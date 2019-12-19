Letting go of someone you once loved can be a painful and emotional process. Several months after a difficult breakup, even if you’ve convinced yourself you’re over your ex, you might see an Instagram post from them and feel a sudden flood of nostalgia, sadness, or regret. Maybe you quickly shove these emotions aside and try to ignore them — but be careful, because buried feelings can affect the healing process more than you might think. To help break the cycle and truly let go, look out for signs you’re still resentful toward an ex.

These signals aren’t always clear-cut and obvious. Even if you’ve started dating other people, you could be holding onto bitterness without realizing it. And eventually, if you don’t spend time working through those feelings, they could hold you back from being truly happy moving forward. As hard as it is to stomach, the only way to let go of your ex is to truly let go of them — and this means facing your lingering pain head-on and accepting it as valid, rather than letting it fester into more cynicism.

I spoke with Dr. Erika Martinez, Psy.D., a licensed psychologist who works with people on post-breakup recovery. She provided a list of behaviors that often indicate someone is still angry at an ex, even months or years after the relationship has ended. “All these behaviors are rooted in defense mechanisms that people use to self-protect from emotions that feel intense and uncomfortable,” she explains. If you notice yourself falling into one of these patterns, it might mean you still have some healing to do.

1. You do things you know would make your ex mad or jealous. Shutterstock You’re entitled to live life on your own terms without worrying about whether your ex would approve. But if you find yourself intentionally trying to upset your ex by partying, dating other people, or subtweeting them, it’s likely a sign you haven’t let go. Martinez explains that you might be trying to get your ex to come running back to you “only so you can reject them.” It’s an attempt to take your power back in the situation, but in the long run, it’s unlikely to make you feel any better.

2. You frequently trash talk your ex to other people. Everyone needs a safe space to vent, and that’s what your friends are there for. But if you constantly talk about your ex in front of them, even when there’s no new drama to report, you might just be looking for an excuse to bring up the subject. If you’ve noticed your friends gently trying to pivot the conversation, they might be hinting they’ve heard enough about this already.

3. You’re constantly wondering what your ex is up to. Shutterstock Still the first person to view your ex’s Instagram story every time they post an update? Doing a deep IG stalk into the girl you saw them hanging out with last week? If you’re still invested in your ex’s every action (or you’ve convinced yourself they moved on more quickly than you), it’s probably time to take a step back from social media.