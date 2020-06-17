Michael B. Jordan has made no secret of the fact that he prefers to play things close to the chest when it comes to his love life. So perhaps the best way to know his type is to consider which zodiac signs are most compatible with Michael B. Jordan and go from there. Because as Jordan himself told GQ in 2018, he intentionally keeps his dating life out of the public eye to prevent things from getting even more complicated. "[If you're seen with someone], they're going to talk about you, they're going to find out who you are," he explained. "And now you and I are forever associated with one another. So now, how do you go anywhere normal, chill, just getting to know somebody that you just met, that you may not — may or may not — hit it off at all? That part of dating is tough." As a result, Jordan says his dating game might need some work. “My career is awesome. It is going great. There are other places in my life that I'm f*cking lacking at," he said. "I'm very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life. Dating may not be one of 'em. My personal life is not. I don't really know what dating is." Still, it's fair to say there are plenty of folks who'd happily give Jordan a shot, despite his very Aquarian attitude towards romance.

Jordan was born Feb. 9, 1987, under the sign of Aquarius. When you take this sign's attitude toward dating and relationships into account, Jordan’s struggles suddenly make a bit more sense. After all, this air sign is known for being a bit eccentric, aloof, and in no rush to settle down. It takes time and a strong mental connection to earn an Aquarian's affection. Oftentimes, romance for Aquarius starts with friends, as they need a little time to warm up and observe before even considering a romance. But some signs tend to have an advantage at catching Aquarius’ eye.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

Matt Winkelmeyer/VF20/WireImage/Getty Images

When Aries and Aquarius fall in love, their connection is full of playful humor and offbeat adventures. Both signs are highly confident and open-minded when it comes to new ideas and experiences, so they can't help but have fun together and push each other to explore even more. These signs start as instant friends and the sexual chemistry slowly builds over time. That's because these two bring out the best in one another, with Aquarius helping Aries to cool their hot head and Aries inspiring more passion in Aquarius.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Both Aquarius and Gemini consider themselves to be seekers. They have a natural intellectual curiosity that drives a desire to unlock the mysteries of the world, as well as the inner mysteries of the mind. So, when they come together, they make for an intellectual powerhouse of a couple that's instantly drawn to each other's minds. Where they do struggle a bit is in making deeper emotional connections. While it's possible for them to get to that place, it will take effort to foster and maintain an emotional connection.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)

Libra and Aquarius bring out the fun in one another, so there's never a dull moment when they're together. Both of these air signs are chill and relaxed, so there's usually no real stress or tension between them. They also have a very social side to their personalities and, as a couple, are known for being the life of the party. That's in part because they always have some great stories to share about whatever offbeat adventure they've just been on together. The only real issue that these two face is how conflict-averse they both are. This can easily lead to passive aggressiveness and even resentment if it's not dealt with head-on.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Isabel Infantes - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Both Aquarius and Saggitarius pride themselves on being individuals. They're freedom-loving free spirits who aren't bound by convention. They blaze their own trails and get bored (and turned off) by judgment, so their relationship is very likely to look different than any other. It's what works for them, period. That is if they can get the relationship off the ground to begin with, as both are a bit commitment adverse. However, once they get over that initial issue, they often find that they're the perfect fit for one another.

Jordan's in no rush to confirm whether or not he’s currently off the market or living his best single life. That said, there have been recent romance rumors swirling around the Black Panther star sparked by his appearance in Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra's steamy "Whoa" video. In typical Jordan fashion, however, we may never know for sure. He’s such an Aquarius.