4 Sex Moves To Try On A Couch, For When The Passion Is Too Hot To Re-Locate
Let's be real: When you're in the heat of the moment with your partner, going all the way to the bedroom to have sex can seem like way too much effort. Fortunately, for times like these, there are several sex moves to try on a couch that will definitely come in handy. How else are you supposed to end your Netflix and Chill sesh with a physical and metaphorical ~bang~? Plus, mixing up where you and your partner get intimate can help keep the spontaneity in your sex lives hot and fresh.
Plus, having sex on the couch can also be a wonderfully nostalgic throwback to the early days of your relationship, when you first become physically intimate and the passion was so over-the-top, no matter where you were, you had no choice but to pounce on each other. Another added bonus of getting sensual on your sofa is that if you're feeling lazy, you can literally roll yourselves into a solid position in mere seconds. So, the next time you and your partner are hanging out on the couch, do yourselves a favor and try out one of these amazing sex moves. Best case scenario, you'll love getting frisky on the couch so much that you'll never make it to the bedroom again.
1. The Couch Potato
Sometimes, all you want to do is sit back and enjoy the show. To try this position, have the receiving partner sit on the couch normally. Then, the giving partner can kneel in front of them and stimulate their bae in whatever way they prefer. Whether it's the main event or just foreplay, all of the receiver's erogenous zones can be easily accessed.
2. The Lazy Boy
This sex position can work on a couch, recliner, or just a regular old chair. The giving partner sits down normally while the receiver sits on their lap facing away from them. The good news is that neither one of you has to work very hard to get the most out of this position. Just rock back and forth — it's that simple.
3. Soft Landing
If you or your partner prefer maximum cushion for the pushin', then you'll definitely need to recruit a few throw pillows for your next couch sesh. For this position, the receiver is on all fours with pillows under their abdomen for support. The giver then enters them from behind as they would in doggie style.
4. Spooning
For those times when you want to effortlessly transition from spoon cuddling directly to intercourse, the good news is all you have to do is take your pants off. The spooning sex position is great because it takes essentially no effort, but there are also a ton of modifications you can make if you want to mix things up. In the standard configuration, the giver is the big spoon and enters the receiver from behind while both partners lie on their sides facing away from each other.
Honestly, I'm struggling to think of one good reason not to enjoy some sexy fun time on the couch with bae. So, the next time you're in the mood for some TLC while watching TV, just remember that re-locating is so unnecessary.