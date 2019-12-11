40 Captions For Tropical Christmas Pics & Feeling Just Beachy

If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, that may not necessarily mean seeing snowflakes outside your window. Instead, you can have a white sand Christmas with the ocean breeze and palm trees. That likely sounds like a dream come true if you're longing to escape the cold temps. In addition to packing your bathing suits, sundresses, and sunnies, these captions for tropical Christmas pics will come in handy when you're relaxing in paradise.

Mix things up this year by heading to a fun beach resort instead of a cabin in the mountains for the holidays. It'll be a perfect time to defrost from the cold and focus on sunshine and saltwater instead. Trade in your eggnog for a piña colada in a coconut, and instead of sitting around the fireplace, sit around a beach bonfire while roasting s'mores. Just as long as you have your loved ones by your side, it'll be a Christmas vacation to remember.

When your whole crew is together on Christmas day, make sure to snap a group selfie of everyone celebrating in paradise. Then, use any of these 40 tropical Christmas captions to make your pics even merrier and brighter. 'Tis the sea-sun, after all.

1. "Dear Santa, All I want for Christmas is blue water, soft sand, and warm weather."

2. "'Tis the sea-sun to be jolly."

3. "Who needs snowflakes when you have seashells?"

4. "There's snow place like the beach."

5. "'I wish this sand was snow,' said nobody ever."

6. "Seas and greetings from the tropics."

7. "May your days be merry and bright AF. [sunglasses emoji]"

8. "Warmest wishes to everyone."

9. "There's no season without the sea."

10. "Hey, Santa. Sea you soon!"

11. "This Christmas, I decided to tropic like it's hot."

12. "Christmas is way better in flip flops."

13. "My Christmas wish this year was for sandy toes and a sun-kissed nose."

14. "We wish you a beachy Christmas."

15. "You coconut say no to a tropical Christmas."

16. "I'm trading in my snowmen for sandmen."

17. "There's eggnog in this coconut."

18. "Skipping the chestnuts and roasting marshmallows on an open bonfire."

19. "Sending you Christmas love from paradise."

20. "Deck the palms."

21. "This year, my Christmas tree is a palm tree."

22. "Baby, it's warm outside."

23. "Dashing through the sand."

24. "Feeling just beachy this Christmas."

25. "Dear, Santa. You can find me at the beach this year."

26. "Rockin' around the palm tree."

27. "Oh palm tree. Oh palm tree. How lovely are thy branches."

28. "I've got sun, sand, and a merry coconut drink in my hand."

29. "I found Santa claws. [insert crab emoji]"

30. "Let it snow... somewhere else."

31. "Don't be jelly of my tropical Christmas."

32. "All I want for Christmas is a really good tan."

33. "I'm dreaming of a white, sandy Christmas."

34. "Water you doing this Christmas?"

35. "Happy as a clam in the tropics this Christmas."

36. "I was mermaid to spend Christmas on the beach."

37. "I love a tropical Christmas s'more than you know."

38. "Shell-abrating Christmas at the beach this year."

39. "My heart could melt from how beautiful it is here."

40. "I seek to sea more, even on Christmas."