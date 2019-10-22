If there is one thing that being in a long-term relationship has taught me, it's that you are always learning new things about one another. Just when you think you've discovered all there is to possibly know about your partner, they can still surprise you. This is why it's a good policy to keep the lines of communication open and have a few questions to ask your partner about the future, rather than just assume you know what they are thinking or how they are feeling about things, especially the big stuff.

It's important to have these sort of deep conversations, as Dr. Gary Brown, a prominent marriage counselor in Los Angeles, previously told Elite Daily. "You and your partner are getting ready to potentially spend the rest of your lives together. It certainly makes a great deal of sense to gain some deeper understanding of who you are and who they are before taking the next step,” said Dr. Brown. One way to do that is to develop a clearer idea of exactly how your partner sees their future. That way, you'll know if it's a future you want to be a part of and if you are on the same, or at least similar, pages. Here is what the experts say are important questions to ask your partner about what they envision for your future together.

1. What Do You See For Yourself In The Next Few years? WAYHOME studio/Shutterstock If you are wondering what your partner envisions for your future, a great place to start is what they see in the short-term, Diana Dorell, intuitive dating coach and author of The Dating Mirror: Trust Again, Love Again, previously told Elite Daily. “Ask this in a light way and it will give you insight into the type of ... goals the person has,” Dorell suggested. “If you see yourself on the same page with what they are sharing, that is a good sign,” she said.

2. What Is Your Career Path? Our plans for our careers often play a big part in how we see our futures. They can dictate both where and how we live. They also can have a big impact on our lifestyles. For instance, if our job requires long hours, lots of travel, or a change in location. This can also mean a lot of sacrifices for your partner, or vice versa. So, having an idea of what your partner's long term-goals for their career path are, is something you’ll want to know. That way, you will be able to make sure it doesn't conflict with your own ambitions or life plan.

3. How Do You Feel About Marriage? ASDF_MEDIA/Shutterstock When you picture your future with your SO, does it involve marriage? Does your partner feel the same way? That's a very important question to answer if you and your partner are planning a future together, said Dr. Brown. For instance, say you are excited at the prospect of marriage, its best to know if your partner shares those views. “You want to know if they are enthusiastic about the idea of marriage to begin with,” Dr. Brown said. “If the idea of marriage is something that clearly appeals to them, the two of you may be on the right track,” he explained.