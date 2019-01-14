41 Creepy Things On Amazon That Are Utterly Fascinating

There are lots of creepy things on the internet. Just look up deep sea creatures, for instance. However, just like the angler fish, those creepy things can be fascinating — and Amazon's got the weird products with tons of five-star ratings that you absolutely won't regret buying. They're creepy, too, but they're actually useful in all of their weirdness. They can de-stress you, they can remove all your blackheads, they can separate your egg yolks from your egg whites — and, perhaps best of all, they can certainly freak out your friends.
From a microwave cleaner shaped like an angry parent, to a box of all-natural nuts that work as detergent for both your dishes and clothes, and even a fun card game where you use bears to battle babies, there are tons of odd, creepy, weird, and random products on Amazon that are straight fire. So please, don't judge a book (or scary deep sea fish) by its cover: These are all useful, slightly bizarre things that you'll find yourself reaching for again and again.
And best of all? They're affordable, and can easily be purchased on Amazon. Because nothing screams the internet more than freaky products you can you purchase while wearing your pajamas.
1A Gross Device That Separates The Egg Yolks From The Whites
Instead of getting your hands dirty when separating eggs, use The Paragon Mr. Sneezy egg separator and gawk in amusement as the whites drip out the nose. You can also use this egg separator as a fun serving container for gravy, syrups, or any other liquid, and the handcrafted ceramic design makes it a great gift for people of all ages.
2The Putty Made From Nontoxic Silicone That Never Dries Out
Whereas regular putty will dry out over time, Crazy Aaron's thinking putty is made from non-toxic silicone that won't dry out — and looks like the galaxy, if the galaxy was made of snot. It's also a great alternative for a stress ball: You can stretch, bounce, pop, tear, and sculpt this putty, and each order includes a bonus glow charger.
3A Mask That Uses Charcoal To Detoxify Your Pores
Made with 4 percent charcoal to better absorb grease and oil, the Elizavecca Hell-pore nose mask helps exfoliate away dead skin while detoxifying your skin to leave you looking refreshed and renewed. Great for both morning and evening use, this mask only needs to sit on your face for 15 to 25 minutes to extract all the built-up dirt and blackheads, and many Amazon reviewers noted how it's a "seriously deep clean."
4The Sleeping Mask That Feels Exceptionally Soft On Your Face
Many eye masks exert uncomfortable pressure on your eyes, but the TANBT sleep mask is made with extra-soft polyester with an adjustable strap. Not only is it perfect for traveling, but one Amazon reviewer even noted that "I love how the shape sits comfortably on my nose." It's also fun to look like a frog when you're taking a nap on a plane.
5A Foot Peel That Leaves Your Feet Feeling Ultra-Smooth
Whether you've got dry, cracked feet, callouses, or simply want to exfoliate your feet, the Baby Foot exfoliating foot peel is right up your alley. This foot peel uses a simple, three-step process that's made with 17 plant extracts in botanicals — and after a few days, the dead skin will peel right off your feet, revealing the baby-soft skin underneath. One reviewer writes: "If you are the kind of person who loves peeling skin and wants to see a drastic difference, you should buy this stuff. I love it so much I want to buy it for people. Even people I don't like."
6The Back Scratcher With Two Different Types Of Scratching Spikes
With two different styles of scratching spikes that allow you to choose between an aggressive and moderate scratch, the Cactus Scratcher back scratcher is a great way to get that awkward itch as well as exfoliate away dead skin. The pole collapses to save you space and extends up to 26 inches — so it's easy to get those hard-to-reach spots.
7A Multi-Functional Phone Holder Shaped Like A Spooky Spider
Made from core alloy metal and soft-touch rubber, the Rienar multi-function spider phone holder can be used as a stand-alone phone holder, or even wrapped around something like a tripod. And because it has a universal design, this holder is compatible with all smartphone brands.
8The Gel That Gets All The Crumbs And Dust Out Of Your Keyboard
Made from biodegradable gel that isn't sticky to the touch, the Color Coral keyboard cleaner easily picks up dirt, crumbs, dust, hair, and more from your keyboard. Use it on car vents, cameras, printer, cells phones, calculators, speakers, and more to get those awkward nooks and crannies — plus, the lemon fragrance is light and refreshing.
