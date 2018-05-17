35 Of The Absolutely Best Products On Amazon, According To Oddly Enthusiastic Amazon Reviewers

Buying products online can often be hit and miss. There have been times where I've thought I found a cute shirt at an unbelievable price only to have it arrive looking completely different than the picture — or I bought what I thought was going to be a cool kitchen gadget until it snapped in half during its second use. However, for the seasoned online shopper, there's a simple fix to prevent yourself from wasting money on useless junk — go on Amazon and make sure you're picking products with five-star reviews.

If you think about it, it makes sense — why try sites that take forever to ship and have no reviews section when you could snag one of Amazon's top best-selling items instead? Why gamble with your money on places that have horrible return policies when you can put it into reviewer-backed gems that actually do what they say they do?

Whether it's an alarm clock that forcibly shakes your bed to make you get up or a water flosser that has over 10,000 reviews, these genius products on Amazon have all been reviewed so extensively that you can rest assured you're spending money on quality — instead of taking a risk with your last paycheck.