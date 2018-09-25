4 Tiny Clues In The 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald' Trailer You Missed

We are getting so close to returning to the wizarding world, and ahead of the next Fantastic Beasts movie, we are getting one final sneak peek at the magical movie. And this new trailer is absolutely packed with shocking revelations and clues about the Harry Potter world. Since so much happens in the final trailer, let's slow things down and go over some of the most important tiny clues in the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer that you might have missed.

On Tuesday morning, Warner Brothers finally unleashed the third and final full trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the followup to 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Following the events of the first movie, the new sequel will continue to follow magical creatures expert Newt Scamander as he is tasked with stopping the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. We only got to see a glimpse of Grindelwald's true form at the end of the first Fantastic Beasts, but this time around he is not hiding at all. And even more exciting, Harry Potter fans will get to see Albus Dumbledore as a young man (played by Jude Law) rather than an old headmaster as we are used to.

The newly released trailer is the most shocking one yet, and it is filled with small moments that mean major things for the Harry Potter universe. Check out the final Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer for yourself below, and then we can go over the most important moments:

1. Nagini's origin story

Definitely the biggest shock for fans came towards the start of the trailer, when Credence Barebone revealed the name of the shape-shifting circus attraction that Claudia Kim will be portraying in the new movie. Yep — she is actually Nagini. Up until now, Kim's character was only being referred to as "the Maledictus," which is a witch or wizard with a blood curse that will cause them to eventually transform entirely into an animal. Clearly, in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Nagini is still a human with the ability to become a snake when she needs to, but as Harry Potter fans know, she will eventually only be a snake, and become Voldemort's closest companion.

2. Grindelwald and Dumbledore's young love

Another brief but important moment in the trailer reveals that the new movie will include a flashback to Gellert Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore when they were students together. This will likely come as a relief for fans since the director had previously made it sound like the new movie would not touch on Grindelwald and Dumbledore's past romance at all. The trailer briefly shows teenage versions of Dumbledore and Grindelwald looking at one another through the Mirror of Erised.

3. New Dementors?

Probably some of the most eye-catching scenes from the new trailer involve giant black sheets floating around Paris. Of course, the first thing any Harry Potter fan would think of when seeing ominously gliding black fabric is probably Dementors, but these sheets don't look exactly like the Dementors we've seen in other Harry Potter movies. Are these some new magical creature somehow related to Dementors?

