If you’re an extrovert, you know the challenge of finding people who can keep up with you socially. Your constant enthusiasm is contagious, and you’re probably always the life of the party. Since you get your energy from being around other people, you’d rather spend a Friday night out with your crew than sit at home watching Netflix to recharge. But when you’re looking for a partner, the best zodiac signs to date if you’re an extrovert are sometimes the ones who are a little more reserved.

You know the “opposites attract” idea. It’s been the foundation of some of the most beloved TV and movie couples of all time. There’s Rachel and Ross on Friends, Danny and Sandy on Grease, Angela and Dwight on The Office — the list goes on and on. There are many reasons that people gravitate toward dating their opposite. “People are attracted to qualities they admire in the other person, Priscilla Martinez, online life coach at Blush, previously told Elite Daily. “A lot of times, those are qualities that we don’t actually have ourselves.” Martinez explained that people seek “balance” when looking for a partner, even if they do so unintentionally. Dating someone who challenges your way of seeing things can bring excitement, spontaneity, and growth to your life.

That said, there’s no perfect partner for anyone, and it really comes down to your individual connection with someone. But if you’re seeking a good counterbalance to your extroverted tendencies, here are four zodiac signs who might be a great match for you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - Mar. 20) Nicolas Menijes / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Pisceans are natural romantics, and their head is in the clouds 99% of the time you’re with them. Their dreamy and intuitive personality makes them an inspiring person to be around. A Pisces can make you feel like the most important person in the world, but they’re a bit shy and slow to open up, so they’re happy dating someone who takes the lead at first. Your Pisces partner will be gentle and patient when you want to vent after a long day. They’re adaptable and down to accompany you to social gatherings, but don’t expect them to be the center of attention — that’s not usually their thing. They’re extremely connected to their emotional side, which makes them a great balancing point for someone who isn’t used to being open about how they feel. A Pisces will never judge you, but they’ll always make you feel seen.

Taurus (Apr. 20 - May 20) Ever feel like you need a grounding influence in your life? A Taurus will be that person for you, hands down. This earth sign loves consistency and stability, and they’re happiest when they find a loving partner and routine that they enjoy. Your Taurus partner will bring you back down to earth (literally) when your brain is going a million miles per hour. They’re happy to just enjoy life without packing a million things onto the agenda. Taureans love luxury, so they’ll enjoy a night out on the town every once in awhile (so long as you take them to their favorite go-to spots). They can’t be bothered by stress, but don’t try to do something new they weren’t expecting. They have stubborn tendencies and may not respond well to change. But you can count on a Taurus to stick with you through thick and thin, and you’ll find them to be extremely loving behind that tough exterior.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) bymuratdeniz/E+/Getty Images Cancers are the best listeners out there. They’re extremely in tune to the emotions of others, and they’re also a bit nosy, so they can entertain your thoughts for hours on end without getting tired. Your Cancer partner is charming AF and knows how to captivate an audience when you’re out in public together. But don’t let that fool you — they love nothing more than being alone with you and letting their guard down. A Cancer partner is a great match for an extrovert because they know how to function well in a crowd or on their own. Their mood is always changing, which means they’ll be down to socialize one minute and chill out the next. Cancers don’t trust people easily, so they need a partner who is willing to go out on a limb to make them feel special. And your dynamic and fearless personality is perfect for this role.