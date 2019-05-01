40 Weird Products On Amazon You'll End Up Using Every Day

Sure, it might be fun to indulge in an unlikely impulse purchase every now and then — but when you come down off that serotonin high and realize you just forked over $40 for a set of cheeseburger-themed placemats, the ensuing regret is almost immeasurable. Even though I'm a self-proclaimed cheeseburger aficionado, I've learned first-hand that it's better to spend your money on the weird-as-hell Amazon products that are actually useful; they're definitely preferable to the products that are just plain weird.

But how can you tell the difference between what's bizarre and what's bizarre and brilliant? For starters, it helps if it's got tons of rave reviews. As an example, my cheeseburger placemats have about six ratings, none of which are particularly great — whereas the heated ceramic mug in this list has over 900, and the majority of them are incredibly positive.

It also helps if you can picture yourself using said bizarre but brilliant discoveries on a regular basis. I don't even have a dining table, so that automatically knocks my placemats out of the running — but a repairing lip balm loaded with hydrating green tea? Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up for that.

So whether you're searching for a fun impulse purchase that'll actually be worth your money, or simply looking to impress your friends with a pasta spoon shaped like the Loch Ness Monster, look no further than these weird yet genius products available on Amazon.

1. The Soft Mitt That Helps Remove Makeup Using Just Water Take My Face Off Makeup Cleansing Tool $14 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it more gentle on your skin than traditional washcloths, but the Take My Face Off Makeup Mitty sets itself apart from the competition by featuring a pointed tip for hard-to-reach areas. This tool is also reusable which helps save you money over time (unlike cotton balls and wet wipes). Finally, the fabric is colorfast so you can use it with cleansing products containing benzoyl peroxide — but it'll actually remove makeup using nothing but water.

2. A Handy Tool That Makes It Easy To Chop Up Your Veggies Fullstar Veggie Slicer And Spiralizer $20 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're looking to slice, spiralize, dice, or chop, the Fullstar tool helps you prep your ingredients with minimal effort. This handy device has four interchangeable blades that let you prepare your vegetable with ease, and the stainless steel parts won't grow rusty or dull over time. The handle is coated with soft rubber, and the entire unit is completely BPA-free — including the bin that catches and stores the ingredients for you.

3. The Magnet That Lets You Know If Your Dishwasher Is Clean Or Dirty Sutter Signs Dishwasher Magnet $8 Amazon See on Amazon Tired of seeing dirty plates wind up in a clean dishwasher? Try using the Sutter Signs dishwasher magnet. Just flip the magnet from "clean" to "dirty" so you and your housemates can keep track of the dishes in your washer. It's large enough that you can easily see it from across the kitchen, plus it's got an adorable golden retriever on it; how could you ever say no?

4. A Brush That Painlessly Detangles Any Knots In Your Hair Tangle Teezer Brush $15 Amazon See on Amazon Running a brush through tangled, knotty hair can be a painful affair, but not with the Tangle Teezer. The teeth are designed with memory-flex technology to effortlessly detangle both wet and dry hair — plus it's ergonomically designed so that it fits comfortably in your hand while you work. One Amazon reviewer even raved that it's "the only brush [they'll] use on wet hair" and they "ordered multiple" just in case it's no longer available in the future.

5. The Pasta Spoon Shaped Like A Cute Loch Ness Monster OTOTO Papa Nessie Pasta Spoon $15 Amazon See on Amazon If the Loch Ness Monster were real, it wouldn't be anywhere near as useful as the OTOTO Papa Nessie pasta spoon. Unlike traditional pasta spoons, this one has a flat base so that it can stand upright on its own (both on your counters and inside your cooking pots), and the fun design makes it an easy way to get kids involved in the kitchen.

6. A Pack Of Facial Wipes That Help Control Your Skin's Oil Production Yes To Tomatoes Facial Wipes (2 Pack) $12 Amazon See on Amazon If you find your skin getting oily throughout the day, try using the Yes To tomatoes facial wipes. These wipes not only cleanse dirt and toxins from your pores, but they also help to control excess sebum and oil production, which could potentially prevent future breakouts. Each pack has 30 wipes, and many Amazon reviewers noted how their skin felt "clean and moisturized" after using them.

