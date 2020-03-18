“What’s your sign” may be considered a corny pickup line, but you might want to ask it anyway, especially if you’re looking for someone who’s really, ahem, solicitous in the boudoir. That’s because, as it turns out, some zodiac signs tend to be more concerned with their partner's pleasure than others. They pay close attention to their partner’s needs and are willing to put in the extra effort to make sure everyone’s having a great time. While any sign can totally rock your world, there are a handful of zodiac signs who are most attentive in bed so don’t sleep on (but rather, sleep with) them.

These are signs that tend to be more tapped into their sensual side in general, and who also believe any job worth doing is worth doing well. Especially when it's a job they enjoy doing and are passionate about. All this translates into them being pretty stellar lovers. So, swipe right on these oh-so-attentive signs.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20)

Taurus is the most sensual sign in the zodiac. Ruled by Venus, the planet associated with love and beauty, this sign like to drink in their partner visually and experience the sensation of exploring their body from head to toe. They’re also loving and generous with the people they care for, so they prioritize the pleasure of their partner. They desire a sense of comfort, coziness, and luxury, so lovemaking is followed by plenty of snuggles in high-thread-count sheets.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)

Drazen_/E+/Getty Images

Like Taurus, Libra is ruled by Venus, but unlike that grounded air sign who approaches things more concretely, Libra takes a more visually driven approach, but with similarly pleasing results. Libra’s aroused by aesthetics, so they have a great appreciation for the beauty of their lover's body. Libra is a generous lover, but they’re true believers in reciprocity and balance in the bedroom, so keep in mind that they expect the same level of attentiveness and appreciation in return.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Sagittarius approaches every new experience as an adventure and with an open mind. So when they jump into bed with someone for the first or the fortieth time, they do so with enthusiasm and a desire to explore. This wild-at-heart sign has few inhibitions, so they’re up for experimenting and trying new things. Sagittarius is optimistic, light-hearted, and rarely ever takes things too seriously, and this creates a warm and comfortable vibe that makes everyone feel confident and ready to have a great time. Sag is also more than happy to put in the work to ensure it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)

skynesher/E+/Getty Images

Capricorn is the go-getter of the zodiac, and that’s true of how they approach bedroom activities as well. This sign always strives to be the best, whether that’s in their work life or their home life, and definitely in their sex life. They understand that maximum results require maximum effort, so they’re eager to go the extra mile to make sure their lover is satisfied, and then some.

After all, when it comes to being a great lover, it's all about enthusiasm and being tapped into what both you and your partner enjoy. So partnering with someone who prides themselves in being present and attentive in the bedroom is one great way to really bring the heat.