41 Creepy Things On Amazon That Are Utterly Fascinating

There are lots of creepy things on the internet. Just look up deep sea creatures, for instance. However, just like the angler fish, those creepy things can be fascinating — and Amazon's got the weird products with tons of five-star ratings that you absolutely won't regret buying. They're creepy, too, but they're actually useful in all of their weirdness. They can de-stress you, they can remove all your blackheads, they can separate your egg yolks from your egg whites — and, perhaps best of all, they can certainly freak out your friends.

From a microwave cleaner shaped like an angry parent, to a box of all-natural nuts that work as detergent for both your dishes and clothes, and even a fun card game where you use bears to battle babies, there are tons of odd, creepy, weird, and random products on Amazon that are straight fire. So please, don't judge a book (or scary deep sea fish) by its cover: These are all useful, slightly bizarre things that you'll find yourself reaching for again and again.

And best of all? They're affordable, and can easily be purchased on Amazon. Because nothing screams the internet more than freaky products you can you purchase while wearing your pajamas.

2 The Putty Made From Nontoxic Silicone That Never Dries Out Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty $15 Amazon See On Amazon Whereas regular putty will dry out over time, Crazy Aaron's thinking putty is made from non-toxic silicone that won't dry out — and looks like the galaxy, if the galaxy was made of snot. It's also a great alternative for a stress ball: You can stretch, bounce, pop, tear, and sculpt this putty, and each order includes a bonus glow charger.

3 A Mask That Uses Charcoal To Detoxify Your Pores Elizavecca Hell-Pore Nose Mask $11 Amazon See On Amazon Made with 4 percent charcoal to better absorb grease and oil, the Elizavecca Hell-pore nose mask helps exfoliate away dead skin while detoxifying your skin to leave you looking refreshed and renewed. Great for both morning and evening use, this mask only needs to sit on your face for 15 to 25 minutes to extract all the built-up dirt and blackheads, and many Amazon reviewers noted how it's a "seriously deep clean."

4 The Sleeping Mask That Feels Exceptionally Soft On Your Face TANBT Sleep Mask $11 Amazon See On Amazon Many eye masks exert uncomfortable pressure on your eyes, but the TANBT sleep mask is made with extra-soft polyester with an adjustable strap. Not only is it perfect for traveling, but one Amazon reviewer even noted that "I love how the shape sits comfortably on my nose." It's also fun to look like a frog when you're taking a nap on a plane.

5 A Foot Peel That Leaves Your Feet Feeling Ultra-Smooth Baby Foot Exfoliating Foot Peel $21 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got dry, cracked feet, callouses, or simply want to exfoliate your feet, the Baby Foot exfoliating foot peel is right up your alley. This foot peel uses a simple, three-step process that's made with 17 plant extracts in botanicals — and after a few days, the dead skin will peel right off your feet, revealing the baby-soft skin underneath. One reviewer writes: "If you are the kind of person who loves peeling skin and wants to see a drastic difference, you should buy this stuff. I love it so much I want to buy it for people. Even people I don't like."

6 The Back Scratcher With Two Different Types Of Scratching Spikes Cactus Scratcher Back Scratcher $13 Amazon See On Amazon With two different styles of scratching spikes that allow you to choose between an aggressive and moderate scratch, the Cactus Scratcher back scratcher is a great way to get that awkward itch as well as exfoliate away dead skin. The pole collapses to save you space and extends up to 26 inches — so it's easy to get those hard-to-reach spots.

8 The Gel That Gets All The Crumbs And Dust Out Of Your Keyboard Color Coral Keyboard Cleaner $10 Amazon See On Amazon Made from biodegradable gel that isn't sticky to the touch, the Color Coral keyboard cleaner easily picks up dirt, crumbs, dust, hair, and more from your keyboard. Use it on car vents, cameras, printer, cells phones, calculators, speakers, and more to get those awkward nooks and crannies — plus, the lemon fragrance is light and refreshing.

9 A Spooky Steamer Shaped Like A Cute Piggy Marna Piggy Steamer $15 Amazon See On Amazon Sure, it's a little creepy, but the Marna piggy steamer is a fun way to steam ingredients in the microwave — and help prevent your leftovers from drying out. Simply place the silicone mat over the top of any container, and the pig snout will vent any excess steam so that your foods don't get soggy with moisture. Many Amazon reviewers noted how it's better than plastic wrap, and one even wrote that it also prevents steam burns. It'll even prevent microwave splatter, too.

10 The Decorative Pillow Shaped Like A Shrimp OLizee Shrimp Pillow $30 Amazon See On Amazon This OLizee shrimp pillow is cute in a way that also kind of freaks you out. It's U-shaped so that you can also use it as a neck pillow while you relax, and one Amazon reviewer noted how the "texture is super-soft and the design is just as shown in the picture!"

