4 Romantic Myers-Briggs Personality Types Who Crave Love & Commitment

Hookups can be exhilarating when you're looking to keep things casual, but when you're seeking commitment from one special person, they can be downright exhausting. While it might seem like nobody wants to settle down anymore, that's not true. Here's the good news: No matter how many people you might meet who are only interested in no-strings-attached sex, there are some folks for whom real love and fidelity are much more likely to be their main goal. Many of them share these four Myers-Briggs personality types that crave love. (Luckily for you, it's pretty common to spot Myers-Briggs personality types in people's dating app bios.)

Typically, these personality types are ones who are naturally generous with their emotions. They give their all to the people around them before (or sometimes, without) taking care of themselves. Their ideal partner is an appreciating teammate — someone they can dote on and who will likely return the favor with thoughtful gestures and lots of kindness. They also tend to be dreamy romantics who crave deep connections. In other words, they seek soulmates, not just bedmates.

So, if you're looking to date someone who really wants love and commitment, here are the Myers-Briggs personality types to be on the lookout for.

ENFJ (The Protagonist)

FluxFactory/E+/Getty Images

ENFJs are incredibly selfless. They make it their mission to ensure that everyone around them feels their best and is set up for success. Need a shoulder to lean on or an ear to listen? They got you covered. Protagonists never think twice about giving a relationship their all. But that can also mean they forget to take care of themselves, and often, they don't have the kind of support system they really need. As a result, they crave a partner who will have their back no matter what. They seek emotional support to make them feel loved and appreciated more than anything or anyone else in the world.

INFP (The Mediator)

For an INFP, their desire for love and commitment comes down to a need to feel truly understood by someone. They’re the embodiment of still waters running deep, and though their easy-going surface may make them seem as though they just go with the flow, below that beats the heart of a deeply emotional and passionate soul. This personality type seeks a connection that’s profound and deep. They want a true soulmate who understands and accepts them for the unique person they truly are at their core. Once they find that person, there’s no romantic gesture to big or small they won’t make to ensure their partner feels loved.

ENFP (The Campaigner)

Igor Alecsander/E+/Getty Images

If you spot an ENFP at a big party or in a crowded room, you'd think they're the most confident person on the planet. And while they do possess a fair amount of self-esteem, doubts do occasionally get the better of them. This is why they crave a partner who feels like home to them. They want someone they can sweep off their feet, and they dream of building a life with someone they can drop their fearless front around. They need a partner who embraces their vulnerability as well as their strengths.

ISFJ (The Defender)

If you’re looking for a romantic partner who’s unfailingly loyal, then don’t let an ISFJ slip under your radar. This personality type may seem reserved at first, but they’re all heart. They’re seemingly very shy, but extremely good at reading people. They’re also closet romantics that fall hard and often harbor long-term crushes on their friends. Deep down, there’s nothing an ISFJ craves more than finding a partner who sees them for who they really are and connects with them on an intimate level. They’re likely to be ready for a relationship, and when this personality type commits, they do so all the way, as they’re looking for a life partner.

While no personality type has a monopoly on being in committed, loving, and romantic relationships, these four just make it look so easy.