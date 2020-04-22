If you think romance is dead, the problem may just be that you're dating the wrong type of person. More specifically, you haven't been dating the romantic Myers-Briggs personality types who, even in this world of modern dating, still know how to sweep the object of their affection right off their feet. Because, yes, hopeless romantics do still exist.

These personality types tend to be "feelers" versus "thinkers," so they lead with their hearts over their heads. They have a natural optimism and aren't afraid to go after what they want. In other words, you. Some go all out with old-school grand gestures, while others have a more subtle, yet equally effective approach to seduction. Either way, the result is the same: romance of the kind you might have thought was gone forever.

If that sounds like what your heart desires, here are the Myers-Briggs personality types to keep an eye out for.

ENFJ (The Protagonist)

ENFJs are pretty much the definition of the hopeless romantic. They crave a true connection and aren't afraid to put themselves out there, openly and honestly about their desires, in order to get what they want. They don't bother hiding their feelings, so if they're interested in someone they know it, as ENFJs can't help but wear their heart on their sleeve. And if you happen to catch this personality type's heart, you're in for an uplifting and loving relationship as they're as loyal as they come and love to help motivate and praise the people they care about most.

ESFJ (The Consul)

Igor Alecsander/E+/Getty Images

ESFJs may be a little more reserved at first when they're interested in someone new. They tend to ingratiate themselves towards the object of their affection and then seduce them. But when they love, they love hard, to the point where they almost worship their partner and put them on a pedestal. Ultimately, ESFJs seek a partnership that's harmonious, balanced, and full of love. And they don't mind showing their partner off and bragging about them every chance they get.

ENFP (The Campaigner)

ENFPs are especially skilled at sweeping people off their feet. Charismatic, enthusiastic, and imaginative, this personality type is all charm with a huge heart to back it up. Although they've likely been hurt before, as they tend to put themselves out there, the true romantic in them can’t help but continue looking for their soulmate. ENFPs frequently rush into relationships, as they're feelers over thinkers who rarely look before they leap. When this personality type is interested in you, expect the full spectrum of romantic gestures, including flowers, weekend getaways, and late-night texts expressing how much they care. There’s a reason they're known as The Campaigner, after all.

ISFJ (The Defender)

Mixmike/E+/Getty Images

ISFJs might not be the most overt when it comes to sweeping someone off their feet, but their slow and steady approach will steal your heart. They're truly loyal and considerate of others' feelings, and when they invest in someone, it’s all the way. They never forget a birthday, anniversary, or anything you've said that matters to you, because they're tapped into your needs and desires. They might not be as showy in their seduction style, but their warm and calm vibe makes you feel as though you're coming home when you're with them.

While any personality type can turn on the romance, with these four it just comes so naturally.