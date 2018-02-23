There are some things in life that just require cake, most especially your birthday. Childhood nostalgia is necessary at times when you want to go for some pretty wild cake decorations, and a fun flavor. Hey, it's your special day, after all, and the spotlight deserves to be shining ever-so-brightly on you. Plus, you have to admit that a pretty slice of cake looks uber cute on the 'Gram when paired with the perfect captions for birthday cake.

Maybe you have a sweet tooth, and are an "any kind of sugar goes" kind of gal. Or maybe chocolate cake is your kryptonite (because, yes, you're a damn superhero). You may very well be out celebrating with the squad and want to snap a cute birthday picture. This post is specifically meant for you, because we all deserve some cake on our birthday. Somewhere in these 40 sugary sweet captions is your perfect match for when you are celebrating you.

1. "Life is short, eat the cake." — Unknown

2. "Birthdays are nature's way of telling us to at more cake." — Unknown

3. "Birthday cake calories don't count." — Unknown

4. "All the world is birthday cake, so take a piece, but not too much." — George Harrison

5. "Let them eat cake." — Marie Antoinette

6. "A party without cake is just a meeting." — Julia Child

7. "Life's too short to say no to cake." — Unknown

8. "A balanced diet is having a piece of cake in each hand." — Unknown

9. "How do I like my eggs? Umm, in a cake." — Unknown

10. "Enjoy life and eat cake." — Unknown

11. "Happiness is knowing there is cake in the oven." — Unknown

12. "If there's a whisk, there's a way." — Unknown

13. "It's cupcake o'clock." — Unknown

14. "It's been an emotional day, even the cake is in tiers." — Unknown

15. "There is nothing a cupcake can't solve." — Unknown

16. "If eating cake is wrong, I don't want to be right." — Lorelai GIlmore

17. "There's always room for cake." — Unknown

18. "Keep calm and eat all the frosting." — Unknown

19. "Cake: the breakfast of champions." — Unknown

20. "Good cake isn't cheap, cheap cake isn't good." — Unknown

21. "Got cake? 'Cause I can hook you up." — Unknown

22. "Stressed spelled backwards is desserts. Coincidence? I think not." — Unknown

24. "Cake is the answer. Who cares what the question is?" — Unknown

25. "No day is so bad it can't be fixed with a slice of cake." — Unknown

26. "I eat cake because it's somebody's birthday somewhere." — Unknown

27. "Let's face it, a nice creamy chocolate cake does a lot for a lot of people." — Audrey Hepburn

28. "If we are what we eat, well, I am pretty sweet." — Unknown

29. "Cupcakes are muffins that believe in miracles." — Unknown

30. "I want to be the girl with the most cake." — Hole

32. "Whip it. Whip it good." — Devo

34. "Cake is for life, not just for birthdays." — Unknown

35. "You can't be sad when you're holding a cupcake." — Unknown

36. "You can't buy happiness but you can buy cake and that's kind of the same thing." — Unknown

37. "Cake is mostly air, right?" — Unknown

38. "Yeah, abs are great... but have you tried cake?" — Unknown

39. "I keep a fork in my purse, just in case cake happens." — Unknown

40. "Pro tip: Keep cake moist by eating it all in one sitting." — Unknown