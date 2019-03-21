40 Popular Products On Amazon That Are Sort Of Creepy

I get it — at this point you think you've seen all products that Amazon has to offer. And as someone whose job 100 percent revolves around the latest and greatest Amazon products with super-high ratings, I too thought I'd seen it all...

...until this slideshow, that is.

Assuming that you and I have the mutual understanding that nothing featured here will actually make your skin crawl (because if it did, why would you want to buy it?), I can assure you that each of these creepy Amazon products is utterly fascinating. Have you ever found yourself in a mood where you wanted to eat bugs? Check out the potato chips made with protein-packed cricket flour. Or maybe you like using wet wipes when you're in the bathroom, but don't want to risk ruining your septic system — this foam spray for your bum is just what you need. Probably not the creepiest items, but is it plausible that they're sort of creepy to someone? Sure!

And so the next time that you're looking for an easy, fiscally-irresponsible way to shake up your routine, look no further than some of the weird-as-hell products on Amazon that are actually genius. I promise you: they're just creepy enough to be genius.

1 The Hat Filled With Cooling Gel That Helps Reduce Swelling FOMI Gel Ice Hat $24 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got a bump on your head or persistent headaches, the FOMI gel ice hat is a great way to quickly relieve pain. The material feels similar to fleece — because it's incredibly soft and comfortable to wear — and the cooling gel inserts are removable so that washing it is simple. Latex-free as well as tear-resistant, this hat has a fastener in the back and can be adjusted for a customized fit.

2 A Serum That Works To Shed Your Skin Like A Snake TONYMOLY Foot Peeling Liquid $14 Amazon See on Amazon Made with peppermint and lavender extract, the TONYMOLY foot peeling liquid is also infused with argan oil to help keep your feet hydrated as it exfoliates away dead skin and calluses. It only takes about seven days for this serum to make your feet practically baby-smooth — the creepy part comes from the fact that your skin will start to shed and peel — and one Amazon reviewer even raved that "no other foot peel does the job that this one does!"

3 This Isn't A Torture Device — Because It Actually Relieves Neck Pain Massage Blocks Twin Block Pro $45 Amazon See on Amazon This Massage Blocks twin block pro requires zero electricity or batteries — and is made from a thick-walled premium synthetic rubber that reaches deep into your trigger points. Place this block at the back of your neck to help relieve pain from headaches, or even under your lower back to help get rid of persistent back pain.

4 The Travel Pillow That Keeps Your Neck In Place Trtl Travel Neck Pillow $30 Amazon See on Amazon This thing might look a little constricting, but it's actually a brilliant way to fall asleep in the middle seat on a plane — because the Trtl travel neck pillow has a built-in support that keeps your head upright without bobbing around. The wrap that goes around your neck feels very similar to fleece, and the Velcro strip on the back lets you adjust how tight or loose it fits.

5 A Balm Made For Beard Hair Honest Amish Beard Balm $12 Amazon See on Amazon Keep a beard soft and touchable with this Honest Amish balm. It helps eliminate dandruff and any itchy irritation, plus the blend of avocado and almond oil work to condition and repair any dry or split hairs. Unlike other beard balms, there are zero synthetic fragrances or colors in the formula, and the tin is also completely recyclable.

6 The Drops That Help Get Rid Of Stubborn Earwax Debrox Earwax Removal Drops $6 Amazon See on Amazon Does the world around you seem quieter for some reason? Then try cleaning out your ears with the Debrox earwax removal drops. They cleanse your ear with micro-foaming action that gradually softens and helps to remove any dry or built-up earwax without irritating your ear canal — and the included bulb syringe makes it easy to suck out any straggling remains that don't seem to want to leave.

7 A Miniature Saw With A Few Handy Uses Fred & Friends Fruit Slicer $8 Amazon See on Amazon Not only can you use the Fred & Friends fruit slicer to chop up fruit for your cocktails, but the built-in stainless steel ring can even be used to pop open bottles. It's sharp enough that it can easily cut through citrus rinds, but the plastic design won't cut your hands.

8 The Stick That Helps Get Rid Of Tired, Puffy Eyes Oars + Alps Caffeine Wake-Up Stick $21 Amazon See on Amazon It can be difficult to get rid of tired, puffy eyes after a night of poor sleep, which is why the Oars + Alps caffeine wake-up stick is so great — not only does it help get rid of dark circles, but it's also infused with caffeine and menthol that help energize your complexion. Plus, it's even free from any parabens, synthetic fragrances, sulfates, alcohol, and gluten.