7. The iPad Case That Stands Upright On Its Own Speck Freestanding iPad Case $22 Amazon See on Amazon You could keep propping up your iPad with whatever objects are nearby, or you could just make your life easier by using the Speck freestanding iPad case. Compatible with the original iPad and newer, this case is made with protective, lightweight foam that makes it great for younger children — plus the arms are soft and squeezable, which is tons of fun.

8. A Nighttime Lotion Infused With Relaxing Melatonin Ancient Materials Goodnight Lotion $29 Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with magnesium and melatonin to help you relax before bedtime, the Ancient Materials goodnight lotion goes the extra mile by using shea butter to leave your skin feeling soft and hydrated. It only takes 20 minutes for the magnesium to sufficiently absorb into your skin, and the formula is bio-compatible as well as completely free from any artificial fragrances, parabens, or phenoxyethanol.

9. The Air Purifier That Fits Perfectly Into Small Spaces Guardian Technologies Air Purifier $35 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike traditional air purifiers, this one from Guardian Technologies plugs straight into a free outlet to effortlessly fit in bathrooms, kitchens, and other cramped rooms. Thanks to the UV-light technology, it's great for helping to reduce any unwanted odors as well as viruses, germs, bacteria, and mold spores. It also uses zero filters so you won't have to worry about buying refills (which saves you money over time).

10. These Sea Critter Lid-Lifters That Change Color With Heat Fred And Friends Deep Sea Critter Lid-Lifters (2 Pack) $12 Amazon See on Amazon Anytime you want to crack open your pot lid without risk of it sliding off, try using the Fred And Friends deep sea critter lid-lifters. These adorable tools are made from heat-resistant silicone that won't melt — and they even change colors depending on the temperature! Each order comes with one octopus as well as one crab, and according to reviewers, since "the slot is deeper than most lid lifters," they work well with all pots and pans.

11. The Tea-Brewing Tool That Saves Every Last Drop Squeezmo Tea Squeeze $7 Amazon See on Amazon Brew your cup of tea, put the bag into the Squeezmo, and then squeeze the flexible silicone — you can then pour back any excess tea to get every last drop. It also hides the unsightly bag while you finish your cup, and it prevents drips from getting all over the place. Oh, and it's BPA-free, too.

12. An Aromatherapy Inhaler That Helps You De-Stress MONQ Aromatherapy Inhaler $20 Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever found it difficult to relax after a long, stressful day, give the MONQ aromatherapy inhaler a try. This disposable inhaler is made with 100-percent certified organic plant extracts, including calming frankincense, uplifting sweet orange, and soothing ylang ylang. There's enough inside that it provides up to 150 gentle puffs, which is generally enough for a week or two of regular use.

13. The Handy Gadget That Helps You Locate Lost Items Tile Slim Pocket Tile $43 Amazon See on Amazon All you have to do is slip the Tile slim into your wallet or purse, and when you've lost the attached item, simply log into the app and set the tile to "Ring." The sound is loud enough that you can easily locate whatever you've misplaced, and it's slim enough that you can put it in jackets and coats without creating any uncomfortable lumps. Press the tile twice, and it'll ring in the reverse to help you find your phone.

14. A Stool That Takes The Work Out Of Using The Bathroom Squatty Potty Original Toilet Stool $25 Amazon See on Amazon Not only can it support up to 350 pounds, but the Squatty Potty original toilet stool helps align your intestines so that eliminating waste in the bathroom is much, much easier. Durable as well as hygienic (all it takes is a wet cloth every now and then), I actually own a Squatty Potty, and I can honestly say it truly makes a difference — especially if you haven't had a lot of fiber in your diet lately.

15. The Tool That Helps Relieve Lumbar And Lower Back Pain ChiFit Back Pain Relief Device $23 Amazon See on Amazon With three adjustable levels to choose from, the ChiFit device helps you release the tension in your lumbar so your back feels less sore — plus the lightweight design makes it easy to take with you on trips or to the office. The raised bumps help stimulate healthy blood flow in your muscles, and it only takes 10 minutes per day for maximum results.

