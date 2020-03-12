Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s new series, It’s Complicated, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity “feuds” that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's relationship is complicated, but it hasn't always been. Just like many celeb couples, Hadid and Malik first crossed paths at a star-studded event: the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party in November 2015. Though Malik is known for keeping a low-profile, while Hadid is a social butterfly, the two still hit it off and started their on-and-off relationship of nearly five years. And because of their storied past, even when they aren't together romantically, Hadid and Malik share a lot of mutual connections. These five people Zayn and Gigi Hadid have in common show how celeb's friend circle can grow with their relationship.

1. Taylor Swift

Swift and Hadid have been friends since 2014, a year before Hadid and Malik were first linked romantically. Then, in 2016, Malik and Swift teamed up for their Fifty Shades Darker duet "I Don't Want To Live Forever."

Both Malik and Hadid have both praised Swift over the years. During a 2015 People magazine interview, Hadid gushed:

My favorite thing about Taylor is that she’s just always herself and she’s really true to that. It’s really inspiring to hang out with someone that’s genuine and is just unapologetically Taylor. It’s cool.

Meanwhile, Malik spoke to Fader in 2017 about working with Swift and had nothing but amazing things to say about his GF's bestie, sharing:

I think she's cool, I think she's successful, and I think she deserves her success because she's worked hard. That's just how I look at it. I did a song with her, it was fun, she was professional. She gets on with my girlfriend, they're good friends. I don't have a bad word to say about her. She's cool.

2. Kylie Jenner

Shortly after his split from ex-fiancée Perrie Edwards in August 2015, Malik attended Kylie's 18th birthday party. Later in August, he even favorited one of Jenner's photos on Twitter, which is a rare thing for the singer to do. That favorite, plus his attendance at her party, sparked rumors Malik was crushing on Jenner, but he started dating Hadid just a few months later in November, so chances are they were never anything but friendly.

Jenner and her sister Kendall are close pals with Hadid and her sister, Bella. Kendall and Bella actually met as teenagers, and now as young women, the four of them often run in the same crowds.

3. Hailey Baldwin

Hadid, Malik, and Baldwin all made cameos in 2018's Ocean's 8, but Baldwin and Malik actually filmed their scenes around the same time. They were both spotted arriving to set in January 2017. The following year, Malik and Baldwin both sat front row at Tom Ford's 2018 New York Fashion Week show.

Meanwhile, Hadid and Baldwin have been friends since they were starting out as models, and Hadid was even a pillar of support for Baldwin's husband, Justin Bieber, after he was diagnosed with Lyme Disease.

"I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc," Baldwin wrote on Twitter in January 2020. "Love you 3 amazing women!"

4. Harry Styles

After Malik quit One Direction in March 2015, his relationship with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne became strained. Despite Malik initially saying he'd be "friends for life" with the boys, it's 2020 and it's safe to say Malik and Styles aren't on great terms, according to their lack off social media interaction, and the shade Styles' threw Malik's way on SNL in November 2019. The two were never really close even when they were in the band, and over the years their interactions have completely faded. Regardless of where Malik and Styles stand now, there's always a chance the two could run into each other.

Here's why: Hadid's bestie Kendall Jenner and Styles dated in 2013, and remain close in 2020. They hang out often – most recently at the 2019 Met Gala. Styles even interviewed Jenner while guest-hosting the Late Late Show. As BFFs, Jenner and Hadid often step out to party together, so should Jenner, Hadid, Styles, and Malik be at the same place at the same time (Met Gala 2020 is right around the corner *wink wink*), there's a good chance they'll end up bumping into each other.