4 Zodiac Signs That Will Always Bring You Flowers, So Dust Off That Vase

Giving someone flowers can be such a classic gesture of affection. IMHO, nothing says "I love you" like a dozen roses. Wondering if your boo is the type to show up on your doorstep with a bouquet? Look no further, because there are a few zodiac signs that will always bring you flowers. These signs love to appreciate their dates in old-school romantic ways. They understand that flowers can elevate any occasion and make their bae feel super adored.

If you're looking to impress bae, consider picking up a bushel on your way to your next date. It doesn't have to be a super lavish — in fact, many bodegas and grocery stores sell flowers for $5 and up. If you're interested in going all out, you could have a flower delivery service send a bouquet to your crush's office, in lieu of a romantic night out. Additionally, if your partner has a unique taste, they might really love an Edible Arrangement or a bouquet made of book pages. Whatever you end up going with, sending a bouquet out of the blue can light up any regular day.

If you're chomping at the bit to show up to a date with a bouquet, you're probably one of the following signs.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Shutterstock Virgos are earth signs, as well as very earnest people. When you combine those two qualities, you get someone very good at showing how much they care about someone via acts of service. You can catch your friendly neighborhood Virgo picking up flowers for their partner on their way home from work. Honestly, what sweethearts — what would the world do without them?

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Scorpios have a major soft spot for their crushes. When a Scorpio is in, they are all in. They are romantics at heart, and when they fall for someone, it is super apparent. Scorpios will show up to a date with a dozen roses, even if the plan is to go to a random sports bar. They'll likely end up spreading a few petals all over the bed, too.

Taurus (April 20 — May 19) When it comes to giving flowers, Taureans are strategic. That's because Taureans love to receive flowers. However, in order to manifest this, they will likely give their crush flowers, too. This sign loves to be luxe and enjoy nice things. Taureans will shower their crushes with attention because they believe everyone deserves to treat themselves.