16. A Cream That Helps Keep Your Skin Safe From Uncomfortable Chafing Chamois Butt'r Anti-Chafe Cream $18 Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever experienced uncomfortable chafing between your thighs (or even from your clothes rubbing against your skin), try using Chamois Butt'r. Unlike other anti-chafe creams, this one is non-greasy to avoid a slick residue, and there are zero artificial fragrances or colors in the formula. Paraben- as well as gluten-free, at the end of the day this cream easily washes off both your skin and clothing; just use a bit of soap and water.

17. The Laundry Hamper That Saves You Precious Floor Space The Fine Living Company Hanging Laundry Hamper Bag $19 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of using a bulky hamper that takes up space on the ground, why not use The Fine Living Company hanging laundry bag? This bag comes with two chrome door hooks that keep it secured on top of practically any door, plus the extra-thick material ensures that it won't rip under heavy loads. And as an added bonus, there's even a zipper on the bottom that makes it easy to unload your laundry right into the washer!

18. A Finger Strap That Makes It Easy To Handle Your Smartphone GoStrap Smartphone Finger Strap $8 Amazon See on Amazon Compatible with any type of smartphone and phone case (though it won't adhere to silicone), the GoStrap smartphone finger strap lets you conveniently operate your device with just one hand. You can also use this strap with tablets and e-readers that weigh up to 1.5 pounds, and the rubberized coating feels smooth on your skin as you scroll, read, and watch videos.

19. The Bangle Bracelet That Doubles As A Hanger For Your Bags Clipa Instant Bag Hanger $16 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it keep your purse off the dirty floor, but the Clipa instant bag hanger also doubles as a cute bangle bracelet — so it's easy to keep with you wherever you go. The triple-plated high-strength alloy is durable and resistant to tarnish, plus the flip-open design lets you hang your bag from tables, chairs, bars, bathroom stalls, and more.

20. A Pair Of Shoe Laces That You'll Never Have To Tie Again Diagonal One No-Tie Shoelaces $8 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got kids who struggle to tie their shoes, or are simply tired of tying your own, Diagonal One no-tie laces are right up your alley. Made with durable silicone that won't stretch out over time, these laces give your shoes a flexible yet snug fit so they won't slide while you walk — but a quick pop of the heel, and they're off. Each order comes with enough laces for one pair, and they're available in over a dozen colors.

21. The Device That Delivers Wonderfully Toasted Sandwiches Hamilton Beach Sandwich Toaster $17 Amazon See on Amazon You could dirty up a spatula and frying pan, or you could use the Hamilton Beach sandwich toaster and save yourself some clean-up. This handy toaster makes grilled cheese, pizza pockets, and more in just minutes — plus the preheat light lets you know when it's reached optimal toasting temperature. The plates are coated in a nonstick material so that they're easy to clean, and once you're done you can store this appliance both upright as well as on its side depending on your storage space.

22. An Eye Mask With A Gel Insert For Headaches And Hot Flashes Kimkoo Silk Sleep Mask $8 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it made with high-quality, breathable silk, but the Kimkoo silk sleep mask also has an optional gel insert that you can keep in the refrigerator as a way to cool down after long, hot days. The strap is adjustable so you can choose how loose or tight the fit is, and one Amazon reviewer noted that it "blocks out all light, and most importantly, does not cause discomfort via sweating and heat around the eyes."

23. The Serum That Leaves Your Cuticles Refreshed And Hydrated Onsen Cuticle Conditioner Serum $17 Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with organic Japanese seaweed, aloe vera, shea butter, and vitamin E, the Onsen cuticle conditioner serum penetrates deep into your skin to deliver a high concentration of nourishment. According to reviewers, this leaves your fingers looking refreshed and hydrated. The non-drip precision tip ensures that you don't mess up your freshly-painted nails, and buyers say results are visible almost immediately.

