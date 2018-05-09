I am terrible about breaking up with someone. For me, pulling the ripcord on a relationship may actually be harder than being on the other end of a breakup. There's just so much self doubt and worry about hurting someone else's feelings, so I usually just end up staying in the relationship way past its expiration date. I have friends, though, who have no hesitation about breaking things off. When it’s over, it’s over, no looking back. And it just so happens that these friends tend to also be zodiac signs that always do the breaking up, so really, is it any surprise they're so good at letting go?

Not everyone is meant to be in a long-term relationship. They're in it for the good time, not the long time — and that's OK. However, it's only fair that everyone be on the same page about where a relationship is or isn't going. And since not everyone is comfortable speaking their commitment-phobia truth, it's probably good to know in advance which signs are more likely to break things off suddenly. So, if you tend to do the breaking up in all your relationships, you're probably one of the following signs. And if you're dating one of these folks, well, just be ready for anything.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20) Giphy To love a Gemini, you have to enjoy being kept on your toes. You never really know what you're going to get, but that is part of the excitement that comes with dating The Twins. That also means it’s hard to feel like you are on solid ground with a Gemini, as they tend to be fickle folks. They love to flirt and truly believe that variety is the spice of life. They also suffer from a raging case of FOMO, and this all translates into making them pretty commitment averse. They are looking to find the perfect partner who fits all their criteria, and only once they've found that person will they finally settle down.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21) Giphy If you’ve ever been burned by Scorpio, you may be surprised to learn they are a water sign, because that sting is fiery. When it comes to playing hot and cold, Scorpio has every other sign beat. One moment they are burning you up with passion and the next they are icy cold, but that comes from being highly emotional and sensitive. They are also impulsive, so the smallest slight may make them go nuclear and just call the whole relationship off. The good news is that they are also likely to regret it when their temper cools, and they'll probably want to get back together. That's why relationships with a Scorpio tend to be on-and-off types of affairs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21) Giphy The best way to describe a Sag is "wild at heart." As easily the most commitment-phobic of the zodiac, it’s almost impossible to pin one down for long. Unfortunately, that also makes them unbelievably irresistible. While they can fall into infatuation easily, they just as quickly fall out because they are easily bored and naturally restless. The are brimming with natural curiosity about the world and people, which means they tend to have a wandering eye, always looking for the next fascinating and shiny thing. And when it comes to matters of the heart they can be a bit (OK, a lot) selfish.