Hello beach getaways, vacays with the fam, outdoor barbecues, and swimming in the pool. It's officially summer, and that means it's time for good vibes and tan lines. It's the season of fun in the sun, and I'm sure you have a ton of summer activities on your to-do list. Hit them all with your friends, while taking lots of pictures for the 'Gram. These summer 2018 captions will come in handy when it's time to post.

This will be a summer to remember, so you'll definitely want to bring your camera around for every event. Snap a selfie on your giant inflatable when you're floating in the pool with your besties. Get a campfire sing-a-long going while you're roasting marshmallows over the fire. You even need to capture the wind blowing through your hair when you're driving across the country on a road trip. There's so much to do when you have sunshine on your mind.

The fun doesn't have to stop when you're ready to post those pics to the 'Gram when you have these 42 summer captions waiting to be used. So, make this summer is an epic one, with lots of wanderlust-filled adventures with your favorite people, and cheers, because summer has finally arrived.

For when you're making waves at the beach...

1. "High tides and good vibes" — Unknown

2. "Sunshine on my mind." — Unknown

3. "Happy as a clam." — Unknown

4. "Girls just wanna have sun." — Unknown

5. "As free as the ocean." — Unknown

6. "Salty hair, don't care." — Unknown

7. "Tropic like it's hot.” — Unknown

8. "Seas the day." — Unknown

9. "All I need is a little vitamin sea.” — Unknown

10. "Good times and tan lines." — Unknown

For when you're chilling poolside...

11. "Life is cool by the pool." — Unknown

12. "Happiness is a day at the pool." — Unknown

13. "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever.” — Unknown

14. "You had me at Aloha." — Unknown

15. "A splashing good time!" — Unknown

16. "Just keep swimming." — Finding Nemo

17. "I got that sunshine in my pocket. Got that good soul in my feet." — Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop The Feeling!"

18. "And we'll all float on okay." — Modest Mouse, "Float On"

For your trips to new places...

19. "Oh, the places you'll go." — Dr. Seuss

20. "And so, the adventure begins." — Unknown

21. "Travel. As much as you can. As far as you can. As long as you can. Life's not meant to be lived in one place." — Unknown

22. "Adventure is out there." — Up

23. "Fill your life with adventures, not things. Have stories to tell, not stuff to show." — Unknown

24. "Vacation mode on." — Unknown

25. "I want adventure in the great wide somewhere." — Beauty and the Beast

26. "Always take the scenic route." — Unknown

For your Fourth of July BBQ...

27. "Baby you're a firework." — Katy Perry, "Firework"

28. "Red wine and booze." — Unknown

29. "He makes me melt like a popsicle on the Fourth of July." — The Little Rascals

30. "Party in the U.S.A." — Miley Cyrus, "Party in the U.S.A."

31. "If it involves fireworks, summer nights, barbecues, diet coke, and freedom — count me in." — Unknown

32. "Cheeseburger in paradise." — Jimmy Buffet, "Cheeseburger in Paradise"

33. "Glad to ketchup with friends." — Unknown

34. "Grillin' and chillin'." — Unknown

35. "Sun's out, buns out." — Unknown

For selfies in your sunglasses...

36. "Shine is my favorite color." — Marc Jacobs

37. "Always have a good pair of sunglasses on hand. You never know when you might need them." — Michael Ruiz

38. "Shine like the whole universe is yours." — Rumi

39. "Give a girl the right sunglasses, and she can conquer the world." — Take on Marilyn Monroe's quote

40. "Sunglasses are the quick way to achieve glamour." — Dita von Teese

41. "I find my happiness where the sun shines." — Unknown

42. "Shades of you." — Unknown