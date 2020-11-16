Ultimately, nerves are a part of dating that needs to be accepted before they can be adequately managed. Shifting your perspective and putting yourself in your date's shoes is another great way to take some of the pressure off. "Remind yourself that if you're nervous, they're likely nervous too, and nerves are part of the excitement and anticipation of a first date," says Dr. Klapow. "You can’t completely get rid of them, but they will diminish as the date goes on."

If you're new to the dating pool, navigating the stress associated with first dates can be overwhelming. However, the more you can let go of your fears and put the emphasis on actively engaging with your date, the better. It can also be helpful to reframe the situation and focus on the excitement instead of the doubt. Although this doesn't mean the physical sensation will completely go away, actively reframing the situation in a positive way can have a big impact on your ability to stay present in the moment.

In the end, so much of dating is a gamble. Risking embarrassment or rejection is rarely easy, but the personal growth that comes from putting yourself out there is so worth it. And when you meet the right person, you'll be so glad you put in the time and effort to work through the process.