24. A Shiatsu Massage Pillow That You Can Use All Over Mo Cuishle Shiatsu Massager Pillow $30 Amazon See on Amazon Place it behind your neck, on your back, or under your thighs, and the four massage nodes in the Mo Cuishle shiatsu massager pillow will reach deep into tired muscles to relieve any soreness or pain. The strap is adjustable so you can choose how tightly it fits, and there's also a built-in heating function to help get you into a state of relaxation after a stressful day — or during , thanks to the portable design and car adapter.

25. The Foot Massager That Relieves Pain From Plantar Fasciitis TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager $16 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got plantar fasciitis, neuropathy, or just plain old sore feet, the TheraFlow dual foot massager is worth the investment. Designed to accommodate feet of all shapes and sizes, this massager is made from high-quality Theaceae wood, so it's exceptionally sturdy — and its compact size means you can easily keep it with you at the office or while traveling. As an added bonus, it even comes with a foot reflexology chart so you can pinpoint the exact areas that are ailing you.

26. A Hair Towel Wrap Made From Plush Microfiber Evolatree Hair Towel Wrap $13 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike traditional bath towels that cause friction against your hair (which can lead to split ends, frizz, and breakage), the Evolatree hair towel wrap is made with soft microfiber; as a result, it not only absorbs moisture fast to significantly cut down on drying time, but it also won't impact the health of your strands. One size is designed to fit most regardless of your hair's length and texture, and one Amazon reviewer with hair reaching down to the lower back raved that this towel stays "in a very flat and compact twist on the top of my head...and it's infinitely more comfortable [than a standard towel]!"

27. The Beauty Blenders That Are Antimicrobial JUNO And Co. Beauty Blender Sponge Bundle $18 Amazon See on Amazon Beauty blenders can become a hotbed for bacteria over time, but certain tools are less likely to breed them — like the JUNO and Co. beauty blender sponge bundle. These dual-layer beauty blenders are made from ultra-soft antimicrobial microfiber that blends effortlessly and won't absorb product; plus, the tapered flat tip is great for applying makeup around your eyes. You can use these blenders whether they're wet or dry, and they're great for loose powders, liquid foundations, contouring, and more.

28. A Plush Resting Place For Your Feet Anywhere, Anytime Tillery Innovations Foot Cloud $19 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're at work, on a plane, or even just relaxing at home, the Tillery Innovations foot cloud will help support your feet and ease pressure on your legs no matter where you are. The plush microfiber fabric is soft, yet durable enough that it can handle being underneath your shoes all day, and the non-slip bottom ensures that you won't be constantly re-adjusting it while you relax.

29. The Smartphone Stand That Can Accommodate Practically Any Phone Aduro Universal Smartphone Stand $11 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got a Galaxy S8 or an iPhone X, the Aduro universal smartphone stand will ensure that it stays firmly mounted to your desk, countertop, or any other place you choose to clamp it. The neck is flexible so that you can easily adjust it for the perfect selfie, and the two rubberized grips ensure that your phone stays firmly in place without getting scratched.

30. A Handy Device That Wraps Your MacBook Charger For You The Side Winder MacBook Charger Winder $30 Amazon See on Amazon Tired of always having to untangle your MacBook charger? Keep it knot-free with The Side Winder. This handy device has a sleek, low-profile design that makes it easy to slide into your backpack, suitcase, or purse, and it can easily wind your entire cable in just five seconds. Though it's not compatible with the MacBook Air, this device is also great for preventing your cables from fraying.

31. The Bluetooth Speaker That's Completely Waterproof Ifoxcreations Bluetooth Shower Speaker $30 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it 100 percent waterproof (and even submersible), but the Ifoxcreations Bluetooth shower speaker can maintain its connection with your phone from up to 33 feet away — plus it lasts for up to 10 hours when fully charged! You can use this handy little speaker in the shower, while camping, or even during a day at the beach, and the built-in suction cup means you can attach it to glass, ceramic, tiles, or any other smooth surface.

