4 Zodiac Signs Who Masturbate Most Often, So Cancel Your Plans

What's that sound? Oh, you don't hear anything? Ah, yes — the house is actually silent because you're home all alone. That's right: Your roommate is out on the town for the night. Since you have some coveted alone time, why not get creative? You can eat in your underwear and have a dance session while wearing a T-shirt and socks, Risky Business-style. And, if you're one of the zodiac signs that masturbate the most, you could also get down with yourself for a sexy masturbation sesh without worrying if whether or not anyone can hear what's going on. So, charge those sex toys because you'll need a sidekick that is going to last a while.

Don't get me wrong — you definitely don't have to wait for your roommate (or whomever you live with) to be on a date to masturbate. When it comes to pleasuring yourself, the right time is whatever time feels best for you and your body. However, be sure to respect the boundaries of those you live with before getting it on with yourself. The following signs are really in tune with what their bodies need and love to prioritize their own pleasure.

Whether the desire to go solo comes out of nowhere or you adorn your sudsy tub with flickering candles, your solo sesh can be as hot as that bathwater. Check out why the following signs love to get down with themselves.

Taurus (April 20 — May 19) Shutterstock When it comes to luxury and self-care, Taureans know how to pamper themselves. Because they love to have a good time, this sign also loves to fly solo in the boudoir. Taurus has several ways they like to get down with themselves and enjoys changing it up, depending on their mood. This sign is all about the rituals that feel right to them, whether that's taking a bath full of lavender Epsom salts or pulling on that one lingerie set that makes them feel super hot.

Gemini (May 20 —June 21) Geminis are known for being slightly two-faced, but they're actually just adaptable to any situation. As a result of this, they don't have a problem listening to their desires. If something rings that "masturbation" bell in a Gemini's head, they will heed that call to action. Geminis could be ready to go after seeing anything from a hot sex scene on TV to noticing their fave sex toy peak out of their bedside table drawer.

Aries (March 21—April 19) Aries are independent as heck and know how to get the job done. You know that person on your group project team that gets the most sh*t accomplished? That's an Aries for you. Nothing stops this sign from getting what they want. They take a lot of pride in knowing what works for their body, and it can make their sex life with a partner that much more fun.