Remember at the beginning of your relationship, when your boo planned romantic picnics in the park, surprised you with concert tickets, or unexpectedly cooked your favorite meal on a random weeknight? Sure, your SO may have been far more likely to try and impress you early on when they were trying to win your heart, but that doesn’t mean they should stop putting any effort in to excite you (and neither should you, of course).

These efforts don’t have to involve elaborate date nights or expensive gifts. Something as simple as grabbing you an espresso from your favorite cafe on the way home because they know you have a late night of studying ahead of you or leaving you a sweet note in your work bag just because, can go a long way in showing that your partner is still super invested. If you feel like these kinds of gestures have totally fallen by the wayside, you may need to consider whether your partner is in cruise control.

If you suspect your partner is coasting with you, Goldstein advises striking up an open, honest conversation about what they want from your relationship, while also telling them what happiness in the relationship looks like to you. Is there anything missing for either of you? Does your relationship feel stagnant in any way? Talking about these things sooner rather than later means you can address and resolve them before the coasting takes a toll on your romance.

There’s a difference between becoming comfortable with one another and coasting. When you’ve been in a relationship for a long period of time, ideally you will have worked out some of the “kinks” — you’ll have established some sort of schedule based on your jobs and other obligations, you’ll have found ways to dodge pointless arguments, and you’ll feel an innate sense of calm with where you two are at. Building intimacy in a relationship, however, requires that both partners are equally invested. That means continuing to work through any ongoing issues, discuss things you disagree on, and making an effort to make your SO feel special and loved. Don’t forget that just because someone is coasting doesn’t mean it’s too late for your relationship: Identifying this issue is the first step to breaking out of autopilot and rediscovering why you make a great team.

