Hi! Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk. I'm going to be making an argument for why digital appreciation should be considered the sixth language. Ahem, OK, I've stepped off my soapbox, but I stand by everything I said: I consider digital appreciation a love language. And there are a handful of zodiac signs who love Instagramming their significant others that know exactly I'm talking about.

In this day and age, you can suss out a lot about how a person feels about you through their online behavior, so it makes sense that being posted about can give you those body-wide butterflies. It's also natural to want to share photos of someone you really care about on your newsfeed. Granted, everyone is different, so it might be a good idea to discuss both of your digital boundaries before uploading a pic. Instagram is a particularly useful form of social media when it comes to sharing intimate moments with your partner because you have numerous options and avenues for posting. You can share a photo on your story that will disappear in 24 hours, add a picture to your grid, or keep it limited to your close friends' list.

The following zodiac signs are particularly privy to posting about a crush. They really give a whole new meaning to the phrase "beauty is in the eye of the beholder" because they consistently share images of their love with the world wide web.

Cancer (Jun 21 — July 22) Shutterstock Cancers are very maternal signs. They love to care for others and are proud of the people in their lives. This can translate to their social media presence, too. This sign is always excited to show off their bae, whether that's on a Sunday morning when they're still in their pajamas or Saturday night when they're dressed up for an event. They think the sun rises and sets with their partner, and they want the whole world to know about their sweetheart.

Gemini (May 20 —June 21) Geminis are somewhat chaotic air signs. Although they try to have a very curated Instagram feed, they often post random photos when the urge arises. If you and your Gemini partner are hanging out and the sunlight catches your hair in a specific way, this sign will whip out their phone to capture that beauty and post it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Scorpios are super loyal and pretty private. Their Instagram presence is noticeably sparse. They are also the sign that's most likely to have a protected account. Their partner means a lot to them, so you can expect your local Scorpio to pop onto Insta every few weeks (or months) to dump, like, 10 photos of their partner onto their feed.