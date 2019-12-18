4 Zodiac Signs To Date If You Crave Stability & Commitment

If you've spent any amount of time looking for a serious relationship, chances are you've asked yourself why finding a partner can be so hard once, twice, or about a million times. And while dating can (and should!) definitely be fun, it can be a lot more frustrating when you're actually in the market for long-term love and struggling to find someone who's on the same page as you. The good news is, dating one of the zodiac signs who crave stability can be a great way to improve the chances you're aligned from the start.

These are the signs that aren't afraid of commitment. In fact, their ideal situation is a long-term relationship. They're confident in knowing what they want from a partnership, and if they're pursuing you, they mean it. They aren't into playing games. If that sounds like the kind of person you're looking for, then swipe right on these signs.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20)

For Taurus, relationships are all about building a strong foundation. They're looking for a partner with whom they can go the distance, settle down, and create a beautiful, comfortable life with. As an earth sign, Taurus takes a very grounded and realistic approach to relationships, but their connection to Venus, the planet associated with love, makes them romantics at heart as well. That doesn’t mean Taurus will fall for anyone, as this sign has plenty of self confidence and won’t settle for less. If they aren’t interested in someone romantically, there's no amount of wooing that can talk a Taurus into a relationship. But if they have their eye on you, they mean it, and they have the warmth and charm to usually get what they want. Once they're in a relationship, Taurus values consistency, stability, and security. They're a ride-or-die partner, and they fully expect the same from their SO.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

nimis69/E+/Getty Images

Cancer can be a tough nut to crack at first. In their heart, this emotional water sign really wants a committed and stable relationship, but past heartbreaks make them shy and slow to open up. Ruled by the moon, the heavenly body associated with emotion, the love they give is epic, but they're also very sensitive and afraid to be vulnerable. Because of this, they want a partner who's stable and can offer them true emotional security. It may take a little time to prove to Cancer that your intentions are pure, but once their walls come down, they are all the way in.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)

To Capricorn, a relationship is serious business. But then, to the ultimate earth sign, everything is serious business. Ruled by Saturn, the planet associated with structure, this sign puts a great deal of value on their own time, so they aren’t especially interested in dating people who aren’t potential matches. They don't typically date just for the sake of dating, they're looking for a soulmate. Capricorn tends to have a more traditional view of relationships, so they prefer long-term commitments where they can build a strong and lasting connection with their partner over a casual fling. Once they've decided you're the one, Capricorn wants to lock it down and define the relationship ASAP.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20)

PredragImages/E+/Getty Images

Pisces is a true romantic at heart, and what this water sign craves above all else is a true heart-to-heart connection with someone. When they find that, they're ready to commit. Once in a relationship, Pisces wants the full romantic fantasy — especially the “happily ever after” part. In return, this selfless sign will do whatever they can to make their partner feel happy and fulfilled. With the help of their ruling planet, Neptune (the planet associated with intuition), they're usually able to achieve that because they're so tapped into their partner's needs. When you know someone so instinctively as Pisces knows their partner, making them feel cared for and secure is second nature to this loving water sign.

While all the signs in the zodiac are certainly capable of settling down and creating a stable, committed relationship, these signs just make it look so darn easy. Keep an eye out for them if you're looking for someone to commit to you 100%.