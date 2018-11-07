4 Signs You're Basically Exclusive But Just Haven't Had The Talk, According To Experts

After you start talking to someone new, you might naturally start to wonder where exactly you stand with them. Do they like you as much as you like them? Are things actually getting serious? And probably the most anxiety-producing question: Are you exclusive? Don't freak. It's totally normal to have questions when you've started dating someone new and feelings are getting involved. Fortunately, there are some signs you’re basically exclusive but haven’t had the talk yet that you can be on the lookout for if you're doubting your relationship status. However, if you've been wondering about the official status of a relationship, it's important to emphasize that the only way to know for sure is to have "the talk."

TBH, bringing up the topic of exclusivity can be a scary thing for a lot of people — and even though it should happen at some point, if you haven't gotten there yet then you might have to read between the lines. Ultimately, having an idea of where they stand based on their words or actions can make opening up a lot easier. Before you (or they) decide to bite the bullet and bring it up, here are some signs that they are no longer on the dating market and are all about you.

1 They're regularly available. Giphy One of the hardest parts about dating, IMO, is fighting the urge to continue dating someone you like, but who doesn't consistently make time for you. According to dating expert and licensed marriage therapist Anita A. Chlipala, when someone is serious about you, even if you haven't had "the talk," they won't leave you guessing. "They are consistent and reliable in their contact, so you don't wonder when you're going to hear from them next or when your next date will be," Chlipala told Elite Daily.

2 They aren't afraid to make future plans. Giphy Before you can start planning for the long term with someone, it's important that they aren't afraid to make plans further ahead than next weekend. "If they're happy to start making plans in the future, like a concert that's a few months away ... they're definitely thinking about a long-term relationship," relationship expert for the background checking site TruthFinder, Amica Graber, told Bustle. "Even if the details aren't mapped out, including you on future plans is a positive sign."

3 You've met their friends and family. Giphy "When someone is really into you and has made you their steady squeeze, they won’t be hiding you," dating and relationship expert Julie Spira wrote for eHarmony. "Instead, they will be proud to show you off. If your plans regularly include socializing with their friends and co-workers, it’s a terrific sign that you’re in an exclusive relationship." If you have yet to meet their inner circle, that might not mean something's wrong. It could just be that they haven't decided how they feel, or they feel like it's too soon.