40 Captions For Birthday Cake, Because You're Both Queens
There are some things in life that just require cake, most especially your birthday. Childhood nostalgia is necessary at times when you want to go for some pretty wild cake decorations, and a fun flavor. Hey, it's your special day, after all, and the spotlight deserves to be shining ever-so-brightly on you. Plus, you have to admit that a pretty slice of cake looks uber cute on the 'Gram when paired with the perfect captions for birthday cake.
Maybe you have a sweet tooth, and are an "any kind of sugar goes" kind of gal. Or maybe chocolate cake is your kryptonite (because, yes, you're a damn superhero). You may very well be out celebrating with the squad and want to snap a cute birthday picture. This post is specifically meant for you, because we all deserve some cake on our birthday. Somewhere in these 40 sugary sweet captions is your perfect match for when you are celebrating you.
1. "Life is short, eat the cake." — Unknown
2. "Birthdays are nature's way of telling us to at more cake." — Unknown
3. "Birthday cake calories don't count." — Unknown
4. "All the world is birthday cake, so take a piece, but not too much." — George Harrison
5. "Let them eat cake." — Marie Antoinette
6. "A party without cake is just a meeting." — Julia Child
7. "Life's too short to say no to cake." — Unknown
8. "A balanced diet is having a piece of cake in each hand." — Unknown
9. "How do I like my eggs? Umm, in a cake." — Unknown
10. "Enjoy life and eat cake." — Unknown
11. "Happiness is knowing there is cake in the oven." — Unknown
12. "If there's a whisk, there's a way." — Unknown
13. "It's cupcake o'clock." — Unknown
14. "It's been an emotional day, even the cake is in tiers." — Unknown
16. "If eating cake is wrong, I don't want to be right." — Lorelai GIlmore
17. "There's always room for cake." — Unknown
18. "Keep calm and eat all the frosting." — Unknown
19. "Cake: the breakfast of champions." — Unknown
20. "Good cake isn't cheap, cheap cake isn't good." — Unknown
21. "Got cake? 'Cause I can hook you up." — Unknown
22. "Stressed spelled backwards is desserts. Coincidence? I think not." — Unknown
24. "Cake is the answer. Who cares what the question is?" — Unknown
25. "No day is so bad it can't be fixed with a slice of cake." — Unknown
26. "I eat cake because it's somebody's birthday somewhere." — Unknown
27. "Let's face it, a nice creamy chocolate cake does a lot for a lot of people." — Audrey Hepburn
28. "If we are what we eat, well, I am pretty sweet." — Unknown
29. "Cupcakes are muffins that believe in miracles." — Unknown
30. "I want to be the girl with the most cake." — Hole
31. "There's nothing a cupcake can't solve." — Unknown
32. "Whip it. Whip it good." — Devo
34. "Cake is for life, not just for birthdays." — Unknown
35. "You can't be sad when you're holding a cupcake." — Unknown
36. "You can't buy happiness but you can buy cake and that's kind of the same thing." — Unknown
37. "Cake is mostly air, right?" — Unknown
38. "Yeah, abs are great... but have you tried cake?" — Unknown
39. "I keep a fork in my purse, just in case cake happens." — Unknown
40. "Pro tip: Keep cake moist by eating it all in one sitting." — Unknown