9 A Toenail Clipper Designed To Get Rid Of Ingrown Nails Harperton Precision Toenail Clipper $19 Amazon See on Amazon Sure, it looks like pliers. And sure, it's for ingrown toenails. But this thing has 92 percent positive four- and five-star reviews, so it's a pretty great product. Whether your toenails are thick, ingrown, or somewhere in the middle, the Harperton precision toenail clipper is right up your alley. Made from heavy-duty metal and coated in non-slip material, this toenail clipper is designed so that you can easily see where you're cutting so that you don't wind up with any accidental nicks. Plus with

10 The Teacup That Requires No Bag Or Infuser For Delicious Tea Magisso Teacup $14 Amazon See on Amazon If you prefer the taste of fresh, loose tea leaves, but don't enjoy the mess that usually comes with them, try using the Magisso teacup. This teacup has a strainer partition that filters the leaves from your tea so that you don't need an infuser or bag, plus the strainer even pops out for easy cleaning. Made from heat-resistant food-grade plastic that won't transfer the heat of the tea to your hands, one Amazon reviewer even raved that "the cup is bigger than expected!"

11 A Glove That Thoroughly Cleans Using Only Water Nano Towels Nano Glove $10 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of spraying harsh cleaning chemicals around your home, use the Nano Towels nano glove — it only requires water to clean, and it's reusable so you'll save money over time. And as an added bonus, it even works great as a duster, because the glove design allows you to easily reach into tight nooks and crannies.

12 The Gadget That Makes It Easy To Baste Almost Anything Playground949 Bottle Brush Baster $9 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're basting meat over your BBQ or adding butter to your pans so your baked goods won't stick, the Playground949 bottle brush baster is the perfect tool (that's a little weird to look at). Made with rust-resistant and non-stick materials, this baster has bristles made from food-grade silicone that make it easy to evenly apply your favorite marinades while your meal is still cooking.

13 A Detoxifying Mask That Gets Rid Of Stubborn Blackheads AsaVea Charcoal Black Mask $15 Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with activated charcoal that reaches deep into your pores to get rid of stubborn blackheads, impurities, and excess oil, the AsaVea charcoal black mask goes the extra mile by simultaneously working to minimize the appearance of pores. The added peptide collagen helps leave your skin feeling silky smooth, and it also comes with a free tool that helps remove any additional unwanted blemishes.

14 A Gel For Hair That's Made From Your Favorite Smoothie Add-In CurlMix Flaxseed Gel $26 Amazon See on Amazon Most hair gels will leave your locks feeling starchy and hard, but the CurlMix flaxseed gel is formulated to help moisturize your strands so that curly hair is left bouncy and full of life. All of the ingredients in this gel are 100 percent organic as well as natural (including the brown flaxseeds and added hemp seed oil), and it's strong enough to help maintain your curly locks for up to five days.

15 A Brush Designed Especially For Knives And Cutlery Lucky Shop1234 Blade Brush $8 Amazon See on Amazon It can be easy to accidentally cut yourself when cleaning sharp knives and silverware, so why not use a blade brush? This convenient brush has a wrap-around design that allows you to clean both sides of your cutlery at the same time — all while keeping your fingers away from any sharp edges. And because it's small and compact, it's incredibly easy to store, even in small kitchens.

16 The Handy Tool That Gets Every Last Drop Out Of Your Bottles Bright Homewares Last Drop Bottle Drainer (2 Pack) $13 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for condiments, salad dressings, shampoos, conditioners, and more, the Bright Housewares last drop bottle drainer is designed to hold small and large bottles alike (including laundry detergents) and helps you save money on all your liquid products over time. The compact design allows it to fit on practically any refrigerator or pantry shelf, and they're even dishwasher-safe so that clean-up is easy.

17 A Stainless Steel Bar Of Soap That Eliminates Odors Amco Stainless Steel Odor Soap $9 Amazon See on Amazon Odors from garlic, fish, meat, onions, and practically any other ingredients stand no match for the Amco stainless steel odor soap. Just rub your hands on this bar with or without water, and any pervasive and unwanted odors will magically dissipate. The stainless steel is exceptionally durable, and it's completely reusable you won't ever have to worry about replacing it.

18 The Egg Separator Made From Antibacterial Silicone Tovolo Silicone Egg Separator $7 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is silicone naturally antibacterial, but the Tovolo silicone egg separator is also ergonomically-designed for ease of use — just lightly squeeze the bulb over any egg, and the egg white will be left behind as the yolk gets sucked in. BPA-free, this handy tool is great for making souffles, cakes, meringues, egg-white omelets, and more.

19 A Pair Of Gloves That Make It Easy To Scrub Away Dirt ThxToms Scrubbing Gloves $10 Amazon See on Amazon Not only are they made from food-grade antibacterial silicone, but the ThxToms silicone scrubbing gloves are also covered in thick bristles that make it easy to scrub dirt, or even brush away excess pet hair. These gloves are exceptionally durable and resistant to oil which makes them easy to clean, and they're even heat-resistant up to 320 degrees Fahrenheit.