11 A Pack Of Lid Lifters That Double As Phone Stands Keklle Lid Lifter $9 Amazon See On Amazon Not only can they be used to hold up your phone when watching videos, but the Keklle lid lifters are also heat-resistant so that you can use them to prop open pan and pot lids while cooking. You can also use them to hold up your utensils from your counter to prevent messes, or they can simply be used as quirky (and freaky!) decorations.

12 The Bottle Stopper Shaped Like A Fun Pickle HAWWWY Pickle Wine Stopper $13 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're looking to dress up your bar or just save your cabernet for another day, the HAWWWY pickle wine stopper is a fun option that keeps your beverages as fresh as the day you opened them. Made from 100 percent food-safe silicone, this wine stopper creates an air-tight seal that won't allow any odors or contaminants to ruin your wine.

13 A Glove That Lets You Clean Your Dog And Your Countertops Groovy Glove Cleaning Glove $26 Amazon See On Amazon Use it on your pets to get rid of the dirt between their claws, or use the Groovy Glove cleaning glove with just a bit of water on your car, countertops, tables, and more to get an effective clean without using any harsh chemicals. Made with high-quality microfiber, this glove is able to hold over 600 percent of its weight in dirt, grime, and water — plus, the water-resistant liner ensures that your hand stays dry.

16 The Fish Oil For Pets That's Rich In Omega Three Acids Pure Paw Nutrition Salmon Oil $35 Amazon See On Amazon Great for alleviating dandruff, shedding, brittle fur, and itchy spots on your dogs and cats, the Pure Paw Nutrition salmon oil tastes great when mixed into your pets' food so that you won't have to struggle when administering it. The BPA-free squirt-pump dispenser bottle makes it easy to sneak into kibble, and the healthy fatty acids are anti-inflammatory — and can help with arthritis.

17 A Pair Of Socks That Moisturize Dry, Cracked Skin NatraCure Moisturizing Socks $15 Amazon See On Amazon Great for softening dry, cracked skin and calluses, the NatraCure moisturizing socks have an inner gel lining that slowly releases aloe vera and other vitamins to moisturize your feet. You can fit a variety of feet with these (they stretch), you only need to wear these socks three times a week for the full benefits, and you can also pair them with your favorite lotion for a more intense round of hydration.

18 The Face Mask That Brightens Your Skin While You Sleep TONYMOLY Magic Banana Food Pack $9 Amazon See On Amazon With a soft and light banana scent, the TONYMOLY magic banana food pack has a non-sticky formula that hydrates, soothes, and moisturizes your skin while you sleep. The added potassium and vitamin A from the banana extract protect your skin from external skin irritants, and the milk protein helps replenish any moisture that your skin may have lost throughout the day.

20 The Stress Ball That Releases A Light Scent When Squeezed Anboor Scented Stress Ball $9 Amazon See On Amazon Instead of fiddling with a regular stress ball, use the Anboor scented stress ball and enjoy the relaxing, light aroma that it releases when squeezed. This stress ball is also made from slow-rising foam that takes a few amusing seconds to rise (it is a smiling cactus, after all), and multiple Amazon reviewers noted "it smells good and is super-cute!"

21 A Candle That Melts To Leave You With A Creepy Skeleton PyroPet Unicorn Skeleton Candle $35 Amazon See On Amazon Since it comes packaged in a printed gift box, the PyroPet unicorn skeleton candle makes a great present for any unicorn- or candle-enthusiast. Made with paraffin wax with a cotton wick, this candle has a burn-time of up to 16 hours and needs to be placed on a plate that's at least 10 inches in diameter.

22 The Nourishing Hair Mask That Leaves Your Hair Smooth And Silky TONYMOLY Hair Mayo Pack $16 Amazon See On Amazon Made with shea butter and nourishing oils, the TONYMOLY hair mayo pack gives dry, brittle hair a necessary boost of moisture to help tame frizz and add some shine. And while it looks like mayonnaise, this conditioning treatment smells lightly of vanilla with macadamia nuts, and the added egg yolk extract helps strengthen and prevent breakage.

23 A Pair Of Gloves That Make Gardening Easy Inf-way Garden Genie Gloves $14 Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these gloves waterproof and puncture-resistant, but the Inf-way garden genie gloves are also designed to be exceptionally breathable. The fingers on these gloves are tipped with four claws made with durable ABS plastic that allow you to dig into the ground, and one size is designed to fit most.

25 A Natural Bar Of Soap Made With Charcoal And Shea Butter Keika Naturals Charcoal Soap Bar $8 Amazon See On Amazon Made with 100 percent pure activated charcoal, the Keika Naturals charcoal soap bar is great for acne-prone skin — it sucks out impurities from your pores while simultaneously removing oils. Use it as a face and body cleanser on eczema or psoriasis, and because it's free from any synthetic fragrances or preservatives, it's also safe for sensitive skin.