9A Spooky Steamer Shaped Like A Cute Piggy
Sure, it's a little creepy, but the Marna piggy steamer is a fun way to steam ingredients in the microwave — and help prevent your leftovers from drying out. Simply place the silicone mat over the top of any container, and the pig snout will vent any excess steam so that your foods don't get soggy with moisture. Many Amazon reviewers noted how it's better than plastic wrap, and one even wrote that it also prevents steam burns. It'll even prevent microwave splatter, too.
10The Decorative Pillow Shaped Like A Shrimp
This OLizee shrimp pillow is cute in a way that also kind of freaks you out. It's U-shaped so that you can also use it as a neck pillow while you relax, and one Amazon reviewer noted how the "texture is super-soft and the design is just as shown in the picture!"
11A Pack Of Lid Lifters That Double As Phone Stands
Not only can they be used to hold up your phone when watching videos, but the Keklle lid lifters are also heat-resistant so that you can use them to prop open pan and pot lids while cooking. You can also use them to hold up your utensils from your counter to prevent messes, or they can simply be used as quirky (and freaky!) decorations.
12The Bottle Stopper Shaped Like A Fun Pickle
Whether you're looking to dress up your bar or just save your cabernet for another day, the HAWWWY pickle wine stopper is a fun option that keeps your beverages as fresh as the day you opened them. Made from 100 percent food-safe silicone, this wine stopper creates an air-tight seal that won't allow any odors or contaminants to ruin your wine.
13A Glove That Lets You Clean Your Dog And Your Countertops
Use it on your pets to get rid of the dirt between their claws, or use the Groovy Glove cleaning glove with just a bit of water on your car, countertops, tables, and more to get an effective clean without using any harsh chemicals. Made with high-quality microfiber, this glove is able to hold over 600 percent of its weight in dirt, grime, and water — plus, the water-resistant liner ensures that your hand stays dry.
14The Bath Powder Made With Organic Bladderwrack Seaweed
Vegan as well as gluten- and paraben-free, The Seaweed Bath Co. detox bath is made with only one ingredient: organic bladderwrack seaweed that boasts over 65 different vitamins and minerals that help detoxify and soothe your skin. Each order is enough for up to four baths, and it's especially great for anyone looking to replenish dry skin. Don't be scared that it's seaweed!
15A Clever Tool That Prevents You From Snoring While You Sleep
Designed to keep your breathing airways open so that you won't snore or grind your teeth while you sleep, this anti-snoring chin strap is made from soft neoprene that's breathable and won't irritate your skin. This strap is built to be able to fit heads of all sizes, but in the event you'd like to adjust the fit, there's a Velcro strap that allows you to make the fit tighter or looser.
16The Fish Oil For Pets That's Rich In Omega Three Acids
Great for alleviating dandruff, shedding, brittle fur, and itchy spots on your dogs and cats, the Pure Paw Nutrition salmon oil tastes great when mixed into your pets' food so that you won't have to struggle when administering it. The BPA-free squirt-pump dispenser bottle makes it easy to sneak into kibble, and the healthy fatty acids are anti-inflammatory — and can help with arthritis.
17A Pair Of Socks That Moisturize Dry, Cracked Skin
Great for softening dry, cracked skin and calluses, the NatraCure moisturizing socks have an inner gel lining that slowly releases aloe vera and other vitamins to moisturize your feet. You can fit a variety of feet with these (they stretch), you only need to wear these socks three times a week for the full benefits, and you can also pair them with your favorite lotion for a more intense round of hydration.
18The Face Mask That Brightens Your Skin While You Sleep
With a soft and light banana scent, the TONYMOLY magic banana food pack has a non-sticky formula that hydrates, soothes, and moisturizes your skin while you sleep. The added potassium and vitamin A from the banana extract protect your skin from external skin irritants, and the milk protein helps replenish any moisture that your skin may have lost throughout the day.
