If you've ever dated someone who knew just the right way to tickle your funny bone, chances are a great sense of humor is right at the tippy top of your must-have-in-a-lover list. Not only does sharing a laugh with the person you love feel good, but it can help you feel closer. If this resonates with you, then you might want to consider seeking out the zodiac signs to date if you love to laugh, which can help you find a partner who knows how to bring the funny. After all, life is full of ups and downs and having someone who knows how to make you giggle even during the lowest of lows can make everything a little sweeter.

There are a handful of signs that have a reputation for being the funniest. It really comes down to picking signs that have a similar sense of humor to you. If your humor runs on the dry side, a Virgo's going to make you giggle. Or if clever word play always makes you laugh, a Gemini just might steal your heart. But they aren't the only comedians in the zodiac, so if you're serious about wanting to laugh all day, consider giving these funny signs a shot at love.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

filadendron/E+/Getty Images

Gemini has a well-earned reputation for being is the wittiest sign in the zodiac. They're ruled by Mercury, the planet associated with communication, which gives them a great sense of wordplay. Also, the adaptability that comes with being an air sign allows them to adjust to any audience. Once they learn what makes you laugh, they have no trouble doing it again and again. Plus, Gemini is very extroverted and loves to banter, so they aren't afraid to show off their natural comedic skills to a crowd — or just the person closest to their heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

Virgo might not be the biggest social butterfly, but if you stick close by their side you'll be treated to some seriously funny commentary. Virgo pays close attention to everything around them, so they possess a great talent for observational comedy. They're quick, witty, and super sarcastic. Like Gemini, Virgo has their connection to Mercury to thank for their gift of gab, albeit in a less public, crowd-pleasing way. But for an audience of one, few are funnier than Virgo.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)

FluxFactory/E+/Getty Images

Scorpio's sense of humor has a hint of danger to it. But really, what else could you expect from this mysterious and brooding sign? Scorpio's brand of humor tends toward the dark, dry, and sarcastic. It can be biting, but it's so very funny because it's true. They love to tease back and forth, but keep in mind that, if you come for Scorpio, you should be prepared for it to come back around. This sign's clapback game is strong.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Sagittarius is, without a doubt, the class clown of the zodiac. This jovial sign simply loves to make people laugh. They're the life of the party, whether that's a room of 50 or an audience of just you. This fire sign's humor can be a bit shocking at times, though. That's because a Sagittarius prides themselves on being straightforward. They'll say whatever they think is funny and will get a laugh, but they get away with their audaciousness by being so charming you can't help but laugh along with them.

While any sign in the zodiac is fully capable of being hilarious and making you giggle, these signs just make laughing through life together seem so easy. And that’s no joke.