26 The Trivet Made From Heat-Resistant Silicone PELEG DESIGN Trivet Mat $20 Amazon See On Amazon Made with heat-resistant silicone that's safe to use with hot pots and pans up to 450 degrees degrees Fahrenheit, the PELEG DESIGN trivet mat is shaped like a crime scene chalk outline — which, as a bonus, makes it very easy to hang from any storage hook in your kitchen, and the flexible design means you can also stuff it into a drawer when you're done using it.

27 The Natural Soap You Can Use On Dishes And Clothes Natural Things Laundry And Dishwashing Nuts $16 Amazon See On Amazon Enough to last you up to 125 washes, the Natural Things laundry and dishwashing nuts are made from 100 percent fair-trade certified natural soap nuts from the Himalayas. No artificial chemicals or fragrances are used whatsoever, so you can use these soap nuts in both the washing machine as well as the dishwasher — and they're gentle enough that you can also use them to clean delicate fabrics.

28 A Tool That Increases Blood Circulation In Your Hands Gaiam Hand Therapy Kit $10 Amazon See On Amazon Designed with an easy-grip design that won't slip out of your hands, the Gaiam hand therapy kit features allows you to both massage your entire hand as well as individual fingers since there are two sides: one with a roller, and one with a pincer-like grip. It's also great for reducing joint pain as well as increasing blood circulation, and each order also comes with an exercise guide to help get you started.

29 The Feet Scrubber That Attaches To The Bottom Of Your Shower KISSBUTY Shower Feet Cleaner $15 Amazon See On Amazon With more than 1,000 bristles on the top and bottom, the KISSBUTY shower feet cleaner is a great way to get a deep clean on your feet without needing to bend over. This scrubber uses suction cups to attach to the bottom of your shower so all you have to do is run your feet through it, and it's one size fits all.

32 A Tool That Helps You Relieve Pressure From Ingrown Toenails ZIZZON Ingrown Toenail File Kit $10 Amazon See On Amazon Made with 100 percent medical-grade stainless steel, the ZIZZON ingrown toenail file kit has two different tools: one with a curved end to lift up ingrown nails, and one with a straight end to file away painful edges. Plus, each tool has a non-slip textured body that prevents them from slipping out of your hands when in use.

33 The Spoon Rest That Looks Like A Splashing Mess On Your Counter Flinelife Spoon Rest $17 Amazon See On Amazon Not only does it look like a fun splash of goo, but the Flinelife spoon rest is also heat-resistant as well as non-slip, and the high-quality silicone material is even dishwasher-safe. You can also use this spoon rest in the bathroom as a fun place to keep your bars of soap, and it's completely BPA-free.

34 A Jewelry Organized Shaped Like A Creepy Skeleton Hand Suck UK Skeleton Jewelry Organizer $47 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your rings on the fingers, and even drape your necklaces and bracelets across the Suck UK skeleton jewelry organizer to keep track of where your valuables are. The fingers are all adjustable so you can customize how they sit — and you can also keep loose change and other small accessories in the bottom basin.

36 A Handy Tool That Cleans The Inside Of Your Microwave In Minutes Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $3 Amazon See On Amazon All you need to do is fill it with water and vinegar, and the Topist angry mama microwave cleaner will soften up all the dirt and grime in your microwave in just seven minutes. The clever design makes this a fun gag gift for any occasion, and you can even add a splash of lemon juice to make the vinegar fragrance softer.

37 The Mask That Uses Light Therapy To Combat Acne Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask $27 Amazon See On Amazon Using blue and red light to target the bacteria that causes acne as well as inflammation, the Neutrogena light therapy acne mask is gentle enough for sensitive skin, and it only takes 10 minutes per day for it to be effective. Chemical- as well as UV-free, this mask also has an automatic shut-off feature, and many Amazon reviewers noted how it did not irritate their skin after repeated use.

38 A Card Game That Pits Babies Against Bears Vs. Babies Card Game $30 Amazon See On Amazon Made for two to five players, the Bears vs. Babies card game comes with 107 cards so that no two play-throughs are the same. In this game players collect cards to build baby-destroying bears, and whoever eats the most babies wins — but be warned: the babies in this game have a few tricks of their own.

39 The Ominous Octopus Shower Caddy That Can Hold Nine Items Of Any Size Formverket Octopus Shower Caddy $33 Amazon See On Amazon Whereas traditional shower caddies are limited in storage square footage, the Formverket octopus shower caddy can hold nine items of any size — including extra-large shampoo bottles as well as awkward brushes and combs! A cute addition to any bathroom, this caddy sets itself apart from competitors, because the tentacles let you hang your bottles upside-down, allowing you to collect every last drop of liquid inside.

40 A Pair Of Toe Separators That Alleviate Pain From Hammer Toes And More Dr. JK Toe Separators $16 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you have hammer toes, bunions, hallux valgus, plantar fasciitis, or cramped feet, the Dr. JK toe separators are a great way to space out your toes and relieve yourself of foot pain. One size is designed to fit most feet, and each separator is made from soft and stretchable medical-grade gel that won't irritate your skin.