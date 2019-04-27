41 Weird Products On Amazon You'll End Up Using Every Day

Sure, it might be fun to indulge in an unlikely impulse purchase every now and then — but when you come down off that serotonin high and realize you just forked over $40 for a set of cheeseburger-themed placemats, the ensuing regret is almost immeasurable. Even though I'm a self-proclaimed cheeseburger aficionado, I've learned first-hand that it's better to spend your money on the weird-as-hell Amazon products that are actually useful; they're definitely preferable to the products that are just plain weird.

But how can you tell the difference between what's bizarre and what's bizarre and brilliant? For starters, it helps if it's got tons of rave reviews. As an example, my cheeseburger placemats have about six ratings, none of which are particularly great — whereas the heated ceramic mug in this list has over 900, and the majority of them are incredibly positive.

It also helps if you can picture yourself using said bizarre but brilliant discoveries on a regular basis. I don't even have a dining table, so that automatically knocks my placemats out of the running — but a repairing lip balm loaded with hydrating green tea? Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up for that.

So whether you're searching for a fun impulse purchase that'll actually be worth your money, or simply looking to impress your friends with a pasta spoon shaped like the Loch Ness Monster, look no further than these weird yet genius products available on Amazon.