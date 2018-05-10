When it comes to friendship, I am trusting to a fault. When I'm friends with someone, I go all the way in, open hearted. I have been burned time and time again by friends who didn't deserve my heart, and yet I never seem to fully learn that lesson. However, when it comes to romantic relationships... girl, they have to earn that trust. And while my different trusting styles may not make sense at first, the fact is, I am a Virgo — a sign somewhere towards the middle of the scale between zodiac signs that trust easily in relationships and those that are totally suspicious.

While trust is an essential part of a healthy relationship — I mean, why even be with someone you can't trust? — actually forming that connection can be hard for some people because of past baggage, or a potential innate suspicion of all other people. However, other folks enter every relationship with a clean slate, like this is the first time they've been with someone new. Often they focus on bringing out the good in people, so it becomes a self fulfilling prophecy by actually inspiring people to be their best. We could all probably learn a lot from those folks, TBH. So, does that sound familiar? If so, then you are probably one of the following signs who trust easily when they are in a relationship. It's also a good reminder that while its wonderful to be so open hearted and trusting, it's also smart to guard your heart a bit, too. Unfortunately not everyone deserves your trust, and its OK to make them work for it.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22) Giphy When you think of The Crab, you may assume that, because they walk around with protective armor, they are a fearful or cautious people. But in reality, they aren’t as risk-averse when it comes to love. Maybe that's because they know that they always have the option to retreat into their shell, which allows them to actually be emotionally vulnerable in a relationship. To do that also takes a lot of trust. Cancers are very in touch with their powerful emotions, and when they fall, they fall hard and fast, which leaves little room for suspicion. In fact, even when confronted with reasons why they shouldn't be so trusting, once they have their claws into someone, it can actually be really hard for them to let go. That’s when trust turns to a bit of denial.

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22) GIPHY In most areas of their lives, The Scales consider everything carefully by weighing the pros and cons. However, when it comes to matters of the heart, their idealistic side can get in the way of reason and put its thumb on the scale. That's because, despite being practical minded, Libras are also natural born romantics and idealists. This usually creates a balance, but because Libras are so rooted in fairness and balance, they tend to take that for granted in other people, making them vulnerable to folks with bad intentions. Libras have to be careful about being easily influenced by more manipulative signs. (Not naming any names, but y'all know who you are).

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18) Giphy Like Libra, it’s easy for Aquarius to trust their partner because they have trouble assuming other people don't always share their good intentions. Aquarians are extremely honest (sometimes too honest) and loyal, so they expect the same from everyone around them. It's not easy to get into an Aquarian's inner circle, not because they don't trust, but because in general, they tend to be standoffish. This also just so happens to be a great way to weed out folks with bad intentions from the start, but also that Aquarians tend to take people who have made it past that wall at their word. After all, that's what they expect in return. So, when their trust is broken by someone, it can come as a pretty big shock and really reinforce why they keep people at an arm's length to begin with.