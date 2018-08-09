That’s a scary one. I know what you’re thinking: “It’s a trap!” But now is your chance to keep it real. Because, if you don't, they're probably are going to find out eventually, anyway. This last bit of vetting means your partner is on the verge of really committing, but they want to know if they're going to be blindsided down the road. While it can be really unnerving to be asked such an open-ended question, Winter says to take this opportunity to be “forthcoming and honest.” Because, as she explains, “If you can't trust your mate to tell you the truth in the beginning, or they misrepresent themselves, your partnership will end up dissolving anyway.”

Do you feel like that escalated quickly? Don't be surprised if that happens IRL. Their questions may start out super casual, but as they get answers that make them feel more comfortable, they'll feel safer (and ask harder — but still important — questions) if they find that you're willing to be open. It will also make them feel closer to you.

So, even though some of these questions can be scary, the reason they are asking, and the end result, will be totally worth it. And don't be afraid to ask some tough questions of your own! You should both be sure that you're right for each other, and that your values align. Don't hold back. You've got this.

