40 Quirky Products On Amazon That Are A Huge Hit With Reviewers

Let's be honest: Online shopping is the greatest thing since sliced bread. It allows you to get the same rush of scanning shelves and adding items to your cart (albeit virtually) — but you don't have to get off your couch to do so. In other words, whether you're looking for classic home goods or quirky products on Amazon, the internet is your saving grace.

Of course, when it comes to online shopping, the trick is being able to verify how great a product really is while only being able to use your sense of sight (as opposed to touch and smell, which brick-and-mortar stores allow). The best way to do so is to scout products that are well-liked.

Since actually finding said products can be tricky, I've gone ahead and rounded up dozens of Amazon products that are a huge hit with reviewers. From Bluetooth speakers that double as lamps to flexible extension cords and Himalayan pink sea salt toothpaste, I have you covered. Below, you'll find more than a few things where you'll want to click "Add to Cart." And since they're some of the highest-rated products on Amazon, you won't have to second guess yourself and risk having buyer's remorse.

1. This Silicone Body Scrub That Fits Like A Glove INNERNEED Soft Silicone Body Scrubber Exfoliating Glove Shower Cleansing Brush $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Looking for ways to elevate your shower and skincare experience? This hand-sized silicone scrubber will do the trick. It's said to be 35 times more hygienic than traditional loofahs and washcloths, all thanks to its quick-dry design. The mitt — which comes in four different colors — fits comfortably over your hand so that you can easily wash yourself without it slipping off. And thanks to its soft, bumpy silhouette, it helps to gently exfoliate your skin without the use of harsh scrubs.

2. A Flexible Power Strip That Charges 6 Devices At Once Quirky PVP-1-WHT Pivot Power 6 Outlet Flexible Surge Protector Power Strip $53 | Amazon See on Amazon If your home is anything like mine, you might feel like you have hardly any outlets. To help fix that, add this flexible surge protector to your cart. It comes with six plugs so you can easily charge all of your devices in one place. It also features a 4-foot cord so that you can stretch it away from your wall outlet for a longer range. What's more, it's sold in blue and white, as well as all white, so you can pick whichever one you prefer.

3. A Collapsible Coffee Cup That You Can Keep Using AVALEISURE Collapsible Coffee Mug $10 | Amazon See on Amazon To help do your part and protect our land and oceans, add this collapsable, reusable coffee mug to your cart. It's made with BPA-free silicone and a leakproof lid so you don't have to worry about accidentally spilling on yourself. The container is sold in purple, green, gray, and blue, all of which are microwave-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe.

4. These Toe Socks That Will Moisturize Your Feet NatraCure 5-Toe Gel Moisturizing Socks $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If your feet dry out quickly, it's time to test out these best-selling moisturizing socks. They're made with an aloe-infused "SmartGel" inner lining that releases botanicals into your soles as you wear them. If you want deeper hydration, pair the socks with your favorite moisturizer and fall in love with your new DIY spa experience. Available sizes: S-L

5. These Zig-Zag Hangers To Create More Closet Space STAR-FLY Stainless Steel S-shape 5 Layer Clothes Hangers for Space Saving Storage $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If you feel like you never have enough space in your closet, it's time to reach for a set of these S-shaped hangers. The back-and-forth bend of the metal creates a design that can hold the equivalent to five hangers worth of clothes and accessories. And since it's made with stainless steel, it can bear the weight in the process. They can even be used in the bathroom as towel holders.

6. The Toothpaste Made With Himalayan Pink Sea Salt Rael Himalayan Pink Salt Toothpaste $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Yes, it is made with salt — but this USDA-approved Himalayan Pink Salt Toothpaste by Rael has a fresh, minty taste. And while salt might not be your first bet for oral care, it turns out that pink salt is actually antibacterial and anti-inflammatory, so it can work wonders for your gums and teeth. Other natural ingredients included in the toothpaste are rosemary extract, green tea extract, chamomile extract, and more. It's even paraben-free.

7. A Himalayan Salt Lamp That's Also A Bluetooth Speaker Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp Speaker w/ Bluetooth $45 | Amazon See on Amazon Speaking of Himalayan salt, this lamp is filled with it to soothe your senses and enhance your mood. Additionally, it features Bluetooth compatibility — so it can hook up to your smartphone to stream music, nature sounds, podcasts, meditations, and the like. Plus, thanks to a few buttons on the front of the device, you can even dim the light to your preferred ambiance.

8. An Oversized Sweatshirt That Will Replace Your Go-To Blanket THE COMFY: Original Blanket Sweatshirt $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Whenever you wrap up in a blanket, it can be difficult to cover all areas of your body without catching a chill somewhere. This plush blanket sweatshirt — which is sold in over a dozen colors — can put an end to that. It's designed to be worn like your favorite hoodie, comfortably cocooning you with its sherpa lining. And since it comes with a front pocket, you can even use it to store your snacks while settling in for your favorite show or movie.

