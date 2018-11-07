4 Signs You're Basically Exclusive But Just Haven't Had The Talk, According To Experts
After you start talking to someone new, you might naturally start to wonder where exactly you stand with them. Do they like you as much as you like them? Are things actually getting serious? And probably the most anxiety-producing question: Are you exclusive? Don't freak. It's totally normal to have questions when you've started dating someone new and feelings are getting involved. Fortunately, there are some signs you’re basically exclusive but haven’t had the talk yet that you can be on the lookout for if you're doubting your relationship status. However, if you've been wondering about the official status of a relationship, it's important to emphasize that the only way to know for sure is to have "the talk."
TBH, bringing up the topic of exclusivity can be a scary thing for a lot of people — and even though it should happen at some point, if you haven't gotten there yet then you might have to read between the lines. Ultimately, having an idea of where they stand based on their words or actions can make opening up a lot easier. Before you (or they) decide to bite the bullet and bring it up, here are some signs that they are no longer on the dating market and are all about you.
1They're regularly available.
One of the hardest parts about dating, IMO, is fighting the urge to continue dating someone you like, but who doesn't consistently make time for you. According to dating expert and licensed marriage therapist Anita A. Chlipala, when someone is serious about you, even if you haven't had "the talk," they won't leave you guessing.
"They are consistent and reliable in their contact, so you don't wonder when you're going to hear from them next or when your next date will be," Chlipala told Elite Daily.
2They aren't afraid to make future plans.
Before you can start planning for the long term with someone, it's important that they aren't afraid to make plans further ahead than next weekend.
"If they're happy to start making plans in the future, like a concert that's a few months away ... they're definitely thinking about a long-term relationship," relationship expert for the background checking site TruthFinder, Amica Graber, told Bustle. "Even if the details aren't mapped out, including you on future plans is a positive sign."
3You've met their friends and family.
"When someone is really into you and has made you their steady squeeze, they won’t be hiding you," dating and relationship expert Julie Spira wrote for eHarmony. "Instead, they will be proud to show you off. If your plans regularly include socializing with their friends and co-workers, it’s a terrific sign that you’re in an exclusive relationship."
If you have yet to meet their inner circle, that might not mean something's wrong. It could just be that they haven't decided how they feel, or they feel like it's too soon.
4You don't feel uncertain about their interest in you.
According to Chlipala, another sign that they are committed (or on their way there) is that you don't feel super anxious or unsure of their interest level. This can be tricky, because we often stress about things even if we've been given reasons not to. However, if your bae has used words or actions to reassure you that they're really into you, this is a good sign.
The uncertainty that comes with a new relationship can be really stressful, but the best thing you can do is to try not to obsess about it too much. At the end of the day, starting a dialogue is the most reliable way to know for sure how this person is feeling, and if you're with the right one, then taking the risk will be totally worth it.