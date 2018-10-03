If you can't contact your ex, what should you do? Greene has a few suggestions. Instead of talking to them about whatever you're going through, you could try processing your feelings by writing them down. “There are great outcomes to putting your thoughts and feelings on paper,” she suggests. “It releases your emotions, you gain insight, it feels good to be honest, it helps you process your loss, and being self-reflective is good for your soul.”

She also says you should open up to your friends instead, because “authentic friends help soothe the pain, wipe away the tears, and take us out to dinner when we need support and company. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.”

If neither of those options are going to offer what you need, Greene says you shouldn't be afraid to ask for professional help. “Seek out a therapist, she says. “Therapy offers techniques for managing stress, grief and self-defeating behaviors” — like calling your ex. “The agenda of therapy is focused only on you, your needs and your future,” Greene adds.

The most important takeaway is that, while it may be tempting to reach out to your former flame, it's not a good idea post-breakup — but that doesn't mean you have to go through a rough patch alone. Don’t be afraid to reach out to your support system and, if that's not what you need, then don't ever be ashamed to enlist the help of a professional.

If you or someone you know is considering self-harm or experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

