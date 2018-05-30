Let's be real, sending sexy pics to someone new can be pretty nerve-wracking — especially prior to the third date, because we all know what's probably going to go down *wink wink*. Some might say knowing exactly which hot pictures to send before the third date is an art, and we've likely all heard the sexting mantra, "don't send pics of anything they haven't seen in real life." Honestly, I couldn't agree more. Don't get me wrong, there is absolutely nothing wrong with sending scandalous pics to someone you intend on seducing. But, holding off on anything too incriminating or intense early on is almost always a good precaution. If you're wondering how much is too much, I would say keeping it PG-13 is a good place to start.

Plus, it's good to keep the really juicy visuals in your back pocket to help the sexual tension stay at maximum level if the relationship continues. Even if you have no intention of getting intimate on your third date, which is obviously completely your decision, testing the flirtatious waters can still be a fun way to keep the connection going between dates. So, without further ado, here are four hot pictures to send to someone new before you've officially hooked up.

1 A Sexy Selfie Giphy Sending a sexy selfie is pretty much a sure-fire way to get their mind wandering in a more sensual direction. Having a great hair day? Then why not take a few minutes to work your assets for the camera? A little cleavage and a smokey eye can go a long way. If staging a selfie feels weird, don't be afraid to browse your arsenal of favorite pics of yourself — we all have 'em. As long as it's recent-ish, then no one has to know.

2 A Picture Of You On A Night Out Giphy Another flirty pic that certainly won't go unappreciated is a picture of you before you hit the town. These pictures are great for a number of reasons, the main one being that you're already feeling fly and looking your best. Also, it doesn't necessarily have to be a solo pic — you could also send a pic of you with your crew. There's something so intriguing about getting small peaks into the life of someone who you're newly dating.

3 A Classy Lingerie Pic Giphy If you're feeling bold, then more power to you! While some might consider lingerie pics to be part of the "next level" of sexting, this definitely isn't a hard and fast rule. IMHO, the key to sending a lingerie pic early on is to not make it look too rehearsed or theatrical — i.e., a garter belt is probably overkill. Instead, consider a lacy bra selfie or a crop top with a lace thong situation.