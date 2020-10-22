It’s Halloween time in your sorority house. By now, you’ve decorated with your sisters to fill every corner with vibrant pumpkins, witchy candles, and skeleton throw pillows so your home looks like a haunted mansion. On All Hallows’ Eve, you’ll need to be prepared for the festivities with Instagram captions for Halloween at your sorority house. Just like a few jack-o-lanterns scattered around the common areas can set the mood, the right caption can really liven up the spirits on your next post.

You’ll need a few group pics of your sorority fam in their costumes, along with plenty of candids dancing to a prepared Halloween playlist of fun songs. While they work great for the big day, these 40 Halloween Instagram captions can also be used for all the fangtastic plans you have leading up to Oct. 31.

Use a cute quote for a pic of you and your sisters enjoying a festive fire pit movie night in the backyard. Or, opt for a pumpkin pun when you’re showing off your masterpieces from your wine-and-paint-pumpkins night (if you're 21 or over). You could also use a sweet caption for snapshots of you and your sisters snacking on your fave Halloween candy in the kitchen.

Whatever Halloween fun you have planned at the house, you’ll always have a caption to go along with it. It’s just like knowing you’ll always have your sisters there to join in on all the spooktacular fun, whatever it may be.

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

1. "Park your brooms at the door and join us for a spell."

2. "A Nightmare on Greek row."

3. "Having a real boo bash."

4. "I suggest we form a calming circle." — Hocus Pocus

5. "Ghosts and goblins, spooks galore. Scary witches at your door."

6. "It's spooky szn y'all."

7. "Hanging with my best ghouls."

8. "Carving out some fun with my sorority sisters."

9. "House your Halloween going?"

10. "This is what squad ghouls looks like."

11. "I'd never ghost my ghouls."

12. "Hey witches, this is your Mu-ment to shine."

13. "A dark lip really goes with this outfit."

14. "Phi love spending Halloween with my sisters."

15. "Welcome, foolish mortals, to the haunted mansion." — Haunted Mansion

16. "You'll always be my boos."

17. "Hot ghoul Halloween."

18. "Felt cute. Might hang out with my witches later."

19. "Howl you doing?"

20. "Dream Big, Little one, especially on Halloween."

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images

21. "Owl always love spending time with my sisters."

22. "Can you tell we're Omega fans of Halloween?"

23. "You Beta believe we're here for the treats."

24. "What's Upsilon, my witches?"

25. "Clearly going to Eta lot of this Halloween candy."

26. "That's all I have to Zeta 'bout Halloween."

27. "Let me be Frankenstein real quick. I love my sisters."

28. "She's my lil' [ghost emoji] thing."

29. "I love my sisters a pumpkin spice latte."

30. "Grab a boo and meet us on the dance floor."

31. "If you can't stir with the big girls, then stay away from the cauldron."

32. "Brrr… it’s cold in here. There must be some spirits in the atmosphere."

33. "Life is gourd in this sorority house."

34. "Witch way to my sisters?"

35. "You better work, witch."

36. "This is how the Heathers of campus celebrate Halloween."

37. "Chi hope you have a happy Halloween."

38. "Happy haunting."

39. "When I'm with my sisters, we run amok, amok, amok."

40. "No sorority does Halloween Beta than us."