20 The Infuser That Bathes In Your Tea Fred & Friends Mr. Tea Infuser $10 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of using wasteful brewing bags, save yourself some money with the reusable Fred & Friends Mr. Tea infuser. This tea infuser is just a guy trying to take a dunk in your cup — but fortunately, he's made from heat-resistant silicone. Microwave- and dishwasher-safe, with over 1,500 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear this infuser is a hit.

21 A Foot Scrubber That Attaches To The Floor Of Your Shower Bath Blossom Foot Scrubber Brush $20 Amazon See on Amazon Bending over to wash the bottoms of your feet can be dangerous when slippery surfaces and water is involved, but the Bath Blossom foot scrubber brush attaches to the bottom of your shower so that you can easily scrub your feet over the exfoliating bristles while remaining upright. This scrubber brush also has a hanging hook and loop so that you can store it in your bath, and it also helps improve blood circulation to the muscles in your feet.

22 The Hands-Free Umbrella That Reflects The Sun's Heat Luwint Folding Umbrella Hat $15 Amazon See on Amazon Carrying an umbrella as you golf, fish, garden, or simply walk around town can be difficult when you've got your hands full of (like the picture suggests)...dogs. But because the Luwint folding umbrella hat sits on your head, not only are your hands now open for whatever else you're doing, but the reflective silver-coated cloth top reflects heat and light to help keep you cooler in hot weather.

23 A Super-Strong Resistance Band That Strengthens Your Quads And Hip Abductors Sling Shot Hip Circle $33 Amazon See on Amazon I actually own the Sling Shot hip circle, so I can attest to the burn it gives you as you walk like duck around your home or the gym. This resistance band helps strengthen your quads, hip abductors, glutes, and more depending on the type of workout you're doing, and my personal favorite is wearing it while doing squats — having to force your knees outwards as you drop down really makes your glutes pop.

24.The Electric Plaque Scraper With Five Different Speeds MZTDYTL Electric Plaque Scraper $20 Amazon See on Amazon Flossing or picking at your teeth can leave your gums irritated and bleeding, whereas the MZTDYTL electric plaque scraper has five different adjustable vibrating speeds so you can choose whichever one feels the best on your teeth. Made with food-grade silicone and a stainless steel head that won't rust over time, this plaque scraper is also rechargeable — so you won't have to worry about replacing any batteries.

25 A Lightweight French Bread That Helps You Maintain Proper Wrist Alignment Litop Wrist Rest Pad $13 Amazon See on Amazon Working on a keyboard all day can leave your wrist feeling sore, which is why the Litop wrist rest pad is made with a blend of high-quality memory foam and silica gel, keeping your wrists supported and comfortable so you can avoid pain from arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, and more. The non-skid backing helps keep this pad securely in place even if you move, and who doesn't love bread?

26 The Putty That Helps You Increase The Strength In Your Hands Vive Therapy Putty $14 Amazon See on Amazon With four different resistance levels to choose from (extra-soft, soft, medium, and firm), the Vive therapy putty is a great way to help increase the strength in your hands and forearms while simultaneously relieving stress. This putty is odorless and made from non-toxic silicone that's both latex-free and capable of withstanding a lot of stretching without any subsequent cracking.

27 An Electric Head Massager That Relieves Pain From Sore Trigger Points Tezam Head Massager Octopus $15 Amazon See on Amazon When your significant other finally gets tired of rubbing your neck and head, kick their lazy bum to the curb and use the Tezam head massager octopus instead. This electric head massager provides up to 8,500 micro-vibrations per minute that help relieve pain and soreness in your muscles, trigger, and pressure points. The vibrations also help increase blood flow to your scalp — and the compact size makes it easy to take with you anywhere.

28 The Chips Packed With Protein From Crickets Chirps Cricket Protein Chips (3 Pack) $20 Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a new snack, the Chirps cricket protein chips is guaranteed to change up your lunch routine. Made with cricket flour that gives these chips 20 grams of protein per bag (as if anyone ever eats half of a bag), these chips taste like tortilla chips with a slight nutty flavor, and each variety pack comes with three flavors: zesty cheddar, spicy sriracha, and tangy barbecue.

29 A Glove That Makes It Easy To Get All The Excess Hair Off Your Pets True Touch Pet De-Shedding Glove $13 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike traditional brushes that irritate and annoy your pets, the True Touch pet de-shedding glove feels like a soothing massage — and there are over 180 silicone bristles that reach deep into your pet's fur to get rid of any excess hair and work out the knots. The bristles are soft and flexible, and the five-finger design makes it easy to reach behind their legs, under their chest, and practically everywhere else.

