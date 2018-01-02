4 Sex Positions To Try If You Want To Embrace Your Freaky Side

As we've raced into 2018 full force and we're all still recovering from NYE celebrations, it's high time to start thinking about your New Year's resolutions. For some of you, that might mean focusing on healthy eating, and for others, that might mean coming up with some spicy new ways to get your freak on. If you're in the market for a few new sex positions to try in 2018, then you have certainly come to the right place.

Now, you may be thinking, "But I love missionary!" and I assure you, you're not alone — so do most people. But at some point or another, even the most dedicated of traditionalists crave a little something new. The thought of expanding your sexual repertoire can feel daunting, particularly if you've been with the same sex partner for a while. If the thought of charging into the kinkier side of things with reckless abandon makes you sweat, then a great way to get a little bit freakier on your next date night is to forgo the usual game plan and throw a new position into the mix. Maybe you'll love it, maybe you'll hate it, but you'll certainly be taking a big step toward connecting with your inner sexually-liberated goddess.

1. "The Crab"

This kinky position is similar to the cowgirl, but instead, you have your legs on either side of your partner's shoulders, rather than tucked under you. You'll certainly be getting a workout, because you will need to support yourself mostly on your hands, which you place behind you on either side if your partner's legs.

The person on top is definitely in the driver's seat when it comes to the angle and depth of penetration. Plus, the partner who's lying down is gifted with a rather scenic view — so don't be shy.

2. "The Carnal Crisscross"

If you find yourself getting a bit bored with your same-old grind and the idea of stimulating some of those deeper, harder-to-reach erogenous zones sounds like your cup of tea, then this smoldering position is just what the doctor ordered. The receiving partner lies on their side, while the penetrating partner moves between the receiver's legs, so that they enter them perpendicularly.

3. "The Perch"

We can probably all think of a time when we had a class with a professor we secretly thought was smoking hot. Well, the perch is the perfect chance to dabble in some teacher's pet role play. All you need is a chair (and a desk if you really want to set the scene). While the penetrating partner is seated upright in the chair, the receiving partner sits on their lap, facing away from them. One perk of this position is that both partners can use their feet for leverage.

4. "The Bridge"

Certainly not for the faint of heart, the bridge is a position that is just about as challenging as they come. For this position, the penetrating partner is basically in a backbend, while the receiver straddles their partner's hips while standing. Unless your bae is a contortionist or has some serious back and neck flexibility, chances are, you're only going to be able to keep at it from this angle for a minute or two. But sometimes, it's about the thrill of trying something outside of your comfort zone more than anything else.

We all know how tempting it is to stick with what we know, but there is a whole wide world of sex positions and erotic moves out there to be discovered. And don't feel like you need to dive in head first — dipping your toe in every once in a while is perfectly fine!