19A Cleansing Facial Brush Shaped Like A Jellyfish
Not only do you get three brushes for the price of one, but the Ultimate Curae jellyfish brush is also made with face-friendly silicone that's soft to the touch, yet sturdy enough to scrub away dirt and grime. The silicone is antibacterial, too. z
20The Stress Ball That Releases A Light Scent When Squeezed
Instead of fiddling with a regular stress ball, use the Anboor scented stress ball and enjoy the relaxing, light aroma that it releases when squeezed. This stress ball is also made from slow-rising foam that takes a few amusing seconds to rise (it is a smiling cactus, after all), and multiple Amazon reviewers noted "it smells good and is super-cute!"
21A Candle That Melts To Leave You With A Creepy Skeleton
Since it comes packaged in a printed gift box, the PyroPet unicorn skeleton candle makes a great present for any unicorn- or candle-enthusiast. Made with paraffin wax with a cotton wick, this candle has a burn-time of up to 16 hours and needs to be placed on a plate that's at least 10 inches in diameter.
22The Nourishing Hair Mask That Leaves Your Hair Smooth And Silky
Made with shea butter and nourishing oils, the TONYMOLY hair mayo pack gives dry, brittle hair a necessary boost of moisture to help tame frizz and add some shine. And while it looks like mayonnaise, this conditioning treatment smells lightly of vanilla with macadamia nuts, and the added egg yolk extract helps strengthen and prevent breakage.
23A Pair Of Gloves That Make Gardening Easy
Not only are these gloves waterproof and puncture-resistant, but the Inf-way garden genie gloves are also designed to be exceptionally breathable. The fingers on these gloves are tipped with four claws made with durable ABS plastic that allow you to dig into the ground, and one size is designed to fit most.
24The Mold That Turns Your Boiled Egg Into A Skull
Why eat boring boiled eggs when you can turn them into fun skulls using the Fred & Friends egg mold? Made from food-safe plastic, all you have to do is insert your cooked egg into the mold for it to creep up your breakfast, and one Amazon reviewer noted how it's great for making kids' lunches fun.
25A Natural Bar Of Soap Made With Charcoal And Shea Butter
Made with 100 percent pure activated charcoal, the Keika Naturals charcoal soap bar is great for acne-prone skin — it sucks out impurities from your pores while simultaneously removing oils. Use it as a face and body cleanser on eczema or psoriasis, and because it's free from any synthetic fragrances or preservatives, it's also safe for sensitive skin.
26The Trivet Made From Heat-Resistant Silicone
Made with heat-resistant silicone that's safe to use with hot pots and pans up to 450 degrees degrees Fahrenheit, the PELEG DESIGN trivet mat is shaped like a crime scene chalk outline — which, as a bonus, makes it very easy to hang from any storage hook in your kitchen, and the flexible design means you can also stuff it into a drawer when you're done using it.
27The Natural Soap You Can Use On Dishes And Clothes
Enough to last you up to 125 washes, the Natural Things laundry and dishwashing nuts are made from 100 percent fair-trade certified natural soap nuts from the Himalayas. No artificial chemicals or fragrances are used whatsoever, so you can use these soap nuts in both the washing machine as well as the dishwasher — and they're gentle enough that you can also use them to clean delicate fabrics.
28A Tool That Increases Blood Circulation In Your Hands
Designed with an easy-grip design that won't slip out of your hands, the Gaiam hand therapy kit features allows you to both massage your entire hand as well as individual fingers since there are two sides: one with a roller, and one with a pincer-like grip. It's also great for reducing joint pain as well as increasing blood circulation, and each order also comes with an exercise guide to help get you started.
29The Feet Scrubber That Attaches To The Bottom Of Your Shower
With more than 1,000 bristles on the top and bottom, the KISSBUTY shower feet cleaner is a great way to get a deep clean on your feet without needing to bend over. This scrubber uses suction cups to attach to the bottom of your shower so all you have to do is run your feet through it, and it's one size fits all.
30A Tea Infuser That Lets You Brew Loose Tea Leaves
All you have to do is fill the Fred & Friends octopus tea infuser with your favorite blend of tea leaves, and this handy BPA-free infuser will seep the flavors into your hot water without leaking any leaves. This infuser is microwave- and dishwasher-safe, plus, the silicone design won't transfer heat to your hands when it's time to take it out of your mug.
