts Avarelle Acne Patches (40 Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon These acne spot patches are made with tea tree oil, which fights acne-causing bacteria, and calendula, which soothes skin and helps reduce inflammation. The patches are made with hypoallergenic hydrocolloid dressing, so they’re suitable for sensitive skin. To use, all you have to do is cleanse the skin, apply the patch, and leave it on overnight. The best part of this pack of acne patches? They come in an array of four sizes, so you can target small blemishes or larger areas.

25. A Soft Base Coat That Lets You Remove Gel Nail Polish Without Chemicals UNT Cosmetics Peelable Base Coat $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This peelable base coat is the ultimate way to give yourself an at-home mani-pedi that won't rip your fingernails off when it's time to remove the gel. It's made without any formaldehyde, camphor, xylene, ethyl, or other harsh ingredients, and allows you to peel your nail polish off in one easy motion. "Love this stuff," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "I applied two coats under gel polish. I got 5 days of wear (minimal to no chipping) before one just completely and cleanly popped off my nail. ... I am so happy not to have to soak my natural nails in remover for far too long in order to get it off."

26. This Oil-Absorbing Powder That Truly Leaves You Matte All Day Long Etude House Sebum Drying Powder $6 | Amazon See on Amazon According to Amazon reviewers, this oil drying powder is skin miracle worker for shiny skin. The powder is made from oil-absorbing sugar polymer, which is extracted from plankton. (Yep — plankton.) The powder also contains ingredients that reduce oil production, like fermented soybean, willow, cassia bark, oregano, cypress, portulaca and gold. Use it all over the face or on the eyelids as a makeup primer. This reviewer says, “I've tried a lot of different setting sprays and other products to reduce the shine I get on my face throughout the day and none have truly helped, I always end up shiny. But with this...even after long days at work, I come home with a matte face.”

27. The Cooling Scarf That Can Be Worn More Than 12 Ways Mission Multi-Functional Cooling Scarf $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with proprietary technology that allows it to cool down to 30 degrees below the average body temperature when wet, the Mission multi-functional cooling scarf is chemical-free and rated for UPF 50 protection from the sun. Simply soak it in water, wring out the excess and snap it three times — you're now ready to stay cool for up to two hours! And because this scarf can be worn in more than 12 ways (scarf, neck gator, headband, hood, cap, face mask, etc.), there's no limit to how you can cool yourself down.

28. A Water Gel Sunscreen That Doesn't Feel Greasy At All Nivea Sun Protect Super Water Gel SPF 50/PA+++ $14 | Amazon See on Amazon A lot of sunscreens go on thick and leave you with a greasy feeling, but this SPF-50 UV gel sunscreen is a lot less goopy. It’s lightweight — almost like a serum — so your skin absorbs it quickly and easily. Once it sinks into the skin, the sunscreen virtually disappears, giving off a matte finish. This Amazon sun-lover approves: “This is exactly as described, a "water gel." It goes on smoothly, isn't thick, and has no odor at all. It absorbs quickly and leaves no residue behind so it works well under makeup or on its own. It's SPF 50, and protects very well.”

29. A Lightweight Hammock That Can Be Hung Anywhere Gold Armor Camping Hammock $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Okay okay — I meant "anywhere" as in "anywhere between two posts, poles, trees, etc." This Gold Armor camping hammock is super lightweight (only 2.4 pounds!) and can hold up to 1000 pounds of weight. And, since it comes with its own case (and comes in 21 different colors!) this is the perfect hammock for traveling, camping, or backpacking in style. But, take a look for yourself. Over 900 people have reviewed this hammock and it has a near-perfect, 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

30. A Handy Organizer That Holds Your Hair Brushes & Other Accessories STORi Stackable Clear Plastic Headband and Hairbrush Holder $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If your dresser or countertops tend to be a jumble of brushes and hair ties, this super convenient hair accessory organizer will help you create calm amid the storm. It's designed to hold hair brushes in the main compartment and headbands around the outside. It also comes with a bonus container for thing like hair ties, scrunchies, bobby pins, and other accessories.

31. A Space-Saving Hanger That Triples Your Closet Space Wonder Hangers (10 Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Ample closet space is a luxury but few of us have it — especially if half of your closet is taken up with heavy winter coats. If that’s your problem, these wonder hangers are a simple and effective solution. Each wonder hanger holds up to 30 pounds and has five slots that hold up to two hangers each. You can hang it horizontally on the rod for full viewing, or you can angle it down so your clothes hang vertically, which will triple the amount of space you have for hanging clothes.

32. These Cute Little Cactus Guys That Help Your Laundry Dry Faster Kikkerland Cactus Dryer Balls (2 Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only are these cactus dryer balls super cute, they’re also incredibly useful. The dryer balls separate your laundry as it dries, ensuring your wet clothes don’t get all clumped together. This decreases drying time by about 50 percent and helps save on energy bills. The little spines on the cactus also help get your t-shirts and socks super fluffy. Plus, there’s nothing like a happy-looking cactus to help take the pain out of laundry day.