9. A Cast Iron Griddle That Makes Emoji-Like Pancakes Emoji Smiley Face Pancake Pan $24 | Amazon See on Amazon I love light, fluffy, golden, and delicious-as-can be pancakes. And thanks to this cast iron pancake pan, they can get even better. The molded pan is designed to create flapjacks in the shape of your favorite emojis so you can serve up heart eyes, laughing tears, and everything in between. The pan itself is non-stick, so it's easy to turn your pancakes while cooking.

10. This Twisty Body Pillow That Conforms To Your Body Do & Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow for Neck, Chin, Lumbar and Leg Support $25 | Amazon See on Amazon If you love hugging a pillow while you sleep (or placing one between your knees), you'll fall head over heels for this twisty, bendable memory foam pillow. It's large enough to be used between your legs or under your back for additional lumbar and hip support, but it also works wonders for your shoulders and neck. Use it in bed at home or mid-flight when the lights go out. Whichever you choose, you'll be cozy and content.

11. This Ice Roller That Can Soothe Your Face And Body ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eye $12 | Amazon See on Amazon If you love a fancy spa treatment but can't justify getting one every other week, you'll be glad to discover this ice roller for you face and body. Simply store the tool — which is sold in eight colors — in your freezer, and then take it out when you want to soothe sore muscles, shrink the appearance of pores, calm inflammation, or just chill out.

12. A Back Massager To Get Those Hard-To-Reach Places Body Back Buddy Back Massager $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Neck and back paint is the worst — and if you don't have someone to help you rub it out, it's even more daunting. Luckily, this curved back-massager bar is here to save the day. The ergonomic design is made to easily reach your neck, shoulders, and back — and it's dotted with pressure-point balls to relieve trigger points on the spot. It comes in three colors: blue, black, and purple.

13. A Portable Blending Cup That Makes Smoothies On-The-Go TOPQSC Smoothie Blender USB Juicer Cup $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Look, I get it. Buying a smoothie is convenient — but with this rechargeable smoothie-blending cup, you can blend your favorite fruit to perfection, untwist the cup, toss it in your bag, and be on your merry way. The portable design features a tight-fitting lid and razor-sharp blades that can blend through your favorite fruits and veggies in 20 seconds flat. Plus, it's dishwasher- and freezer-save, so you can blend in advance and enjoy when you'd like.

14. These 24-Karat Gold Eye Patches To Refresh Your Skin LA PURE 24K Gold Eye Treatment Masks $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you didn't get enough sleep last night or you just like to pamper yourself, it helps to have these 24-karat gold eye patches at hand. They're made with ingredients like hyaluronic acid (which is super hydrating), rose seed extract, and antioxidant-rich grape seed extract — so the areas underneath your eyes will look plump and refreshed after each use.

15. A Motion-Detecting Light That Illuminates Your Toilet RainBowl Motion Sensor Toilet Night Light $12 | Amazon See on Amazon To save yourself from an unintentional wet bum (or wandering aimlessly in the dark), outfit your toilet with one of these motion-detecting lights. The light hooks onto your bowl and turns on at the slightest detection of movement — and then, it stays on for two minutes before shutting off. You can choose which color you'd like the light to be, or you can have it circle through a rainbow carousel.

16. The Silicone Dish-Washing Gloves That Will Save Your Manicure ThxToms Reusable Silicone Dishwashing Gloves $8 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've just gotten your nails done (or if you plainly hate touching soggy food), it's essential to cover up your hands with a pair of these silicone dish-washing gloves. The reusable gloves are made with soft, flexible bristles to help remove food particles from dishes before rinsing them off or putting them into the dishwasher. They're sold in six colors and are said to still look their best at the three-year mark.

17. These Coiled Rose Gold Beauty Sponge Stands LanMa Beauty Sponge Blender Holder $6 | Amazon See on Amazon I love teardrop-shaped beauty sponges — but I don't love how easily they roll around. That's why this pack of coiled beauty sponge holders is such a great buy. The stands are made with stainless steel, and they're designed to keep your sponges in pristine condition so you don't have to waste time rinsing them off after they fall onto the floor. Buy them in silver or rose gold.

18. The Makeup Brush Covers That Will Protect Their Bristles Magik Protect Pro Makeup Brush Protector (150-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon It's simple to accidentally zip your bristles and bend them while you're traveling. To save your brushes from losing their lives in your luggage, be sure to wrap them in these makeup brush protectors. The mesh covers will keep your bristles protected, so you won't have to constantly replace them. And since one pack comes with 150 of them, your brushes should be protected for a while before needing to purchase more.