32. A Shelf That Attaches To Your Bed Frame For Maximum Convenience BedShelfie Original Bedside Shelf $50 Amazon See on Amazon Designed with an ultra-strong clamp that can even accommodate larger bed frames, the BedShelfie requires zero tools to install, and the thick felt on the contact points ensure that it won't scratch your furniture. The eco-friendly bamboo wood has a classic look that pairs well with any decor, and unlike other bedside shelves, this one is durable enough that it can support up to 15 pounds. That way, even if you don't have room for a bedside table, your electronics, reading materials, remotes, and drinks are always within reach.

33. The Mug That Keeps Your Hot Beverages At The Ideal Temperature Ember Temperature Control Mug $80 Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever taken a sip of your coffee only to find that it's become ice-cold, try using the Ember temperature control mug. The battery in this heated mug lasts for up to an hour when fully charged, and the automatic sleep mode kicks in whenever it's empty to preserve the battery life. Made from durable stainless steel with a chic ceramic coating, there's even a downloadable app that lets you change the temperature of this mug from afar.

34. A Facial Cleansing Brush Made From Antibacterial Silicone FOREO Facial Cleansing Brush $39 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is the silicone design naturally antibacterial as well as waterproof, but the FOREO facial cleansing brush removes up to 99.5 percent of dirt, oil, and makeup residue — and it even helps exfoliate away dead skin cells. The vibrations and flexible nodes are great for helping to reduce the appearance of large pores, and since it's hypoallergenic, people with all types of skin can use it without fear of irritating their complexion.

35. The Folding Hook That Creates Extra Closet Space Over Any Door YAMAZAKI Home Folding Over-The-Door Hook $20 Amazon See on Amazon If your closets have become a little too packed, the YAMAZAKI Home over-the-door hook can boost your storage and make use of lost space. This hook is lined with soft EVA foam so that it won't scratch your doors, and it conveniently flips up and out of the way when empty. You can also mount it to a wall using a simple screw, and it's exceptionally great for air-drying clean clothes in your laundry room.

36. A Pack Of Antiperspirant Wipes That Control Excess Sweating La Fresh Antiperspirant Wipes $20 Amazon See on Amazon The subtle, floral scent helps to keep you smelling fresh all day, but these antiperspirant wipes also help control any excess sweating while you're out and about. The clear formula won't leave a residue on your clothes, and each wipe is pocket-sized so that you can easily toss one into your bag. These wipes are also biodegradable as well as compostable, and since each one is sealed individually, you won't have to worry about spills or leaks.

37. The Light Bulb That Helps You Fall Asleep At Night Harth Sleep Shift Light Bulb $20 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike traditional light bulbs that give off white light with blue undertones, the Harth sleep shift light bulb emits amber-tinted light that helps boost your body's melatonin production. The result, according to reviewers? You're able to fall asleep quickly and easily. Designed to last for 30,000 hours or more (which helps you save money over time), one Amazon reviewer raved that he's able to "shut-down and sleep more quickly" when using this bulb, plus it "doesn't hamper reading."

38. A Patch Of Grass That Stylishly Replaces Indoor Piddle Pads Fresh Patch Disposable Dog Potty $29 Amazon See on Amazon Let's face it: no one enjoys having piddle pads in their home, so why not swap those out with the Fresh Patch? This dog potty is actual, living grass that instinctively attracts your dog so that housebreaking them is easy — and it's also great for aging pets who may not make it outside in time. The grass itself neutralizes any unwanted odors that piddle pads would otherwise hold onto, plus it's completely biodegradable for an eco-friendly alternative.

39. The Sweatshirt That's As Big And Comfortable As A Blanket THE COMFY Original Blanket Sweatshirt $36 Amazon See on Amazon Soft like your favorite blanket, yet just as cozy as an oversized hoodie, THE COMFY original blanket sweatshirt is amazing for outdoor sporting events and lounging around the house. The fluffy sherpa lining keeps you warm, yet unlike a traditional blanket, it allows you to walk around and use your arms freely. One size is designed to fit everybody, plus it won't drag on the floor, so you don't have to worry about it getting dirty — but it's machine-washable just in case.