4 Zodiac Signs Who Own The Most Vibrators & Love To Get Buzzy

What's in your, ahem, naughty drawer? Is it a few discrete items that you keep on hand to pull out for a private moment or when you're with someone special? Or is it overflowing with so much gadgetry that it's practically an X-rated Apple store? If it's the latter, then chances are you're one of the zodiac signs who own the most vibrators and really get a buzz from sexy tech. Honestly, with so many cool vibes available, who could blame you for amassing a vast collection? Don't get me wrong, collecting anything is fun... but not all collections can give you multiple orgasms. Just sayin'.

While all the signs in the zodiac can appreciate a good sex toy, there are a few who are just more likely to stock up. These are the signs that like to keep things really playful in bed, and so they like to have a variety of vibrating options on hand to spice up any occasion. They can also be signs that just appreciate how effective the technology is and how oh-so-well they get the job done. Finally, these signs tend to be very in touch with their sensual side, so to them collecting anything that produces physical pleasure is money well spent. With that said, here are the most, ahem, buzzworthy signs in the zodiac.

SCORPIO (OCT. 23 TO NOV. 21) C. Nass/Shutterstock Most signs have a sex drawer, but Scorpio is most likely to have a sex closet. That's because this sign has no shortage of passion. Ruled by Pluto, the heavenly body associated with power and transformation, this sign tends to prefer being the more dominant lover who loves to give their partner pleasure and they are happy to use every tool in their toolkit — literally. Honestly, sex toys are hot so is it really a surprise that this sign would have one or 20 on hand?

CAPRICORN (DEC. 22 TO JAN. 19) While an earth sign like Capricorn may not be the first sign that comes to mind when considering playful and passionate lovers, they actually really should be. That’s because, whatever Capricorn sets their mind to they intend to excel at it. Yes, that includes in the bedroom. This motivation to be the very best in and out of bed is thanks to the drive and passion for success that that ruling planet Saturn encourages in them. It also means they are going to go above and beyond to make sure everyone has a great time in the boudoir, and what is more efficient and effective than a vibe.

AQUARIUS (JAN. 20 TO FEB. 18) Aquarius will always be drawn toward anything technological, thanks to their ruling planet Uranus. They tend to stay on top of advancements in various fields and they have boundless curiosity, so of course they are the first to pick up every vibe that promises new improved technology and sensations. Over time, that curiosity leads to two things: A drawer completely full of vibrators in various shapes and sizes and plenty of smiles. Wink.