31The Massage Ball That Relieves Pain From Plantar Fasciitis
Whereas other massage balls bend under pressure, the spikes on the Master of Muscle massage ball will not bend since they're made from durable, solid rubber that can handle even super-heavy weights. The spikes on the outside are great for targeting irritated trigger points in your body — which is especially useful pre- or post-workout.
32A Tool That Helps You Relieve Pressure From Ingrown Toenails
Made with 100 percent medical-grade stainless steel, the ZIZZON ingrown toenail file kit has two different tools: one with a curved end to lift up ingrown nails, and one with a straight end to file away painful edges. Plus, each tool has a non-slip textured body that prevents them from slipping out of your hands when in use.
33The Spoon Rest That Looks Like A Splashing Mess On Your Counter
Not only does it look like a fun splash of goo, but the Flinelife spoon rest is also heat-resistant as well as non-slip, and the high-quality silicone material is even dishwasher-safe. You can also use this spoon rest in the bathroom as a fun place to keep your bars of soap, and it's completely BPA-free.
34A Jewelry Organized Shaped Like A Creepy Skeleton Hand
Keep your rings on the fingers, and even drape your necklaces and bracelets across the Suck UK skeleton jewelry organizer to keep track of where your valuables are. The fingers are all adjustable so you can customize how they sit — and you can also keep loose change and other small accessories in the bottom basin.
35The Non-Toxic Odor Eliminator That Can Be Used All Over Your Home
Use it on your carpets and tile, in cat litter boxes, or even use the Angry Orange pet odor eliminator outside around the bushes to get rid of pervasive pet odors. The formula is both biodegradable as well as non-toxic, and the light citrus scent is very pleasant — plus, it sanitizes.
36A Handy Tool That Cleans The Inside Of Your Microwave In Minutes
All you need to do is fill it with water and vinegar, and the Topist angry mama microwave cleaner will soften up all the dirt and grime in your microwave in just seven minutes. The clever design makes this a fun gag gift for any occasion, and you can even add a splash of lemon juice to make the vinegar fragrance softer.
37The Mask That Uses Light Therapy To Combat Acne
Using blue and red light to target the bacteria that causes acne as well as inflammation, the Neutrogena light therapy acne mask is gentle enough for sensitive skin, and it only takes 10 minutes per day for it to be effective. Chemical- as well as UV-free, this mask also has an automatic shut-off feature, and many Amazon reviewers noted how it did not irritate their skin after repeated use.
38A Card Game That Pits Babies Against Bears
Made for two to five players, the Bears vs. Babies card game comes with 107 cards so that no two play-throughs are the same. In this game players collect cards to build baby-destroying bears, and whoever eats the most babies wins — but be warned: the babies in this game have a few tricks of their own.
39The Ominous Octopus Shower Caddy That Can Hold Nine Items Of Any Size
Whereas traditional shower caddies are limited in storage square footage, the Formverket octopus shower caddy can hold nine items of any size — including extra-large shampoo bottles as well as awkward brushes and combs! A cute addition to any bathroom, this caddy sets itself apart from competitors, because the tentacles let you hang your bottles upside-down, allowing you to collect every last drop of liquid inside.
40A Pair Of Toe Separators That Alleviate Pain From Hammer Toes And More
Whether you have hammer toes, bunions, hallux valgus, plantar fasciitis, or cramped feet, the Dr. JK toe separators are a great way to space out your toes and relieve yourself of foot pain. One size is designed to fit most feet, and each separator is made from soft and stretchable medical-grade gel that won't irritate your skin.
41The Vacuum Cleaner That Removes Dust Mites And Bacteria
With a powerful motor paired with a UV sterilization tube, the TRUE LOVE GIFT dust mite vacuum cleaner can remove up to 99.7 percent of allergens and dust mites that can cause asthma, eczema, and other conditions to flare up. Compact and lightweight at only 3.2 pounds, this vacuum has a long power cord so you can easily use it all over your home, and one Amazon reviewer raved how great for the car as well.
Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Elite Daily's editorial and sales departments.This article reflects price at publication and may change.