33. The Egg Cooker That Guarantees Perfect Eggs Every Time DASH Rapid Egg Cooker $20 | Amazon See on Amazon You could fuss over a hot stove trying to cook the perfect egg, or you could leave your eggs in the Dash rapid egg cooker and trust that the built-in timer and auto shut-off feature will make sure that your eggs don't overcook. Hard boiled, soft boiled, poached, or scrambled, this egg cooker can do it all in minutes with just the push of a button, and because it weighs less than 1 pound it easily fits into small kitchen cabinets or dorm rooms!

34. A Cult-Favorite Shaving Oil Made With Soft Shea Butter Tree Hut Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This super smooth shea butter shaving oil moisturizes your skin while making it feel soft and silky, too. You can use it as shaving cream and it will prevent razor burn and ingrown hairs. "This is the best way to get as smooth as possible when shaving," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "It also prevents nicks and irritation to 'sensitive' areas. I use it everywhere frequently for smoothness."

35. The Cleaning Pads That Work On Everything From Leather To Steel STK Magic Cleaning Pads (20 Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon If you haven't tried out one of the STK magic cleaning pads, then boy are you missing out. The sense of satisfaction seeing a sponge cut through dirt like you're filming an infomercial is unparalleled. Not only are these magic cleaning pads strong enough to cut through grease, but you can use them on practically anything: leather, marble, steel, ceramic — you name it, these pads will wipe it down good as new.

36. A Hilariously Honest Journal To Make You A Happier Person Fuck This Shitshow: A Gratitude Journal For Tired-Ass Women $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Who doesn't want to let sh*t go? This straight-shooting (and often really funny) journal will teach you how, offering pages upon pages of helpful and hilarious advice, as well as exercises, about letting go of negativity. One reviewer wrote, "I was hesitant because I didn’t see any interior pics, but it’s perfect! Ordered it for an over stressed mommy friend and I think I’ll be ordering one for myself too! Definitely made her laugh but she’s also excited to use it and put her emotions and to do list on paper."

37. These Biotin Drops That Make Your Hair And Nails Stronger SBR Nutrition Biotin Liquid Drops $18 | Amazon See on Amazon These high-concentration liquid drops are made with biotin, a B complex vitamin that's also referred to as vitamin B7. The super nutrient, which is thought to strengthen your hair and fingernails, is available in these drops at 5,000 micrograms per 0.5 milliliters, The substance can improve your skin and promote digestive health in addition to the hair and nails benefits. They come in a gluten-free formula that's non-GMO and vegan-friendly.

38. The Socks That Repel Chiggers, Ticks, Mosquitoes, And More Gaiam Restore Back & Neck Therapy Kit $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This neck and back massager kit comes with two genius gadgets. First, the neck massager tool features a strap you put around your neck that has rollers on each side. To reduce stress and tension, simply move the strap back and forth, allowing the textured massage nodes to rub the knots out. In addition to releasing muscle tightness, it also increases blood flow and helps soothe headaches and migraines. The second massager is a hook-shaped body massager that allows you to pinpoint specific problem areas all over your body for targeted relief.

39. The Cult-Favorite Hot Sauce That Doubles As A Marinade Secret Aardvark Habanero Sauce $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This cult favorite Secret Aardvark habanero sauce has more depth of flavor thank your average hot sauce and can double as a marinade. A sort of Caribbean/Tex-Mex hybrid, this hot sauce can be used on everything from wings, chicken, pizza, sandwiches, and so on —and because it's got zero calories, fat, carbs, or sugar, you don't have to feel guilty if you happen to over-indulge a bit.

40. A Dinosaur Spoon That Actually Floats In Your Soup Ototo Nessie Ladle $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Think ladling up some soup should be a more whimsical and adorable experience? Then get on board with this dinosaur-shaped floating ladle. Standing at 11-inches high, it’s perfect for deeper pots, tureens, and punch bowls. The ladle is balanced to stay upright, whether it’s sitting on your kitchen counter or floating in a tureen of soup. The ladle is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. It makes a perfect gift, or just helps add a touch of fun to your nightly cooking.

41. A Portable Washing Machine That Saves You Space And Money Giantex Portable Twin Tub Washing Machine $125 | Amazon See on Amazon Getting stuck in an apartment building or unit that doesn't have its own laundry is —needless to say — frustrating. Luckily for anyone tired of dragging their laundry across town, not only is the Giantex portable mini washing machine small enough that you could easily fit it in a closet, but the 300-watt washing agitator and 110-watt spinner mean your clothes actually get clean. And if you're wondering how truly portable a washing machine can be, this washer only weighs 32 pounds!

42. The Collapsible Bowl That Lets You Pop Loose Popcorn In The Microwave Original Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of dealing with an expensive air popper that can't be used for anything but popcorn, try the Salbree microwave popcorn popper. Not only can you pop loose popcorn kernels in it without any added oils, but it also doubles as a bowl. And because the bowl collapses, it won't take up a ton of space in the kitchen.