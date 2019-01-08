Sometimes, a common way people try to deal with getting over an ex is to rush into something new, which is why House warns that if your date is trying to speed things along, it may be because they're trying to get over a recent breakup. “It feels like they are rushing through the initial dating steps — quickly adopting a term of endearment for you, wanting to immediately move into a defined relationship status… talking about having children with you, uttering the words I love you — and then maybe taking them back. They are used to being defined by their relationship, and feel comfort in the structure of a relationship,” she says.

While this can all be a bit frustrating on the date itself, honestly, I can't be too mad about it. After all, who hasn’t been in the same (or a similar) situation? When your heart hurts, you just want to feel better. That being said, it's also important to look out for your own happiness and wellbeing. Knowing how to spot if someone you're on a date with isn't really ready to be dating, and kindly hitting pause on the date until they're in a better place, is a great way to look out for yourself and maybe even preserve the chance of something real (if you're into them) down the road.

Or, ya know, you can just push them out the door and then block them when they try and reach out again, like I did. (Just kidding. Don't do that.) The point is, now you have options. Follow your gut and do what feels best for you, whether that's pressing pause and re-evaluating later, or confronting your date about their apparent fixation on their ex. Either way, if you're serving yourself and your best interests, you can't go wrong.