19. An Aromatherapy Eye Pillow That Smells Like Lavender Happy Wraps Lavender Eye Pillow $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in nine colors, this lavender-scented eye pillow is made with organic flax seeds to provide weighted comfort without being too heavy on the lids. It's both freezable and microwavable — and it can be used on your eyes, neck, and any other painful points on your body. Buy it for yourself or give it as a present; you simply can't go wrong.

20. A Squatting Stool With Built-In Foot Massagers And A Phone Compartment MallBoo Adjustable Bamboo Squatting Toilet Stool Portable Bathroom Squatting Urinal $35 | Amazon See on Amazon This bamboo squatting stool is here to help you with, well, stools. It'll help reduce pressure on your bum and prevent straining while going to the bathroom. As a result, you're less likely to feel constipated or develop hemorrhoids, per the brand. And while you're using it, you can even give yourself a little foot rub-down, all thanks to the built-in massagers on the edge of the platform. There's even a side compartment for your phone.

21. These Silicone Molds You Can Use In Your Pressure Cooker Sugaroom Pressure Cooker Accessories with Silicone Egg Bites Molds and Steamer Rack Trivet $19 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've hopped aboard the Instant Pot bandwagon, then you're probably looking for new accessories to cook with. If that's the case, check out this trivet-and-egg mold combo that's designed to fit right inside your cooker. With it, you'll be able to bake things in the BPA-free silicone containers, and then lift them out without burning yourself (thanks to the heat-proof silicone handles on the rack). You can also use it to make ice cubes in the freezer.

22. An Extra-Long Lotion Applicator To Moisturize Your Back Vive Lotion Applicator for Your Back $15 | Amazon See on Amazon To ensure that your entire body is deeply moisturized, use this extra-long lotion applicator. It comes with four replacement pads, all of which are super soft and slide onto the stick. The stick itself even has a gripped handle, so it won't slip out of your hands while you're using it. I mean, you might have no problem hydrating your face, shoulders, chest, arms, stomach, legs, and feet — but can you say the same about your back?

23. These Charcoal-Infused Floss Picks The Humble Co. Natural Dental Floss Picks (4-Pack) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon If you don't like flossing, it could be due to the product that you're using. That's where these FDA-registered, cruelty-free floss picks come into play. They're vegan and infused with charcoal — and they're designed to easily remove food particles from between your teeth. Let's just say you'll be glad when you get a four-pack.

24. This Kitchen Device That Makes Breakfast Sandwiches Hamilton Beach 25477 Breakfast Electric Sandwich Maker $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Who doesn't crave a good breakfast after a night out with friends? Whether you've had a late night or not, you'll love having this convenient breakfast sandwich maker in your kitchen. It plugs in and easily heats every component of your stack, all while cooking a delicious, sandwich-ready egg. You really can't go wrong with adding this non-stick device to your cart.

25. A Body Massager That Fits In Your Palm SAMYO Palm Shaped Massage Glove Body Massager $9 | Amazon See on Amazon No time for a professional massage? No worries. With this palm-shaped body massager, you'll be able to create the same sensations of a deep-tissue massage with your own hands. It's sold in pink, blue, and purple, all of which have rotating massage balls that increase circulation and reduce discomfort. Simply slip it on and start massaging. You can buy it in three colors: blue, pink, and purple.

26. The Pet-Bathing Glove That Sprays Water Aquapaw Pet Bathing Tool $25 | Amazon See on Amazon So many animals don't like bath time. Of course, that's likely because they don't have the luxury of getting washed with one of these pet-bathing tools. The glove can be hooked up to a garden hose or bath faucet and spray water while you bathe your pet, all while creating a sudsy lather with its rimmed texture. In other words, your furry friend will be very happy.

27. An LED Bluetooth Speaker That's Also A Funky Light UD LED Bluetooth Speaker $25 | Amazon See on Amazon I love a classic Bluetooth speaker as much as the next girl — but a speaker that doubles as a funky light? Even better. This color-changing speaker can be set to six different themes, and it only takes two hours to fully charge. Once it's ready, you can look forward to almost 10 hours of playing time, as well as the option for hands-free calling.

28. These Acupressure Rings Made With Stainless Steel Spiky Sensory Finger Rings (10-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon While these little squiggly rings look like those popular plastic hair ties, they're actually sensory acupressure rings. They're made with stainless steel and are designed to flex around your fingers for a sensation that grabs your attention. You can use them as fidget-spinner alternatives, or you can glide them over your digits to reduce stress. One pack comes with 10 rings (five are silver and five are gold).

