While all the Myers-Briggs personality types are capable of bringing the sexy under the right circumstances, the sexiest Myers-Briggs personality types are the ones who just naturally ooze that extra bit of desirability and overt carnal appeal. These are the personality types who have plenty of confidence, energy, and a strong desire to please. There's also just something magnetic about them and their charm that makes it sound oh-so-appealing to hop into bed with them. The good news is that they also tend to be pretty skilled at making it worth your while, should you decide to.

If you're looking for a new hookup buddy, or if an intense sexual connection with someone posessing a high sex drive is something you value highly in a relationship, keep an eye out for these personality types who have sensuality on lock.

ENTJ (The Commander)

ENTJs tend to take control in any situation. They just have a commanding presence and the confidence to take the lead, and that includes in the bedroom. If getting swept off your feet and then gently dominated in the bedroom sounds like what you're after, then this personality type is your ideal lover. They're also very creative and up to try new things in order to keep things fresh and exciting with their long-term partners.

ISTP (The Virtuoso)

Hirurg/E+/Getty Images

Although ISTPs might seem a bit reserved at first glance, don't sleep on this personality type — sleep with them. They have a naturally high sex drive and see sex as a way to connect with someone, so they like to take their time and enjoy the sensuality of foreplay. While they do occasionally have casual sex, ISTP prefers it to have a deeper emotional connection. They want to learn how to please their partner perfectly every time, and practice makes perfect, so they see relationship sex as the best and most exciting kind.

ESTP (The Entrepreneur)

For ESTPs, life is all about exploration and finding the best solution to any problem. While sex is not a problem per se, it is an opportunity for ESTP to put all their skills and knowledge to the test in order to produce the greatest result. In other words, orgasms. ESTPs have boundless energy, enthusiasm, and a true desire to please their partner. They're ready and willing to put in the work to make every sexual experience as great as possible.

ENFJ (The Protagonist)

Alessandro Biascioli / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

ENFJs are known for their warmth, empathy, and charm, so it's no surprise that they have the makings for being incredible lovers. Sex to ENFJs is an opportunity to connect, but also a chance to make another person happy, which is everything to this personality type. And when it comes to getting it on, they're highly enthusiastic and dedicated lovers who are up for just about anything, so long as everyone's having a great time. There's one caveat, though, and it's that ENFJs are rarely interested in casual sex. They're happiest in bed with a partner, and it's in that scenario when trust and emotional connection are present, that their inner sexuality really comes alive.

Is it getting hot in here? Nope, it's just these sexy signs bringing the heat, so the next time you spy one on a dating app, swipe right.