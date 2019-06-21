Let's be real: When you're in the heat of the moment with your partner, going all the way to the bedroom to have sex can seem like way too much effort. Fortunately, for times like these, there are several sex moves to try on a couch that will definitely come in handy. How else are you supposed to end your Netflix and Chill sesh with a physical and metaphorical ~bang~? Plus, mixing up where you and your partner get intimate can help keep the spontaneity in your sex lives hot and fresh.

Plus, having sex on the couch can also be a wonderfully nostalgic throwback to the early days of your relationship, when you first become physically intimate and the passion was so over-the-top, no matter where you were, you had no choice but to pounce on each other. Another added bonus of getting sensual on your sofa is that if you're feeling lazy, you can literally roll yourselves into a solid position in mere seconds. So, the next time you and your partner are hanging out on the couch, do yourselves a favor and try out one of these amazing sex moves. Best case scenario, you'll love getting frisky on the couch so much that you'll never make it to the bedroom again.

1. The Couch Potato Giphy Sometimes, all you want to do is sit back and enjoy the show. To try this position, have the receiving partner sit on the couch normally. Then, the giving partner can kneel in front of them and stimulate their bae in whatever way they prefer. Whether it's the main event or just foreplay, all of the receiver's erogenous zones can be easily accessed.

2. The Lazy Boy This sex position can work on a couch, recliner, or just a regular old chair. The giving partner sits down normally while the receiver sits on their lap facing away from them. The good news is that neither one of you has to work very hard to get the most out of this position. Just rock back and forth — it's that simple.

3. Soft Landing Giphy If you or your partner prefer maximum cushion for the pushin', then you'll definitely need to recruit a few throw pillows for your next couch sesh. For this position, the receiver is on all fours with pillows under their abdomen for support. The giver then enters them from behind as they would in doggie style.