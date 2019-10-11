4 Sad Girl Fall Costumes For Staying Cozy On Halloween

Ladies and gents, I have an announcement. It's October, and that means your sun-kissed selfies, iced coffee orders, and brightly-colored bathing suits have officially been retired for the year. Instead, you may be on the lookout for Sad Girl Fall costumes so you can stay cute and cozy this upcoming Halloween.

As much as you may love chilling with your besties on the spookiest night of the year, drinking punch that's labeled "witches brew," and posting pics on Instagram, you want to feel cozy. You want your #look to include a warm blanket, piping hot latte, or the essence of a lazy day spent watching movies like Halloweentown. If you could show up to the party dressed like a phone that's been turned to "do not disturb" mode, that would be ideal and totally capture your recent #mood.

Don't get me wrong, you love your friends and making new mems to the moon and back. But it's Sad Girl Fall, and you want to keep life ~casual~. You're over spending hours getting ready or hopping from one place to the next. Celebrating the holiday with good snacks, great conversation, and better people is your style right now.

I don't blame you one bit, and want to make sure you're snuggled up and also looking cute on Oct. 31. That's why I've put together a few costumes for Halloween inspired by Sad Girl Fall. Soft clothes and lots of good vibes, included.