30 The Massaging Peanut That Vibrates To Relieve Pain Rolling With It Vibrating Massage Peanut $80 Amazon See on Amazon Designed with a comfort-grip silicone surface that helps you dig deep into sore muscles, the Rolling With It vibrating massage peanut sets itself from the competition with its unique peanut shape that makes it similar to a foam roller, yet with all the benefits of being a vibrating massage ball. It's great for targeting trigger points in your legs, back, and shoulders — and there are four different intensity levels to choose from.

31 A Pair Of Slippers That Double As Dust Mops Selric Dust Mop Slippers $12 Amazon See on Amazon Made with microfiber chenille that's super-comfortable on your feet, the Selric dust mop slippers work to pick up stray dust and dirt as you walk around your home. You can get these slippers wet to give your floors a quick shine (although it's not recommended to get them soaking wet), and the frilled bottoms detach from the foot so they're easy to clean.

32 The Beauty Cream That Uses Black Snail Extract To Hydrate Your Complexion MIZON Black Snail Cream $15 Amazon See on Amazon If you find that your complexion has become dry, yet you don't want to clog your pores with any oily serums, try using the MIZON black snail cream. It's formulated with hydrating black snail mucin, along with 20 different types of plant extracts that help soothe dry, irritated skin. As an added bonus, it's even great for helping balance out your skin tone.

33 A Gadget That Takes The Work Out Of Peeling Potatoes Starfrit Electric Potato Peeler $20 Amazon See on Amazon Using a traditional potato peeler can result in accidental nicks and cuts to your hands, whereas the Starfrit electric potato peeler has practically zero chance of cutting you — plus, it just looks like fun to use, doesn't it? This peeler has a non-slip base that keeps it secure to your countertop as it peels, and you're not limited to potatoes — you can also peel tomatoes, eggplants, zucchini, cucumbers, and more with this handy device.

34 The Strawberry Huller Made With Stainless Steel Chef'n Strawberry Huller $8 Amazon See on Amazon Great for making pies, cakes, jelly, and more, the Chef'n strawberry huller removes the stem from strawberries, reducing the waste that simply lopping off the top of each berry would normally create. The hulling claw is made from stainless steel that won't rust or corrode over time, and bright color makes it easy to find.

35 The Toy Designed To Let You Fidget So You Can Focus On Your Work Tom's Fidgets Flippy Chain Toy $12 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it give you an outlet for fidgeting, but people have also used Tom's Fidgets flippy chain toy to help to reduce stress, quit biting their nails, and even relieve social tension. This toy is completely silent so you won't have to worry about attracting attention from others as you fidget (especially if you're out in public), and the split rings and chain links are made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

36 An Anti-Fungal Soap That's Great For Treating Athlete's Foot And More Remedy Wash Antifungal Soap $15 Amazon See on Amazon Made with tea tree oil, mint, and aloe vera, the Remedy Wash anti-fungal soap helps wash away stubborn body odor, athlete's foot, nail fungus, ringworm, and other skin irritations with ease. This soap not only combats bacteria, but the formula contains zero synthetic colors, fragrances, preservatives, or alcohol so that it won't dry out your skin. Plus, the added jojoba and olive oil give your body a refreshing boost of moisture.

37 The Foam That Works As A Wet Wipe Toilet Paper Alternative Squatty Potty Toilet Paper Foam $8 Amazon See on Amazon Just squeeze the Squatty Potty toilet paper foam directly onto your toilet paper, and the added witch hazel and aloe will work to soften your skin and keep it fresh as you wipe. Sewer- and septic-safe, this foam works great as an alternative to wet wipes that could harm your plumbing, and one Amazon reviewer raved that "it also helps keep your skin from getting irritated!"

38 An Alarm Clock Made For The Heaviest Sleepers Sonic Alert Bomb Alarm Clock $32 Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever slept through your alarm and missed an appointment, try using the Sonic Alert bomb alarm clock. Just like the name suggests, when this alarm clock goes off it starts to shake your bed — there's also pulsating alert lights that turn on, and the alarm on its own is extra-loud to boot. One reviewer writes: "This product is absolutely ridiculous, and exactly what I was looking for."

39 The Bottle Stopper That Fits Over Practically Any Bottle WINE CONDOM Bottle Stopper (6 Pack) $14 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other stoppers that may or may not fit your bottle, the WINE CONDOM bottle stopper creates an air-tight seal as you stretch it over the opening of practically any wine or beer bottle. Great as a fun, yet useful gag gift, this bottle stopper is reusable and made from 100 percent food-grade rubber latex. Each order comes with six stoppers, and they sit flush against the bottle so that they don't add any cumbersome height when you're trying to store your bottles.