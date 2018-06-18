Summertime is here, and this time of year brings out vacation mode in most of us. Even when there are no fun plans to go away anytime soon, it's the perfect time to dream of a beach vacay down the road. With the sun, surf, and sand on your mind, pretty soon it'll be all good times and tan lines. Any getaway to the shore will definitely require some Instagram captions for beach vacations to go with all the pics you end up taking.

You'll definitely want to snap some serious selfies in your swimsuit. Boomerang shots jumping in front of the ocean waves are always a good choice, and to round out your vacay pics, snap a photo of your entire squad making a toast with fruity tropical drinks in hand. You'll be too busy with the sunshine on your mind to come up with beachy captions of your own, so use any of these 40 quotes about the beach for when you're ready to post the 'Gram. That way, you can share all the fun you're having with your friends, and then get right back to soaking up the sun.

1. "All I need is some vitamin sea." — Unknown

2. "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever." — Unknown

3. "Water you doing right now?" — Unknown

4. "Feeling fintastic." — Unknown

5. "I love you to the beach and back." — Unknown

6. "That crazy little sun of a beach." — Unknown

7. "You had me at Aloha." — Unknown

8. "Live in the sunshine." — Unknown

9. "Sunshine on my mind." — Unknown

10. "Keep palm and carry on." — Unknown

11. "Good times and tan lines." — Unknown

12. "Tropic like it's hot." — Unknown

13. "Yes, I like piña coladas, and getting caught in the rain." — Rupert Holmes, "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)"

14. "Seas the day." — Unknown

15. "Sea more of the world, one beach at a time." — Unknown

16. "All my troubles wash away in the water." — Unknown

17. "Girls just wanna have sun." — Unknown

18. "You, me, and the sea." — Unknown

19. "All I need is the salt in my hair, and the sand between my toes." — Unknown

20. "Happy as a clam." — Unknown

21. "Don’t grow up too quickly, lest you forget how much you love the beach." — Michelle Held

22. "A pineapple a day keeps the worries away." — Unknown

23. "Shell we dance?" — Unknown

24. "Happiness comes in waves." — Unknown

25. "Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

26. "I whale always love you." — Unknown

27. "Sea you at the beach." — Unknown

28. "I can sea clearly now." — Unknown

29. "After a visit to the beach, it's hard to believe that we live in a material world." — Pam Shaw

30. "For her the ocean was more than a dream, it was a place she needed to visit to find herself. And when she returned to the city, you could see the sun in her eyes, the wind in her hair, and taste in the infinite salt on her lips." — Jose Chavez

31. "Ocean air, salty hair." — Unknown

32. "Meet me where the sky touches the sea." — Jennifer Donnelly

33. "Let your waves crash down on me, and take me away." — Yellowcard, "Ocean Avenue"

34. "Sun's out buns out." — Unknown

35. "Dear ocean, thank you for making us feel tiny, humble, inspired, and salty all at once." — Unknown

36. "By the beach, near the sea, what a wonderful place to be." — Unknown

37. "At the beach, life is different. Time doesn’t move hour to hour but mood to moment. We live by the currents, plan by the tides and follow the sun." — Sandy Gingras

38. "Salty air, sun-kissed hair." — Unknown

39. "Just keep swimming." — Finding Nemo

40. "I got that sunshine in my pocket. Got that good soul in my feet." — Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop The Feeling!"