29. This Wireless Phone-Charging Platform Yootech Wireless Charger Qi-Certified 10W Max Fast Wireless Charger $13 | Amazon See on Amazon What's worst than having plans only to realize that your phone is about to running out of battery? To avoid that situation, add this wireless charging pad to your home. It's compatible with various iPhones and Galaxy Notes. Simply place your phone on the surge-protected, temperature-regulated device, and then marvel at how it charges without being plugged directly into a cord (the charger itself is plugged in, though).

30. A Moisturizing Cream Infused With Snail Mucus Extract Mizon All In One Snail Repair Cream $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Snail mucus extract may not sound like something you'd want to put on your face — but as soon as you do, you'll be so glad that you did. This snail extract moisturizing cream deeply hydrates skin, creating a dewy, radiant complexion with every application. What's more, it even helps treat blemishes. Plus, it's paraben- and fragrance-free and has over 1,000 five-star reviews.

31. This Gooseneck Tablet Arm That Holds Your Tech Up Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Are you tired of holding your tablet up whenever you want to watch something from it? Well, it's time to clip one of these gooseneck tablet arms onto your bed frame. It's designed to hold your tablet upright for you. It's also extra-sturdy — and thanks to its adjustable grip, it can even hold onto your phone. Plus, the platform can rotate 360-degrees, so you can view your device whichever way you need to.

32. A Bluetooth Water Bottle That Lights Up When You Should Hydrate ICEWATER 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle( $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have trouble meeting your daily requirement of water each day, then consider adding this smart water bottle to your cart. The colorful bottle is designed to light up when it's time to drink so that you'll have a visual cue each time. And, as if that isn't cool enough, the bottle also has a built-in Bluetooth speaker so you can jam out wherever you are.

33. These Innovative Hair Combs That Deliver Temporary Color MSDADA Hair Chalk Comb Temporary Bright Hair Color Dye $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Looking to jazz up your tresses for one night only? These temporary hair color combs are here to help. Each comb features a bold color to create a vibrant effect from roots to ends (or just on your ends, if that's more your thing). Simply brush it through your hair, fall in love with the results, and rinse it out with shampoo when you're over it. But if you don't wash your hair, the color could possible remain in your locks for three days straight.

34. A Retro Hot Dog Maker For Your Kitchen Nostalgia Retro Pop-Up Hot Dog Toaster $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Hot dogs can be a real treat — especially when they're cooked in a retro hot dog toaster. This sleek, red machine cooks two dogs and two buns in record time. The toaster comes with a timer, too, so you don't have to sit around and keep an eye on your dogs (just keep an ear out). If hot dogs aren't your thing, you can make turkey dogs with it, too.

35. This Mermaid Tail Blanket That's Great For Cozy Nights In Fu Store Mermaid Tail Blanket $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Movie nights are wonderful in their own right — but add a mermaid tail blanket to the mix, and they're even better. This body-encompassing, hand-crocheted blanket comes in half a dozen colors, all of which are toasty and warm (and include mermaid tails). Just make sure not to spill on them unless you're willing to head to the dry cleaners or wash your blanket by hand.

36. A Memory Foam Body Pillow That's Lined With Cooling Gel Mindful Design Cooling Memory Foam Body Pillow $43 | Amazon See on Amazon If you constantly find yourself flipping from one side of the pillow to the other in search of a cooler surface, add this cooling memory foam body pillow to your cart. It's made with innovative "cooling gel" that stays chilly no matter how long you snuggle with it. And it's flexible — so feel free to lay it flat, curve it around your body, put it between your knees, and more.

37. This Stash Brush That's Great For Traveling Charmonic Hair Brush Comb Diversion Stash Safe $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Who needs a conspicuous safe when you can stash cash and other valuables in this unassuming hair brush? The top of the barrel spins off to reveal a cylinder of open space to store your most prized belongings while you're on-the-go. And, even with trinkets inside, the brush works wonders at combing through knots and tangles to promoting a more voluminous 'do.

38. A Stainless Steel Kitchen Bar That Absorbs Odors Amco 8402 Rub-a-Way Bar Stainless Steel Odor Absorber $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Even though this isn't a bar of soap, it's quite fitting that it looks like one. That's because this stainless steel bar is designed to absorb odor with a simple pass of the hand. But, speaking of hands, let's remember that it's only marketed towards removing odors from hands (like scents from onions, garlic, and the like). Whether you're a professional chef or someone who just likes to cook, it's great to have in the kitchen.

39. This Toothpaste Dispenser Kit For Your Bathroom WAYCOM Dust-Proof Toothpaste Dispenser Toothpaste Squeezer Kit $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this oral care kit come with a dust-proof toothbrush holder that protects four toothbrushes at a time, but it also comes with a battery- and hands-free toothpaste dispenser. (In other words, it's the most hygienic thing you'll add to your cart today.) The device squeezes toothpaste from the container when you press your brush against the attached platform.