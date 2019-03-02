55 Things on Amazon That Are SO Weird And Genius

I'd like to dedicate this column to a personal hero of mine, Austin Tyler Rogers. If you don't have any idea who I'm talking about, settle in and let me give you the 411, because he's the very personification of these 57 things on Amazon that are so weird and genius.

Like these products — take this self-cleaning hairbrush and the fast-freezing plate that turns your ingredients into ice cream in minutes— Austin Tyler Rogers is smart. So smart, in fact, that he blazed through a 12-day streak on Jeopardy that netted him $463,000. But, also like Austin, they're quirky. He first gained attention with his mime-like antics for the camera and kind of odd, no-filter way of just being himself on the show. These products are equally unique: For example, this matcha drink has mushroom powder blended in to increase your focus. Or, here's a reusable stainless steel straw that actually folds up into its own carrying case so you'll always have it with you, ready to help stave off the evils of ocean-clogging plastic straws.

The other thing about Austin is that he's fun. I'm a big Jeopardy fan, but I don't watch repeats (who does that? You already know the answers!)...unless Austin is on. He's just too enjoyable to pass up. So are the items on this list.

And that is the correct answer — I promise.